SEBI’s Proposed SME IPO Reforms: Key Changes For Issuers, Merchant Bankers And IPO Due Diligence

The growth of India’s small and medium enterprise (“SME”) IPO market has brought new opportunities for businesses to access public capital, but has also raised questions about issuer quality, investor protection and the costs of listing. As the segment expands, the challenge is to facilitate genuine fundraising without compromising market integrity.1

Against this backdrop, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), through its consultation paper dated October 14, 2026, has proposed a comprehensive review of the SME IPO framework under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”)2. The review follows recommendations of a Working Group constituted by SEBI, which examined eligibility, issue and allocation requirements, trading arrangements, market making and migration.3 Its recommendations were considered by SEBI’s Primary Market Advisory Committee (“PMAC”) and subsequently refined through internal deliberations.

The proposed reforms seek to address practical concerns, including the limitations of paid-up capital as an eligibility measure and the costs associated with underwriting and compulsory market making. The implications extend beyond issuers to merchant bankers, legal advisers and other intermediaries responsible for structuring issues and conducting due diligence.

1. Eligibility: Market Capitalisation, Track Record and Profitability

SEBI proposes recalibrating eligibility requirements under Regulations 229(1), 229(2), 229(4), 229(6) and the

proposed Regulation 229(7).

Market capitalisation: The existing post-issue paid-up capital criteria would be replaced with post-issue market capitalisation. Issuers valued at up to ₹1,000 crore would be required to list on the SME platform, while those exceeding ₹1,000 crore but not ₹4,000 crore could choose either platform, subject to additional conditions, including Ind AS-compliant consolidated restated financial statements for three financial years and the relevant stub period, where Eligibility would be reassessed at the red herring prospectus (“RHP”) or prospectus stage. A Main Board issuer falling to ₹1,000 crore or below would need to refile under the SME framework, while an SME issuer exceeding ₹4,000 crore would need to refile under the Main Board framework, subject to the eligibility criteria. Issuers and merchant bankers would therefore need to assess projected post-issue market capitalisation early in the process and consider whether the proposed issue structure and financial reporting arrangements support the intended listing platform. Business track record: The requirement for one full financial year following conversion of a proprietorship, partnership firm or limited liability partnership would be replaced by four completed financial quarters after conversion or a qualifying business reorganisation. At least one post-conversion or post-reorganisation audited financial statement, or part thereof, must have been filed with the Registrar of Qualifying reorganisations involving businesses contributing more than 50% of the issuer’s latest financial-year revenue would also be covered, with predecessor-business history potentially considered. Due diligence would consequently need to establish business continuity, revenue attribution and the legal and financial history of the reorganisation. Profitability: The existing requirement of operating profit of at least ₹1 crore in two of the preceding three financial years would be replaced by average operating profit of at least ₹3 crore per year over the preceding three financial years, based on restated consolidated financial statements. Issuers should evaluate this threshold against their restated financials before commencing the IPO process. Alternative QIB route: Proposed Regulation 229(7) would permit issuers failing the profitability test, but meeting the other specified eligibility conditions, to undertake a book-built issue if at least 75% of the net offer is allotted to qualified institutional buyers (“QIBs”). If the prescribed QIB threshold is not met, the entire subscription must be refunded. Retail individual investors and non-institutional investors (“NIIs”) would be limited to 10% and 15%, respectively, and the QIB portion would not be This route would require issuers and merchant bankers to assess institutional investor demand and the feasibility of meeting the QIB allocation threshold before committing to the issue.

2. Use of Proceeds, OFS and Lock-in

The proposals seek to provide flexibility in fundraising while retaining safeguards around secondary exits and shareholder holdings.

General corporate purposes: Regulation 230(2) would be amended to remove the ₹10 crore absolute ceiling on general corporate purposes (“GCP”), while retaining the limit of 15% of the amount raised. Although this would provide greater flexibility for larger issues, issuers would still need to ensure that the proposed allocation complies with the percentage cap and is appropriately disclosed. Offer-for-sale: Proposed Regulation 230A would generally require fully paid-up equity shares offered for sale to have been held for at least one year before filing the draft offer document. Specified exemptions would cover certain government infrastructure entities, qualifying schemes of arrangement and eligible bonus SEBI proposes removing the existing OFS limits of 20% of the issue size and 50% of a selling shareholder’s pre-issue fully diluted holding for QIB selling shareholders, while retaining them for other sellers. This relaxation would not apply to issues under proposed Regulation 229(7), and relevant secondary sales before the issue opens would be counted cumulatively. Issuers and merchant bankers would therefore need to verify seller eligibility, acquisition and holding periods, intervening transfers and prior secondary sales when determining the permissible OFS component. Lock-in: Minimum promoters’ contribution would remain locked in for three years from IPO allotment, removing the link to commencement of commercial production. Promoters’ excess shareholding would be subject to a one-year lock-in, replacing the existing staggered The lock-in for pre-issue capital

held by non-promoters would reduce from one year to six months, while promoter-group holdings would be subject to a one-year lock-in. Depositories could mark securities as “non-transferable” where the required lock-in cannot otherwise be created. These changes would require the issuer’s capitalisation tables, shareholding records and offer-document disclosures to be reconciled with the applicable lock-in requirements and corresponding depository instructions.

3. Investor Participation, Underwriting and Market Making

SEBI also proposes changes intended to simplify issue mechanics and reduce the cost of listing.

