The Indian Boiler Regulations, 2026 (IBR 2026) represent the biggest overhaul of boiler law in India in more than 75 years. Framed by the Central Boilers Board under Section 40 of the Boilers Act, 2025, they replace the Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950 (IBR 1950).

The old regulations focused largely on what a safe boiler should look like on paper. The new regulations go further by making regulators more accountable for timely decisions and moving the entire process online.

Where the Old Regulations fell Short

IBR 1950 was drafted with older boiler designs in mind and was amended from time to time to keep pace with developments. It centred on approvals, drawings of the industrial set-up and boilers, and the periodic renewal of safety certificates (Regulation 4), with these processes handled manually on paper. A certificate was granted for 12 months following a periodic inspection under Regulations 389 and 390, which looked mainly at the boiler’s present condition rather than its future performance or upgrades. In short, IBR 1950 was concerned largely with design, construction and materials, rather than day-to-day operation and maintenance.

What the New Regulations get Right

Recognition of International Standards - IBR 2026 is a consolidated code aligned with international standards. Regulation 3(4) continues to allow the Inspecting Authority to rely on international codes such as ASME, BS, EN, TEMA, TRD, GOST or JIS where the regulations are silent, and makes its decision binding on registering authorities. While IBR 1950 already contained a similar power, IBR 2026 carries it forward as part of a single, updated code.

Fixed Deadlines for Approvals, Alongside Regular Inspection and Certification - Another major change is that authorities now have fixed deadlines: a certificate for use must be issued within 48 hours (Regulation 310), permission for repairs within two days (Regulation 316(3)(e)(ii)), and design approval within 5, 15 or 21 days depending on capacity (Regulation 321(1)). If an authority misses a deadline, approval is deemed to have been granted (Note 2 to Appendix K). In addition, IBR 2026 expressly permits applications, certificates and drawings to be submitted electronically with digital signatures, building on the limited online filing that was available under IBR 1950.

Revocation for Negligence and Misleading Information - An authorisation now lasts for three years (Regulation 25(5)(d)(i)) and can be revoked for falsification of statements in an application, while negligence or false statements in duty records can lead to action recommended by a Central Boilers Board committee (Regulation 25(5)(e)). Ageing equipment must continue to undergo a Remaining Life Assessment (RLA) after 100,000 operating hours for boilers operating at 400°C and above, and after 25 years for other boilers (Regulations 313 to 315).

Stringent Qualifications - The qualification requirements for Competent Persons have also been substantially strengthened. They now need an engineering qualification, five years of experience and Level II non-destructive testing (NDT) certification (Regulation 25(2)) and must clear a written test and an oral examination (Regulation 25).

Classification of Boilers – Under IBR 2026, manufacturers are classified into different categories based on boiler capacity and working pressure, with separate provisions for manufacturers of boiler components. The regulations also specify requirements for manufacturers, including those relating to equipment, facilities, testing and workforce.

Focus on Export – IBR 2026 provides for the Inspecting Authority to inspect boilers at appropriate stages of manufacturing to confirm that they meet the foreign standards. This could encourage Indian manufacturers to improve quality and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian boiler manufacturing in international markets.

What is still Missing

IBR 2026 concentrates on certification and construction but says little about how boilers are actually operated. Notably, there is no general requirement to install furnace safety systems or burner management systems. Regulation 182 lists automatic trips for flame failure, fan failure and high furnace pressure, but an explanatory note appears to carve out once-through boilers, the design used in supercritical units. Burner management systems and a Master Fuel Trip appear in Regulation 299(3)(b) only as a condition for a larger safety valve margin.

Although most procedures are now online, renewal for large power boilers still relies heavily on paperwork. For boilers rated above 100 kg/cm², a full inspection takes place only once every 24 months (Regulation 311 read with Appendix H). In the interim, certification rests on operating records supplied by the owner and the dates on which protection devices were tested (Regulation 295(7) and Appendix H). This does not create a live record of how a boiler is performing.

IBR 2026 also sets no qualification standards for the boiler operation engineers or contractors who run most plants and provides no formal incident-reporting process. Regulation 332, which covers welding violations and incomplete documentation, is the only provision carrying penalties.

Deemed approval is also a double-edged sword. Where an already overburdened authority is unable to decide within the prescribed time, its inaction will now count as consent.

Impact on Industry

Manufacturers and facility owners stand to gain the most from faster approvals and the flexibility to use international codes, although recognised organisations will face stricter scrutiny. Owners of power and process boilers entering the RLA cycle should plan for shutdowns and may find themselves queuing for a limited pool of recognised assessment organisations. Record-based interim certification should mean fewer inspection-related shutdowns, but it also shifts the compliance burden towards the plant’s own record-keeping.

Lessons from the Past Incidents

This year there have been a few incidents which have exposed the gaps in the old regulations. In one such incident, a prima facie finding was that unburnt fuel had accumulated in the furnace, causing the pressure to rise until a lower pipe could no longer withstand it. The investigation attributed the incident to lapses in maintenance and operation. In another recent incident, a boiler burst during a shift handover, resulting in fatalities, the partial collapse of a building and a fire.

Could the new regulations have prevented incidents like these? Under the IBR 2026, Regulation 182 provides for an automatic trip when a furnace pressure rises. If applicable and functioning as intended, this should have shut the unit down well before the pressure reaches a dangerous level. However, supercritical boilers may fall outside this protection, and nothing in the new rules stops an operator from increasing load while alarms are going off. The records required under Appendix H capture temperature excursions and shutdowns under Regulation 295(7), along with the dates of the last tests of protection devices. However, these records are reviewed at renewal rather than necessarily being reported or reviewed when an incident occurs.

IBR 2026 could help prevent future incidents in several ways. The 48-hour deadline for certificates (Regulation 310) and the two-day deadline for repair permissions (Regulation 316(3)(e)(ii)) could reduce delays that might otherwise leave operators relying on uncertified boilers. Digital records could make a boiler’s history easier to trace. Regulation 182 provides for automatic trips in the event of fan failure and high furnace pressure, as well as water-level alarms and firing controls for boilers above 3,700 kg/h. Chapter 15 sets feed-water standards, while Appendix H tracks temperature excursions, shutdowns and tube failures under Regulation 295(7).

However, under IBR 2026, renewal still rests on periodic inspection (Regulation 311), contractors and operating staff remain without prescribed competence standards, and there is still no general duty to report earlier faults that might have served as warning signs.

Conclusion

IBR 2026 is a welcome update to the rules on how boilers are built, certified and kept in service as they age. Fixed timelines, electronic filing and more stringent qualification requirements for Competent Persons should benefit manufacturers and regulators alike. However, the recent accidents point to operation and maintenance as the real weak spots, and these remain largely unaddressed. Mandatory burner and furnace safety systems for all boiler types, competence standards for operating staff and compulsory incident reporting would go a long way towards closing that gap.