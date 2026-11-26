In August, we examined how food-safety enforcement had extended beyond adulteration to hygiene, storage, labelling, product claims and the operations of restaurants and quick-commerce businesses (https://lexplosion.in/indias-food-safety-crackdown-why-compliance-now-goes-far-beyond-adulteration/). Alongside that scrutiny, FSSAI has also made important changes to the licensing and registration framework through amendments notified in March and June 2026.

The reforms remove certain recurring administrative requirements, raise turnover thresholds and introduce a more risk-based approach to inspections. For Food Business Operators (“FBOs”), the distinction is important: some compliance processes have been simplified, but the responsibility for meeting applicable food-safety standards remains.

What has changed under the 2026 reforms?

1. Perpetual validity of licences and registrations

FSSAI licences and registrations now remain valid unless suspended, cancelled or surrendered. This removes the requirement for periodic renewal and the paperwork associated with it. However, perpetual validity does not mean that an FBO can disregard annual fee payments or applicable returns.

Under the amended regulations, failure to pay the prescribed annual licence or registration fee, or to submit a return by its due date where applicable, results in deemed suspension. A food business cannot continue its operations during the period of suspension. However, the suspension can be revoked on payment of the fee or submission of the return, together with the applicable penalty, as the case may be.

FBOs must also continue to comply with licence conditions, hygiene and safety requirements, and applicable record-keeping obligations. A business that closes operations must inform the relevant authority and surrender its licence or registration within 30 days.

2. Revised turnover thresholds and migration

With effect from 1 April 2026, FSSAI revised the turnover-based categories for new licence and registration applications:

Businesses with annual turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore fall within the Registration category; those with turnover above ₹1.5 crore and up to ₹50 crore fall within the State Licence category.

Businesses with annual turnover above ₹50 crore fall within the Central Licence category.

Existing FBOs are being given time to migrate to the revised categories through the Food Safety Compliance System (“FoSCoS”). The nature of the business and any other applicable licensing criteria should also be checked; turnover is not necessarily the only consideration.

FSSAI has clarified that migration between the categories will be carried out through FoSCoS on the basis of the FBO’s self-declaration, without separate approval from the Licensing or Registering Authority. No modification fee is payable for migration under the revised thresholds, and the existing licence or registration number will be retained.

Where an FBO holding a State Licence becomes eligible for Registration, the licence fee already paid will be adjusted against the annual Registration fee. Businesses should verify their turnover and other particulars on FoSCoS to ensure that their records reflect the correct category.

The revised thresholds simplify licensing administration, but FBOs must continue to hold the registration or licence appropriate to their activities.

3. Risk-based inspections and food-safety audits

The March amendment provides for a risk-based inspection and audit framework. The nature of the food business, the risk associated with the food handled, past compliance history and third-party audit results can influence the frequency and nature of regulatory scrutiny. This could reduce repeated inspections of compliant businesses while focusing attention on higher-risk operations.

The Food Authority or Commissioner of Food Safety may also direct an FBO to obtain a food-safety audit from an FSSAI-recognised third-party auditor at the FBO’s own cost. The business must provide access to its premises and the records required for the audit.

For high-risk categories such as dairy, meat, packaged drinking water, infant food and fishery products, the revised licensing thresholds do not remove applicable hygiene, safety or testing requirements.

4. June 2026: Relaxation of certain record-keeping requirements

A further amendment notified in June 2026 removes the specified licence condition requiring separate daily records of production and raw-material utilisation for non-manufacturing food businesses. It also exempts retailers from the particular ‘First In First Out’ (FIFO) and ‘First Expire First Out’ (FEFO) stock-rotation requirement in Schedule 4, Part II.

These are different exemptions with different scopes. The exemption from the daily production-record condition applies to non-manufacturing businesses, while the stated FIFO/FEFO exemption is for retailers. Neither change removes otherwise applicable obligations concerning food safety, storage, expiry dates or hygiene.

5. Deemed registration of street vendors

Street vendors already registered under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 are deemed registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This removes a duplicate registration requirement, but the applicable hygiene and sanitary requirements continue.

What should food businesses review?

The 2026 changes should lead FBOs to revise their compliance registers, not merely remove renewal dates. Requirements that have been relaxed must be distinguished from those that continue to apply under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the relevant regulations.

In particular, businesses should:

Verify the correct licensing or registration category and check whether migration through FoSCoS is required.

Track annual fees and applicable return-filing dates, even though licences no longer require periodic renewal.

Review whether the June record-keeping and stock-rotation relaxations apply to their particular operations.

Maintain appropriate hygiene, storage, safety and testing controls, and assign responsibility for those controls at each establishment.

Keep operational records and supporting evidence available for inspections or any third-party audit directed by the regulator.

Conclusion

The 2026 licensing reforms offer genuine administrative relief: fewer renewals, revised turnover categories and targeted relaxations for particular food businesses. At the same time, missed annual payments or returns can interrupt a business’s authority to operate, and the risk-based inspection framework keeps the focus on compliance in practice.

As our August discussion of food-safety enforcement illustrated, regulatory scrutiny can extend well beyond a business’s licence certificate. FBOs should therefore remove obligations that no longer apply from their compliance programmes, while ensuring that the requirements which remain are understood, assigned and supported by appropriate records.

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