Applications and allotment: The minimum lot value would be ₹25,000, with at least four lots per application, resulting in a minimum application value of ₹1 lakh. This differs from the Working Group’s recommendation of two lots of ₹50,000 Anchor investors could receive up to 60% of the QIB portion, subject to Schedule XIII. The NII one-third/two-thirds allocation would be retained, using application values above ₹2 lakh up to ₹10 lakh and above ₹10 lakh, respectively. The minimum number of allottees would increase from 200 to 500. Retail investors would receive at least one minimum lot, subject to availability, with remaining shares allotted proportionately. These changes would require merchant bankers and registrars to revisit application, allocation and allotment processes, including the systems used to determine minimum-lot entitlements. Trading lots: The trading lot would be reduced to one share, with the existing 2012 circular prescribing price-based lots to be rescinded through a separate The change could make post-listing transactions more accessible to investors, although actual liquidity would continue to depend on market demand and trading activity. Underwriting: SEBI proposes removing the requirement for 100% underwriting and the lead manager’s obligation to underwrite 15% of the issue on its own account under Regulation 260. Proposed Regulation 265A would align minimum subscription with the requirement of 90% of the offer, excluding the OFS component, with refunds within four days of issue closure if the threshold is not met. The confirmation requirement under Regulation 264(5) would also be As underwriting obligations are recalibrated, issuers and merchant bankers would need to evaluate investor demand and the proposed subscription arrangements carefully, particularly given the potential consequences of failing to meet the minimum subscription threshold. Market making: Regulation 261 would be omitted, removing compulsory market making for three years and the associated 5% inventory requirement.

The cost rationale for these changes is significant. Underwriting fees accounted for 49.52% and 38.41% of total issue expenses for NSE SME IPOs in FY 2024–25 and FY 2025–26, respectively, compared with 32.20% and 33.99% for BSE. Market-making fees represented 1.25% and 1.58% of total issue expenses for NSE, and 4.20% and 2.60% for BSE, respectively. Between August 2025 and July 2026, market-maker turnover accounted for between 0% and 10% of total turnover in 361 NSE-listed and 268 BSE-listed SME securities.

While removing compulsory underwriting and market making could reduce issuance costs, it may also increase the importance of genuine investor demand and secondary-market liquidity. Issuers and merchant bankers would need to weigh the cost benefits against the potential implications for post-listing trading activity and investor exits.

4. Migration, Regulatory Alignment and Transition

SEBI proposes discontinuing migration from the Main Board to the SME platform and revising migration from SME to the Main Board under proposed Regulation 277.

Migration thresholds: Migration would be voluntary for SME-listed issuers with market capitalisation of at least ₹1,000 crore but below ₹4,000 crore, subject to Main Board eligibility criteria and board approval. It would become mandatory at ₹4,000 crore or more, subject to applicable The separate trigger based on paid-up capital exceeding ₹25 crore would be removed. SME-listed issuers would therefore need to monitor their market capitalisation and assess their readiness to satisfy Main Board requirements as they approach the proposed thresholds. Market-capitalisation calculation: Market capitalisation would be determined on the application date using the applicable market price, based on the average of average weekly high and low closing prices over the preceding 12 weeks, multiplied by outstanding equity shares and adjusted for relevant corporate The test would not be recalculated continuously, and a subsequent fall in market capitalisation would not reverse an existing migration obligation. Issuers considering migration would need to understand the prescribed calculation and ensure that their eligibility assessment reflects the relevant measurement date. Offer-document and due-diligence requirements: Proposed amendments to Regulations 245 and 246 would align selected requirements with the Main Board framework, including material disclosures, addressing exchange observations, updated offer documents, pricing, advertisements, post-issue responsibilities and due-diligence certificates. Requirements concerning site-visit reports, Form G and prescribed promoter details would also be addressed. Merchant bankers and legal advisers would need to reflect these changes in due-diligence checklists, verification records and offer-document review procedures, while ensuring consistency between disclosures, supporting documents and exchange submissions. Transition: The revised framework would become mandatory for draft offer documents filed after expiry of three months from notification in the Official Gazette. During that period, issuers could elect either framework, provided the choice is disclosed. Issues for which the RHP or prospectus has been filed on or before notification would continue under the existing framework through listing. Certain issuers with previously filed SME draft offer documents but no in-principle approval or RHP/prospectus could elect the revised framework through an addendum. Separate arrangements would govern trading lots and market making, while existing lock-in obligations would continue until Issuers already preparing for an IPO should therefore map their anticipated filing milestones against the final transition provisions and determine which framework would apply before making consequential changes to their offer documents and compliance processes.

Conclusion

SEBI’s proposals reflect an effort to balance access to capital with stronger eligibility standards, investor participation and market integrity. Their impact will depend on the final regulations, particularly the treatment of underwriting, market making and issuers already in the IPO pipeline. Issuers, merchant bankers and other intermediaries should assess how the proposed changes affect eligibility, issue structuring, due diligence and filing timelines.

SEBI has invited comments on the consultation paper until November 4, 20264. Stakeholders should consider submitting reasoned feedback on the proposed thresholds, cost implications and transition arrangements before the deadline. Until the amendments are notified, the existing ICDR Regulations and applicable circulars continue to govern SME IPOs.

Footnotes

1 Securities and Exchange Board of India, Consultation Paper on Recommendations pursuant to Review of provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 related to Initial Public Offer by Small and Medium Enterprises, dated October 14, 2026. Official SEBI publication | Consultation paper PDF.

2 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, last amended March 21, 2026. Official SEBI regulations

3 SEBI, Working Group Report for Review of SME Provisions. Working Group report (PDF).

4 Securities and Exchange Board of India, Consultation Paper on Recommendations pursuant to Review of provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 related to Initial Public Offer by Small and Medium Enterprises, dated October 14, 2026. Official SEBI publication | Consultation paper PDF.