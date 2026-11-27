On October 19, 2026, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) reported the delisting of 3,940 sellers and listing entries relating to regulated explosive substances across seven online platforms. The substances included ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). The action concerns the online listing, advertising and facilitation of sales of these substances without adequate regulatory safeguards.

Why These Listings Are a Legal Problem

Explosives are not ordinary trade goods. Section 4(d) of the Explosives Act, 1884 defines “explosive” to include gunpowder and other substances used or manufactured with a view to producing a practical effect by explosion or a pyrotechnic effect. Section 5 enables rules regulating sale and other dealings, Section 6B governs licences, and Section 9B(1)(b) punishes sale in breach of the rules or licence conditions with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to ₹3,000, or both. The Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012 separately regulate specified activities involving ammonium nitrate, including possession for sale.

The CCPA’s reading is that a platform listing such goods is expected to ensure that sellers’ valid PESO licence details are disclosed and that buyers’ identity and licensed status are verified before purchase. Listing a regulated explosive like an ordinary product, without these safeguards, is treated as misleading users about the legality of the purchase. The CCPA has accordingly acted under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, holding that a product listing communicated to the public online is an “advertisement” (Section 2(1)) and treating the listings as misleading advertisements (Section 2(28)) and unfair trade practices (Section 2(47)).

The Enforcement Action

On September 1, 2026, Dial4Trade Technologies was penalised ₹10 lakh for online listing and facilitating the sale of ammonium nitrate. The CCPA directed it to discontinue listings and facilitation of the sale of ammonium nitrate and other explosive substances. Section 21 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 empowers the CCPA to direct that misleading advertisements be discontinued or modified and to impose a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh, rising to ₹50 lakh for repeat contraventions, while Section 20 permits orders discontinuing unfair practices. The NCDRC dismissed Dial4Trade’s appeal under Section 24 on October 9, 2026. Separately, by orders dated September 8, 2026 and September 10, 2026, Weblink.In, which operates ExportersIndia, was penalised ₹10 lakh in each of two matters (ammonium nitrate and PETN; picric acid); its appeals under Section 24 are pending before the NCDRC. Non-compliance with CCPA directions is separately punishable under Section 88.

IndiaMART InterMESH accounts for 3,092 of the 3,940 reported seller and listing entries, followed by ExportersIndia (421), Justdial (206), TradeIndia (166 sellers covering 210 listing entries) and Dial4Trade (11). Sigma-Aldrich Chemicals (Merck) and Ibuychemikals sell their own products and do not host third-party sellers, according to the CCPA’s update.

Several matters remain open. Under Section 19, the CCPA may cause an investigation to be made by its Investigation Wing, headed by the Director General (Investigation). In IndiaMART’s case, the DG has completed the investigation and shared the report, to which IndiaMART has replied; IndiaMART has also challenged the show cause notices by way of a writ petition before the Delhi High Court. Justdial’s final hearing was scheduled for October 23, 2026, and Sigma-Aldrich, TradeIndia and Ibuychemikals remain under investigation. No final finding has been recorded against these platforms.

Platform Obligations and Safe Harbour

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 add platform-level duties. Marketplace entities must obtain a seller undertaking that listings are accurate and display seller details (Rule 5), while sellers must avoid unfair trade practices, ensure advertisements match the product and supply required information (Rule 6).

Platforms may also rely on Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which gives intermediaries conditional safe harbour for third-party content, lost where an intermediary, on actual knowledge or government notification, fails to expeditiously remove unlawful content. In the Dial4Trade order, the CCPA rejected the platform’s Section 79 defence, finding that it had not demonstrated adequate due diligence for regulated products. Whether safe harbour answers concerns about a platform’s own onboarding and verification practices is a question the pending proceedings may help settle. Section 79 cannot assist a platform that sells explosives itself.

Compliance Implications

Marketplaces dealing in regulated chemicals should review their seller-onboarding and licence-verification procedures, buyer-eligibility checks, listing moderation and takedown mechanisms. They should also consider category-based controls, keyword filters and contractual obligations requiring sellers to maintain valid licences and provide accurate regulatory information.

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on September 9, 2026, take effect on January 1, 2027. They introduce requirements concerning disclosure of principal ranking parameters in plain language (Rule 5(3)(f)), identification of sponsored listings (Rule 4(12)), and a requirement that sellers provide identification numbers such as GSTIN or MSME registration for display (Rule 6). Platforms must also join the National Consumer Helpline convergence process and conduct annual dark-pattern self-audits. These changes are prospective and should be distinguished from the legal basis for the present CCPA action.

Platforms dealing in regulated goods should assess their exposure under consumer protection, e-commerce, explosives and information technology laws, and monitor the outcome of the Justdial hearing, the IndiaMART writ petition and the ExportersIndia appeals. The CCPA has also advised that suspected online sales of explosives may be reported to the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.

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