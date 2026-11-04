Business Transfers And Assignment Of Customer Contracts

Authored by Swaraj Sudhir Pawar - IX Semester | ILS Law College, Pune

Introduction

Business transfer usually refers to the transfer of ownership, management, or control over all or some of a business. It includes the transfer of physical equipment, inventory, licenses, lease agreements, and even debts or contracts. In addition, financial, legal, tax, personnel, and organizational aspects of the transfer are also involved. Parties will be faced with significant decisions at each stage of the process. It is often advisable to draw on external experts in legal, tax, accounting, and other fields of expertise.

An assignment of contract happens when one party to a contract transfers its contractual rights to a third party. The party assigning the rights is known as the assignor, while the party receiving them is called the assignee. Assignments are common in business transactions. For instance, a company may decide to sell its receivables. Similarly, a buyer acquiring a business might want to take over the seller’s vendor contracts and leases. A developer might also assign its rights to a related entity under a purchase agreement before closing.

Assignments enable a business to continue functioning following corporate restructuring, like a merger, without needing to renegotiate all its contracts. Conversely, assignment restrictions are designed to protect the counterparty from becoming involved with a different corporate entity that they haven't consented to.

Legal Provisions

1. INDIAN CONTRACT ACT

Section 62 provides that if the parties to a contract agree to substitute a new contract for it, or to rescind or alter it, the original contract need not be performed. Novation, including substitution of a new party, then, requires the agreement of all parties concerned.1, 2 Section 63 permits a promisee to dispense with or remit performance of the promise, in whole or in part.

The provisions at Section 37 obligate the parties to perform their promises, when performance has not been dispensed with or excused. The provisions at Section 40 require the promisor to perform personally if the parties had intended that, and allow performance by a competent. Business Transfers and Assignment of Customer Contracts person, otherwise. Section 41 contemplates the effect of the promise accepting performance from a third person. Taken together, they point to the possibility that the identity of the one performing may matter and that a promise's acceptance of a substitute is a matter of consent.

2. TRANSFER OF PROPERTY ACT, 1882

Section 130, Transfer of Property Act, 1882. Debts and other actionable claims may be transferred by a written instrument. This supports the assignment of the benefit of a contract, such as a right to receive payment, but it does not transfer the burden of obligations

3. COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Sections 230 to 232, Companies Act, 2013. Where a business is moved under a court- or tribunal-sanctioned scheme of merger, demerger or arrangement, assets and liabilities of the transferor can vest in the transferee by operation of the sanctioned scheme. This is a separate statutory route and does not depend on each customer's individual consent, although customer rights under the contract itself should still be reviewed.

Legal Analysis

ACQUIRER’S ASSUMPTION

Acquirers too often think they are buying the contracts; in most transactions they are not. A contract is a private arrangement between two specific people. When you sign with a supplier, you are trusting that specific supplier, its history, its financial position, its standards. You're not agreeing to deal with whatever entity might acquire that supplier in the future. That is why in the law, and in virtually every contract, "who is on the other side" counts. You can't move a contract to a new person like you move a sofa to a new room.

SHARE SALE OR ASSET SALE: THE STRUCTURE CHANGES THE PROBLEM

Share sale- Once the buyer has the company’s shares, the company will still exist but is owned by new shareholders. All its contracts would usually still be in effect (although these will likely include special provisions that kick in if the ownership changes). 3

Asset sale or business transfer- The buyer takes the business or part of it, and the contracts need to be transferred from the seller to the buyer, generally by way of assignment or novation.

Many buyers think a share sale escapes all contractual issues. It does not. A share deal avoids the need to transfer the contracts but does not remove contractual protections. The customer has written for itself.4

ANTI-ASSIGNMENT CLAUSES

An anti-assignment clause states that a party to a contract cannot handover the contract to someone else without the other party's consent or agreement. It is very common and is often mentioned in the "general" or "miscellaneous" section which is at the end of the contract, where it is easy to have a look.

This clause is very important in an asset deal. For example, if a contract requires the customer’s written consent before it can be transferred, the seller can’t just give it to the buyer. A transfer without the required consent may be considered void or voidable, meaning that the customer may have the right to reject it.

The exact wording in the transfer agreement matters where some clauses oppose this transfer completely, some allow it only with prior written consent, some say consent "must not be unreasonably withheld", which helps but does not guarantee a "yes". (45) Some only allow transfer to related companies in a group.6 No important contract should be glanced at but read closely. A customer can delay, refuse or impose tougher conditions on the sale timetable and even the purchase price.

CHANGE OF CONTROL

Change of control means, when one of the parties to the contract wants to retire from its duties or obligations and a new party wants to acquire the position of the party who wants to retire, then that retiring parties’ power in such a contract would be transferred to the acquiring party.

For example, Mr. A enters into a contract with Mr. B, the owner of Plot X, to operate a commercial business on the land. Mr. A operates the business through ABC Pvt. Ltd. Later, Mr. C acquires the majority shares of ABC Pvt. Ltd., gaining control over the company

NOVATION: STARTING FRESH WITH A NEW PARTY

When consent is needed, novation is generally the cleanest solution. An assignment transfers the benefits of a contract. A novation goes further: it replaces the existing contract with a new one, allowing the buyer to take the seller's place. The original party is released, and the purchaser assumes both the rights and the duties. Novation requires all three parties, the seller, the buyer, and the customer. That can be a hurdle, but it gives certainty. The customer knows exactly who they're dealing with, and the seller is free of future liability, and the buyer holds a clear contract in their own name.

contrast this with a simple assignment, where the seller may remain responsible if the buyer fails to perform. For this reason, sellers often prefer novation, and customers appreciate the clarity it provides.

