Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

United Nations Calls On The Ad Industry To Help Strengthen The Information Ecosystem

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Explore more from Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

The United Nations has introduced Global Principles for Information Integrity, calling on advertisers to play a crucial role in combating disinformation and building trust in the digital ecosystem. At the IAA Unites conference, UN representatives outlined how commercial entities can leverage their influence to demand transparency in AI and advertising supply chains, support quality journalism, and establish clear standards for ad placement in AI-generated content.

GlobalMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Author LinkedIn connections

At the International Advertising Association's IAA Unites conference earlier this month, a representative from the United Nations discussed the United Nations Global Principles for Information Integrity, and the role that advertisers can play in building trust and fighting disinformation.

According to the UN, the Principles “envision an information ecosystem that delivers choice, freedom, privacy and safety for all, in which people everywhere can express themselves freely and make informed and independent decisions.” The Principles are: 

  • Societal trust and resilience. Trust refers to the confidence people have in the reliability and accuracy of the information they access, and resilience refers to the ability of societies to handle disruption or manipulation of the information ecosystem. 
  • Healthy incentives. Advertisers and tech companies can adopt business models that simultaneously uphold human rights and strengthen information integrity and make good business sense.
  • Public empowerment. Shifts in tech company policies and increased media literacy can empower users with greater control over their online experience and the use of their own data.
  • Independent, free and pluralistic media. Information integrity is only achievable with an independent, free and pluralistic media. Robust and urgent responses are needed to support public interest journalism around the world. 
  • Transparency and research. Grater transparency and data access is vital to improve understanding of information environments worldwide and provide evidence-based solutions to promote information integrity. 

Warning that "people are stuck in an echo chamber, Sherri Aldis, the Director of the UN Regional Information Centre for Western Europe, said that advertisers can demand transparency across AI and advertising supply chains, prioritize quality media environments and journalism, set clear standards for where and how ads appear in AI generated content, and use commercial leverage to require stronger safeguards.

Adlis said that taking proactive steps to improve the information ecosystem will build consumer trust. And, if advertisers fail to do that, it could lead to increased regulatory pressure. Saying that “advertisers are not bystanders,” she encouraged advertisers to take action.

She emphasized that advertisers shouldn't feel like they need to solve this problem on their own and that the solution lies in joint action. Expressing the concern that, “Everybody feels like it is somebody else's problem, so no one does anything," she concluded, “we have to combine forces.”

"We have to combine forces"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

California Requires Disclosure Of AI-Generated People In Advertising

California has enacted a groundbreaking AI disclosure law requiring advertisers to clearly identify when synthetic performers appear in their marketing materials. The legislation, set to take effect in 2027, includes a private right of enforcement that could potentially open the door to class action litigation against brands using AI-generated performers without proper disclosure.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

California Signs Landmark Online Child Safety Package

California has enacted the nation's most comprehensive online child safety legislation, banning addictive social media features for minors under 16, establishing strict companion chatbot regulations, and imposing enhanced civil penalties for platforms that harm children. Companies operating social media platforms or chatbots accessible to California children must now assess their products, audit features, and prepare compliance programs ahead of the laws' effective dates.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Article

Nationwide EAS Test Coming November 17, 2026

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on November 17, 2026, requiring participation from all radio and television stations, cable systems, and satellite services. EAS Participants must file three separate forms through the EAS Test Reporting System, with specific deadlines ranging from October 30, 2026, through January 2027. Certain translator and repeater stations are exempt from the registration and filing requirements.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Wiley Rein
Wiley Rein
Article

The Next Chapter Of Digital Accessibility: FCC Seeks Input On Modernizing Its Rules

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public feedback on modernizing its accessibility framework to address rapid changes in consumer technology. The draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking examines whether existing rules keep pace with today's communications marketplace or inadvertently hinder innovation in accessibility solutions.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

Ninth Circuit Vacates CFAA Injunction Against Perplexity's Comet AI Agent

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injunction against Perplexity AI, determining that when an AI agent acts at a user's direction, it is the user—not the AI company—who "accesses" computer systems under federal and California computer fraud statutes. This landmark appellate decision addresses how existing computer-access laws apply to agentic artificial intelligence and has significant implications...
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Instagram’s 2026 AI Labelling Rules

Instagram's 2026 policy shift introduces mandatory AI-generated profile labels and penalties for non-disclosure, creating new compliance challenges at the intersection of platform governance and India's statutory framework for synthetically generated information. How do these overlapping regimes affect brands, influencers, and content creators operating in India's digital ecosystem?
IndiaMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Article

Is This Packaging A Trick Or A Treat?

A federal court in Florida dismissed a false advertising lawsuit against Hershey over Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, where consumers claimed the packaging showed carved jack-o-lantern faces that didn't appear on the actual candy. The court ruled that consumers failed to demonstrate concrete economic injury, finding their disappointment over the product's appearance insufficient to establish legal standing.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Article

Indian FSSAI’s New Labelling Rules 2026

India's food safety regulator has introduced new labelling amendments that simplify compliance for infant nutrition products and small packages while strengthening traceability requirements for non-retail containers. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is pushing for front-of-pack warning labels on products high in fat, sugar, and salt, raising critical questions about implementation thresholds, consumer accessibility, and the balance between public health and industry concerns.
IndiaConsumer Protection
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Article

New York AI Advertising Disclosure Requirement Now In Effect

New York has enacted groundbreaking legislation requiring advertisers to disclose when AI-generated synthetic performers appear in commercial advertisements. The law, effective June 9, 2026, mandates conspicuous disclosure but leaves key implementation questions unanswered, including specific disclosure language and how it applies to AI-enhanced images of real people.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Article

Loot Box Litigation Intensifies As Valve Fights Gambling Claims

Gaming companies face mounting legal challenges as plaintiffs argue that loot box systems constitute illegal gambling under state law. The dispute centers on whether randomized in-game rewards with real economic value cross the line from traditional mystery products into regulated gambling territory, with courts now weighing arguments that could reshape the industry's most controversial monetization practice.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Article

Indian FSSAI’s Aug’26 Enforcement Wave — What Food And Beverage Advertisers Should Know

India's Food Safety and Standards Authority intensified enforcement in August 2026, targeting major food and beverage companies over "100%" purity claims, energy drink labeling, and packaging compliance. The regulatory actions against Dabur, ITC, Diageo, and over 150 other companies reveal how product names, packaging, and advertising copy are now treated as interconnected consumer protection issues requiring coordinated legal review.
IndiaConsumer Protection
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Article

CONAR Publishes New Edition Of The Digital Influencer Marketing And Advertising Guide

Brazil's advertising self-regulation body CONAR has released comprehensive new guidelines governing digital influencer marketing, significantly expanding the definition of influencer advertising and establishing stricter transparency requirements. The updated framework addresses emerging challenges including AI-generated content, child participation protocols, and the distinction between organic and commercial social media posts.
BrazilMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)