In brief

The article discusses the recent decision of Division Bench of the Delhi High Court which highlights the importance of specifying both what requires consent and when that consent must be obtained, particularly where a transaction proceeds in several steps.

In Unity Small Finance Bank v. Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd., (judgement delivered on 5 November 2026) the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court considered whether Unity could place a proposal to increase its authorised share capital before its board without first obtaining shareholder consent under its shareholders’ agreement (SHA). Unity proposed to increase its authorised share capital from ₹4,000 crore to ₹4,900 crore to facilitate the conversion of existing warrants into compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).

Resilient, BharatPe’s parent, obtained an ad interim order from Single Bench of the High Court restraining Unity from tabling the proposal, which was upheld by the Division Bench.

Five aspects of the ruling are relevant when applying the decision.

The scope of appellate review was limited: The Division Bench was hearing an appeal under Section 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, against a discretionary ad interim order passed under Section 9. Its review was confined to whether the Single Judge had exercised that discretion arbitrarily, capriciously or perversely, or had disregarded settled principles governing interim injunctions. The underlying Section 9 petition remained for the Single Judge to decide. Unity’s own communications supported the consent requirement: Unity’s board meeting agenda identified the proposed capital increase as a Reserved Matter. Unity had also written to Resilient seeking its consent to place the proposal before the board. The Division Bench treated those communications as an express acknowledgment of the requirement and rejected Unity’s explanation that it had sought consent inadvertently. The proposal also fell within Schedule 2 of the SHA dealing with the list of reserved matters, which covered changes to Unity’s capital structure. The contractual obligation survived deletion from the Articles: Unity was itself a party to the SHA, and Clause 8 (which is a non-obstante clause) expressly addressed its relationship with the memorandum and articles. The Division Bench also noted that, following the deletion of the corresponding provisions, the Articles of Association contained no provision that conflicted with Clause 8. However, the deletion did not dilute Unity’s contractual obligations under the SHA. The capital increase required specific consent: Unity relied on Resilient’s participation in the earlier warrant arrangements. Even assuming Resilient had agreed to those arrangements, the later proposal to increase the authorised share capital was itself a Reserved Matter. Under the SHA, Unity needed prior written consent from Resilient and Centrum (another shareholder) before placing that proposal before its board. The RBI’s dilution directions could operate alongside the SHA: Unity argued that the injunction impeded compliance with the RBI’s directions on shareholding dilution. The Division Bench found that the limited injunction could be reconcilable with those directions and both can be enforced. Consequently, Unity could pursue the warrant conversion process subject to compliance with Clause 8.

At the interim stage, the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court gave primacy to the SHA over the AoA. However, it remains to be seen whether the Court will take the same view when it decides the matter on merits. But, for parties negotiating any transaction document including SHA, the ruling highlights the importance of specifying both what requires consent and when that consent must be obtained, particularly where a transaction proceeds in several steps.