The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified an amendment that requires milk and milk products to carry a prescribed logo on their packaging. The Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026 come into force on 1 July 2028. Businesses have until then to adapt their packaging.

The amendment builds on the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Those regulations were published in the Gazette of India on 17 November 2020 and were last amended on 24 March 2026. The new amendment adds a fresh labelling requirement to them.

The amendment began as a draft, the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2025. FSSAI published that draft on 17 February 2025 under section 92(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. It invited objections and suggestions from affected persons within sixty days of the public being given access to the gazette. Copies of the gazette were made available to the public on 20 February 2025. FSSAI then considered the responses it received.

The final regulations were made under section 92(1) and section 92(2)(k) of the Act, with the previous approval of the Central Government. The notification is dated 6 November 2026 and was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary, Part III, Section 4, No. 673) on 9 November 2026.

The amendment is short. It adds a new paragraph (3) to Schedule I of the 2020 Regulations, placing it after the existing paragraph (2). The new paragraph covers all milk and milk products, including composite milk products, that fall under sub-clause (a) of clause (5) of sub-regulation 2.1.1 of regulation 2.1 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. Such products must carry the specified logo.

The logo must appear on the principal display panel of the package. The size of the logo depends on the area of that panel, measured in square centimetres. The regulations set out four bands with minimum dimensions for each:

For a panel of up to 100 square centimetres, the logo’s square side must be at least 6 mm, the height of its drop at least 4.56 mm, and the width of its drop at least 3 mm.

For a panel above 100 and up to 500 square centimetres, the minimum figures are 8 mm for the square side, 6.08 mm for the drop height, and 4 mm for the drop width.

For a panel above 500 and up to 2,500 square centimetres, the minimum figures are 12 mm for the square side, 9.12 mm for the drop height, and 6 mm for the drop width.

For a panel above 2,500 square centimetres, the minimum figures are 16 mm for the square side, 12.16 mm for the drop height, and 8 mm for the drop width.

The logo is a drop-shaped design.

The practical effect for industry is that dairy manufacturers, packers, and importers need to plan packaging changes so that the logo is in place by 1 July 2028.