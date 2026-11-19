ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
SEBI Extends Timelines For Compliance With Digital Accessibility Circulars
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Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’), by way of a Circular dated July 31, 2026, has extended the deadline to October 31, 2026, for ‘Conduct of Accessibility Audit for the digital platforms and Remediation of findings from the audit’ required under the various circulars published by SEBI with respect to digital accessibility. All other provisions with respect to compliance with SEBI’s digital accessibility requirements remain unchanged and must be complied with by regulated entities.
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