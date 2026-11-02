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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

India’s New E-Commerce Rules: What The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 Mean For Platforms, Marketplaces And Sellers In India

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For most of the last decade, e-commerce compliance in India has been a question of what a platform says: the disclosures on a product page, the terms in a policy, the identity of a seller. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 change the question. They reach into how a platform is built and how it behaves, its ranking logic, its discount displays, its interface design and its use of consumer data, and make those matters of compliance rather than of commercial discretion. Notified on 9 September 2026 and effective from 1 January 2027, the amendments give businesses a defined, and short, runway to adapt.

IndiaConsumer Protection
Lucy Rana
Lucy Rana
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For most of the last decade, e-commerce compliance in India has been a question of what a platform says: the disclosures on a product page, the terms in a policy, the identity of a seller. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 change the question. They reach into how a platform is built and how it behaves, its ranking logic, its discount displays, its interface design and its use of consumer data, and make those matters of compliance rather than of commercial discretion. Notified on 9 September 2026 and effective from 1 January 2027, the amendments give businesses a defined, and short, runway to adapt.

What has changed, and when

The amendments were notified by the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 (Gazette notification G.S.R. 789(E), dated 9 September 2026), amending the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. They apply across the e-commerce ecosystem, to e-commerce entities, marketplace platforms and sellers, and come into force on 1 January 2027. The changes fall into several connected areas, considered below.

Search, ranking and sponsored listings

The amendments bring ranking and search squarely within the compliance perimeter. The definition of ranking has been revised to capture the relative prominence or relevance given to sellers, goods or services on a platform, whatever the underlying technology. A new provision prohibits an e-commerce entity from manipulating search results or search indexes in a way that misleads users or distorts the relevance of results to a user’s query. Platforms must also disclose, in plain and intelligible language, the principal factors that determine ranking and the relative importance of those factors, and sponsored listings must be distinctly identified with clear and prominent disclosures. In short, ranking algorithms, paid placements and search design are now potential compliance issues, not merely commercial decisions.

Pricing and discount claims

The amendments target misleading discount practices with a specific benchmark. Where a price reduction is announced, the platform or seller must display the reduced price alongside the prior price, defined as the lowest price at which the good or service was offered during the preceding 30 days. In practice, this requires platforms to maintain historical pricing data capable of identifying the lowest price offered during the preceding 30 days, and to rethink how discounts are presented, so that a headline saving is measured against a genuine reference price rather than an inflated one.

Dark patterns, consumer data and platform conduct

Three further areas call for stronger internal controls. First, e-commerce entities must comply with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, conduct annual self-audits of their interface design, and prominently display a certificate confirming compliance the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. Second, marketplace entities face restrictions on using consumer information, including a prohibition on using it to promote goods under a brand or name common with the marketplace, or to present sellers as associated with the marketplace, without the consumer’s express consent. Third, marketplace entities may not collect bundled fees for services unrelated to the e-commerce platform, subject to a carve-out for loyalty or membership programmes. Together, these provisions treat interface design and data practices as compliance questions in their own right.

Seller disclosures and identification

The amendments significantly expand what must be disclosed about sellers and products. Sellers are required to disclose a fuller set of particulars, including the country of origin, best-before or use-before information where applicable, return, refund and exchange policies, warranties and guarantees, delivery and shipment details, return shipping costs and payment methods, and to disclose Central Government identification numbers, including GST Identification Numbers and MSME registration numbers. The seller’s name must appear prominently on invoices, in the same font size as the e-commerce entity’s name. Marketplace platforms must make comprehensive seller information available to consumers, and must provide additional seller details after a purchase, on written request, to enable effective dispute resolution. For imported goods, the importer’s details and the full country of origin must be disclosed. For many businesses, seller onboarding and product-listing processes will need a genuine overhaul.

Grievance redressal and consumer access

The amendments also strengthen the consumer-facing basics. Every e-commerce entity must prominently display its legal name, principal geographic address, website details and the contact information of its customer-care and grievance officers. Grievance officers must acknowledge a complaint within 48 hours, provide a copy of the recorded complaint, and redress it within one month of receipt, and all e-commerce entities must participate in the Central Government’s National Consumer Helpline convergence process. Complaint handling, in other words, must be fast, documented and integrated.

What e-commerce businesses should do before 1 January 2027

The amendments reward early, structured preparation, and they cut across functions that rarely sit together: legal, product, engineering, pricing, data and customer service. At a high level, the areas that will need review include platform and search design, discount and pricing displays and the underlying price history, interface design and the dark-pattern audit process, consumer-data and consent practices, seller onboarding and product-listing information, and grievance-redressal systems and their integration with the National Consumer Helpline. What each of these requires in a given business, and how far existing systems already comply, is a fact-specific question. A structured gap assessment, well before the effective date, is the sensible first step.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When do the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 come into force?

They were notified on 9 September 2026 and come into force on 1 January 2027. Because the changes touch platform design and not only policy text, aligning systems in time usually takes longer than the calendar alone suggests.

What is the 30-day prior price rule?

When a discount is advertised, the reduced price must be shown alongside the prior price, which is the lowest price at which the item was offered in the preceding 30 days. Implementing it requires a reliable rolling price history and careful display logic, and how it applies depends on the catalogue and the nature of the promotion.

Are search rankings and sponsored listings now a compliance issue?

Yes. The Rules prohibit misleading manipulation of search results, require disclosure of the principal ranking factors and their relative importance, and require sponsored listings to be clearly identified. The Rules prohibit manipulating search results or search indexes in a manner that misleads users or adversely affects the relevance of results to a user's search query. Whether a particular ranking practice crosses that threshold will depend on the facts and the operation of the platform concerned.

What do the Rules require on dark patterns and consumer data?

E-commerce entities must comply with the 2023 Dark Patterns Guidelines, run annual self-audits and display a compliance certificate, and marketplace entities face restrictions on using consumer data without express consent. Designing audit processes and consent flows that meet the standard, and that can be evidenced, is the practical challenge.

Does this affect sellers and smaller businesses, or only large platforms?

It affects the ecosystem, including marketplace platforms and the sellers on them, who face expanded disclosure and identification obligations. The precise obligations depend on the role and the business model, so they differ between a marketplace operator and an individual seller.

The 2026 amendments mark a shift in how India regulates online commerce: from what a platform discloses to how it is built and how it behaves. For e-commerce entities, marketplaces and sellers, the practical task is to treat the months before 1 January 2027 as a compliance project, not a disclosure update, and to approach it with the functions that the breadth of the Rules now demands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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