Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Amendment Rules, 2026: What Online Platforms And Sellers Must Change By 1 January 2027

On 9 September 2026, the Department of Consumer Affairs notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The Rules were made under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and amend the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. They come into force on 1 January 2027.

The 2020 Rules were drafted when online retail looked quite different. Since then, platforms have changed how they rank products, price them and market them, and consumer complaints have grown. The amendments try to close these gaps without making compliance unreasonably heavy for business. Below is a practical summary of what has changed and who is affected.

1. Changes in duties of all e-commerce entities (Rule 4)

Grievance redressal. The grievance officer must now give the complainant a copy of the complaint as recorded. The timelines stay the same: acknowledgement within 48 hours and redressal within one month.

Imported goods and country of origin. An entity offering imported goods or services must still name the importer or seller. It must now also provide for identification of the goods and state the full name of the country of origin, as required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

National Consumer Helpline. Every e-commerce entity must now be a partner in the Helpline's convergence process. Earlier, the Rules only required platforms to "endeavour" to do so. This is a real change, since e-commerce accounted for around 29% of the 17,71,622 grievances received by the Helpline in 2025.

Search manipulation. Platforms cannot mislead users by manipulating search results or search indexes in a way that departs from the user's search query.

Sponsored listings. Sponsored listings must be distinctly identified with clear and prominent disclosures. Paid placements cannot pass off as organic results.

Price reduction disclosures. If a platform or seller announces a price reduction, the prior price must be shown alongside the reduced price. "Prior price" means the lowest price of the product in the thirty days before the announcement. This target inflated “original prices” in sale campaigns.

Invoices. The seller's name must appear on the invoice, clearly and prominently, in the same font size as the e-commerce entity's name.

Dark patterns. Entities must comply with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. They must also carry out a yearly self-audit to confirm the platform is free from dark patterns and display a certificate to that effect prominently.

2. New obligations for marketplace e-commerce entities (Rule 5)

Seller details and ranking transparency. Marketplaces must display the seller's website and email address, where available, along with the best before or use before date. They must also publish a plain-language explanation of the main parameters that determine ranking of goods or sellers, in descending order of importance. The amendment also redefines "ranking" broadly, so it covers relative prominence or relevance however it is presented, irrespective of the technology used.

After a purchase, a consumer can make a written request for the seller's headquarters and branch addresses, website, email and other details needed for dispute resolution, and the marketplace must provide them.

Use of consumer data. A marketplace cannot use information it has collected to sell goods through any seller, related or not, that carries a brand or name common with the marketplace. It also cannot use that information to promote a seller as associated with the marketplace. The only exception is the express and affirmative consent of the consumer concerned. Marketplaces with private labels or group-affiliated sellers need to look at this carefully.

Bundled fees. A marketplace cannot collect bundled fees for services unrelated to the platform. Loyalty and membership programmes, and benefits offered under them, are carved out.

3. Additional duties for sellers on marketplaces (Rule 6)

Sellers must now provide the following to the e-commerce entity for display:

country of origin; best before or use before date; return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee information; delivery and shipment details, cost of return shipping and modes of payment; and any other information needed for an informed pre-purchase decision.

Sellers must also provide any identification number issued by the Central Government, such as the GSTIN or MSME registration number.

4. Inventory e-commerce entities (Rule 7)

Inventory-based entities, meaning those that own the stock they sell, must now also display the best before or use before date.

For food products, the best before requirement across Rules 5, 6 and 7 is subject to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and its regulations. Food businesses should therefore read the two regimes together.

5. Practical points for compliance

No retrospective effect. Because the Rules apply from 1 January 2027, platforms are not required to comply for sales before that date, including this year's festive season sales. Contraventions on or after that date will attract the applicable provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Country of origin filter. The amended Rules cross-refer to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Separately, the Legal Metrology Rules require listings to carry a searchable and sortable country of origin filter, but that requirement applies only from 1 July 2027. Businesses should not mix up the two timelines.

Dark patterns now have teeth. The Dark Patterns Guidelines, 2023 were notified without the provision, present in the draft, that the Consumer Protection Act would apply to contraventions. By requiring compliance and a yearly audit under the E-Commerce Rules, the amendment fills that gap.

6. What businesses should do now

With about two and a half months left, entities should consider the following steps:

Map every product page, search flow, sale banner and invoice template against the new requirements. Revisit ranking algorithms and prepare a clear, publicly available explanation of the main ranking parameters. Fix the process for recording "prior price" so that the 30-day lowest price can be shown on any discount. Review private label arrangements and data use policies for consent gaps. Appoint an auditor and plan the first dark patterns self-audit and certificate. Update seller onboarding and contracts so that sellers supply the new mandatory information, and fix responsibility between platform and seller. Check grievance officer workflows and the integration with the National Consumer Helpline.

Conclusion

The amendments push the e-commerce sector towards more transparent search, pricing and marketing practices, and give consumers better information at the time of purchase. India's e-commerce market is projected by the Boston Consulting Group to grow from an estimated USD 120-140 billion to USD 280-300 billion by 2030, so regulators are clearly setting the ground rules early. Platforms and sellers that use the transition period well will find compliance far easier than those who wait for January.