In brief

The article discusses the introduction of whistleblower laws in India, including the provisions under Companies Act, SEBI framework, and the role of audit committees in safeguarding whistleblowing.

Introduction

In 2019, SEBI initiated proceedings against a top private bank after investigating a whistleblower complaint filed by the Bank's own employee through the SEBI SCORES platform. SEBI found that the bank had failed to provide appropriate protection against victimisation of the whistleblower, in violation of Regulation 22(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘LODR Regulations’). The proceedings were settled under the SEBI (Settlement of Administrative and Civil Proceedings) Regulations, 2014, with the bank paying Rs 28,40,625 (2.8 million) without admitting or denying the findings.

In October 2026, a lower court in Bengaluru ruled in favour of an employee who alleged wrongful termination as retaliation for reporting genuine workplace concerns. The Court here noted that the employer adopted the overseas parent entity policies that provided for a non-retaliation mechanism and was required to act consistently with the applicable non-retaliation protections. Holding that the employer failed to adhere to the adopted policies, the court awarded compensation of Rs.36.7 million. In this case, the employer was not a listed entity and voluntarily adopted parent entity policies on non-retaliation. These instances underscore the fact that the policies must not only be on paper but be implemented in spirit.

One case arose under a statutory requirement and the other from a voluntarily adopted policy, yet in both the failure was one of implementation rather than failure to have policies in place. Adoption of policies and their actual implementation form a crucial part of corporate governance as whistleblowing continues to take a prominent role in corporate India. How a company handles whistleblower complaints reflects on its adherence to good governance practices and compliance with applicable laws.

Providing a guarantee of non-retaliation encourages individuals to come forward as whistleblowers and make disclosures. To this end, several countries have enacted laws to ensure that statutory safeguards are in place to encourage whistleblowing. For example, the UK granted statutory protection to workplace whistleblowers since 1999 through the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998.

India, however, has no specific statute in force that protects private-sector whistleblowers. The Whistle Blower Protection Act, 2014 covers disclosures against public servants only, and it is yet to be brought into force.

What exists instead is a mandate under the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Companies Act’) applicable to specific classes of companies, and a set of obligations for listed entities under SEBI regulations. Further, banks and insurers are required by their sectoral regulators to have specific systems in place to safeguard whistleblowers. Beyond this, whistleblowing remains voluntary and policy driven.

Companies Act: vigil mechanism and safeguards

Who must comply. Section 177(9) requires listed companies, companies accepting deposits from the public, and companies that have borrowed from banks and public financial institutions in excess of INR 50 crore to establish a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns (Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014).

What it must contain. Section 177(10) requires adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use the mechanism, and direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Auditor's reporting duty. Separately, under Section 143(12), a statutory auditor must report to the Central Government a fraud involving INR 1 crore or more. Smaller frauds are reported to the Audit Committee or the Board. The Companies (Auditor's Report) Order, 2020 requires auditors to make specific statements on fraud and whistleblower complaints, and the NFRA has increased its scrutiny of auditors' fraud reporting. A complaint left unaddressed internally may therefore get reported to authorities through the auditor.

SEBI framework: safeguards and incentives

LODR Regulations. Regulation 22 requires listed companies to have a vigil mechanism with similar safeguards under the Companies Act. Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv) goes wider, requiring a vigil mechanism through which stakeholders, including employees and their representative bodies, can freely raise concerns about illegal or unethical practices. The policy must be disclosed on the entity's website, and the Audit Committee must review the functioning of the mechanism.

Forensic audit disclosure. A listed entity must disclose to the stock exchanges the initiation of a forensic audit, with the name of the entity initiating it and the reasons, if available, and later the final forensic audit report with management comments (Schedule III, Part A, Para A, item 17). A complaint that leads to a forensic audit can therefore become public. The scope of forensic audit here pertains to misstatement in financial statements, misappropriation, siphoning or diversion of funds.

Insider trading. Under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (‘PIT Regulations’), Regulation 9A(6) requires listed companies to maintain a whistleblower policy for reporting leaks of unpublished price-sensitive information. Regulations 7A to 7I, introduced in 2019, also let an individual report directly to SEBI through a Voluntary Information Disclosure Form and, where the information is original and leads to disgorgement above the prescribed threshold, receive a reward of up to INR 10 crore at SEBI's discretion. The informant need not report internally first; SEBI is required to keep the identity confidential subject to limited exceptions, and listed companies are obligated to safeguard informants against retaliation (Regulation 7I).

Comparative snapshot

Feature Companies Act, 2013 SEBI LODR and PIT Regulations Who is covered Listed companies; companies accepting public deposits; companies with bank or public financial institution borrowings above INR 50 crore. Every listed entity (Regulation 22 of LODR Regulations). Regulation 9A(6), PIT, for leak of UPSI. Who may report Directors and employees. Policies commonly extend to other stakeholders. Directors and employees (Regulation 22). Stakeholders, including employees and their representative bodies (Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv)). Protection Adequate safeguards against victimisation (Section 177(10)). Same safeguards (Regulation 22). Safeguards against retaliation for informants (Regulation 7I, PIT). Audit Committee Direct access to the Chairperson in appropriate or exceptional cases. Same. The committee reviews the functioning of the mechanism (Regulation 18; Part C, Schedule II). Disclosure Policy details on the website and in the Board's report. Website disclosure (Regulation 46(2)) and annual report disclosures. Default A penalty of INR 5,00,000 on the Company and INR 1,00,000 on the officers in default (Section 178 (8)) In the past, SEBI invoked Section 15HB, a residuary section for imposing penalties where no specific penalty was provided, with exposure of up to Rs. 1 crore (ten million) as penalty. Insider trading alone can attract a penalty of up to Rs 25 crore (two hundred fifty million), or three times the amount of profits made out of insider trading, whichever is higher.

Sectoral regulators, such as the RBI and IRDAI, impose additional requirements on regulated entities, which operate alongside the above. For example, the IRDAI Master Circular on Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2024 mandates that the Appointed Actuaries have the duty to ‘whistleblow ’, i.e., to report promptly to the IRDAI if they are aware that the insurance company has failed to take appropriate steps to rectify a matter which has a material adverse effect on its financial condition.

Role of the Audit Committee in safeguarding whistleblowers

Oversight. The Audit Committee (or the Board, where there is no committee) oversees the mechanism, approves the policy and reviews its functioning. The hotline systems for receiving the complaints can be outsourced, but accountability remains with the committee.

Direct access. A complainant who does not trust the ordinary channel, typically because the concern involves senior management, must be able to reach the Chairperson. The policy should state how, and the route should be tested periodically.

Independence. Complaints involving directors, key managerial personnel or the CFO should not be triaged by management. The policy should provide for recusal and for the committee to appoint independent investigators or external counsel. Where a conflict exists, a clean team of people uninvolved in the alleged misconduct, constituted under Board oversight, should run the inquiry. Further, confidentiality is an essential aspect, from non-disclosure of informant details to the manner of investigation.

Conclusion

Although India has no comprehensive legislation to protect whistleblowers, the provisions of the Companies Act, SEBI Regulations, and sector-specific requirements cover a large section of the corporate sector. Even where a company has adopted parent entity policies voluntarily, such policies can be tested in Indian courts in case of challenge by an employee or a stakeholder. The cases discussed above show that policies must be implemented in spirit and not just exist on paper. The effectiveness of the existing framework will rest on boards and Audit Committees, and on always ensuring whistleblowers are visibly protected from retaliation. To ensure that the policies are not limited to paper, it is recommended that training sessions are conducted to ensure employees and stakeholders are aware of the reporting channels available, the manner of use, and how their reports will be handled.