CONSENT REQUIREMENTS

When we talk about consent, it is where deals most often stall. Customers may:

take weeks to respond use the request as an opportunity to try to negotiate lower prices or terms, say no if they are dissatisfied with the seller or wary of the buyer, or simply not respond

A few practical points help:

Read what the contract says about consent. Does it need to be in writing? Is there a Is there a time limit? Does the customer have to act reasonably? Choose the timing carefully. Too early and you leak a confidential deal. Too late can leave no time to resolve issues. Consent timing and deal sequencing should planned together (57) Simplify the process for saying yes. Share the buyer’s qualifications, including financial strength and intentions to maintain service continuity Prepare for a “no.” Set the terms and conditions of the price renegotiation, or of the renegotiation of the entire deal, if important customers refuse to consent

Some buyers negotiate their deals so that consent by major customers is a condition of closing. Some negotiate a reduction in price if a particular deal falls through (or a particular account is lost). These terms should be negotiated and incorporated into the contract before any closing takes place.

CONTRACTS THAT NEED EXTRA CARE

Long-term supply agreements

Long contracts often fix prices, offer exclusivity or define minimum purchase amounts. This makes them both valuable and delicate. A customer who got an excellent deal years earlier will use the transfer request to reopen the price. A customer who got stuck with a bad deal will see it as an opportunity to get out. Since these contracts often span years, losing or renegotiating one can have a major impact on the value of the entire business.

Government Contracts

Contracts with government bodies are typically the most restricted. Public bodies apply procurement rules and cannot just accept a new supplier. Some government contracts require written consent before any transfer; many Australian Commonwealth contracts prohibit the contractor from assigning its rights without the government's written consent. That is one country's example. The rules in India, or in any other country, are based on the specific contract and the procurement rules, so they have to be checked separately. The buyer may also need to meet registrations, eligibility conditions or security requirements that the seller already held. If a business depends mostly on government work, treat it as a separate project and start early.

Strategic Accounts

A few customers may account for the majority of revenue. Losing even one customer may deal a greater blow to the company than many small-value customers put together. A generic consent letter will not do. The customer needs a personal conversation with key people from both parties to understand the implications of the deal and ask any questions before they are led to believe otherwise.

Case Laws

1. Khardah Company Ltd. v. Raymon & Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd., AIR 1962 SC 1810 8

In this Supreme court held that without the consent of the other party, obligations which are there under contract cannot be assigned and the contract which involves personal confidence is not able to assign even as to its benefit. Rights can be assigned when the contract is not personal. This is the central Indian authority which is divided between assignment and novation for the rights and obligations.

2. In Kapilaben & Ors. v. Ashok Kumar Jayantilal Sheth, 2019 INSC 1278, (79) the Supreme Court held that contractual rights may generally be assigned, but contractual obligations cannot ordinarily be transferred without the other party’s consent. Whether assignment is permitted depends on the terms and nature of the contract.

Legal Implications

For Buyers

A buyer who assumes contracts have moved might find it holds an unenforceable transfer and no entitlement to payment from key customers.

Customers may use consent requests to reprice or exit, which can change the value of the business purchased.

Buyers should make key, customer consents a condition of closing, or agree to a price adjustment if a particular contract is lost. These points belong in the deal documents, not during post, closing discussions.

For Sellers

Business Transfers and Assignment of Customer Contracts under a mere assignment of the contract, the seller could remain liable for any obligations, which makes a clean release via novation more desirable.

A transfer in breach of an anti-assignment clause is a breach of contract.

For Customers

Customers have real leverage through consent/change of control rights, and negotiation, refusal or termination depending on the precise wording of the contract.

Conclusion

A business transfer is a complex issue involving a number of different factors besides the sale of a company or the transfer of all of its assets to another entity. Thus, when considering such a transaction, one should remember that existing customer contracts, consents, and liabilities should also be transferred. In other words, buyers should realize that not all contracts that secure the business may be transferred to them. With that in mind, it is necessary to ensure that all contracts are assigned and disclose all relevant details to customers before finalizing the sale. In addition, it is essential to make a difference between the sale of shares, assets, assignment, and novation because all of these imply various responsibilities. Most importantly, the communication details of customers should be regarded as an integral part of a business transfer to ensure that the new owner continues to provide the same services after the sale.

Footnotes

1. iPleaders, "Novation, rescission and alteration of a contract under the Indian Contract Act, 1872", https://blog.ipleaders.in/?p=55391

2. Hyperstart, "Novation of contract", https://www.hyperstart.com/blog/novation ofcontract/

3. Sprintlaw, "Change of Control Clause: What It Means" https://sprintlaw.com.au/articles/change-of-control-clause-what-it-means-in-australia/

4. Livmo, "Change of control clause in a business sale" https://livmo.com/?p=11136

5. Australian Government Solicitor, "Legal briefing: Novation and assignment of contracts" https://ags.gov.au/publications/legal-briefing/lb-20170519

6. Sprintlaw, "License to assign: meaning and when you need one in commercial contracts", https://sprintlaw.com.au/articles/license-to-assign-meaning-and-when-youneed-one-in-commercial-contracts/

7. Sprintlaw, "License to assign: meaning and when you need one in commercial contracts" https://sprintlaw.com.au/articles/license-to-assign-meaning-and-when-you need-one-in-commercial-contracts/

8. Khardah Company Ltd. v. Raymon & Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd., AIR 1962 SC 1810

9. Kapilaben & Ors. v. Ashok Kumar Jayantilal Sheth, 2019 INSC 1278.