No Payments For Illegal Procurements Says Kenyan Court Of Appeal

In our earlier article, “No Payment For Flawed Procurements: High Court’s Warning To Contractors”, we examined the Ugandan High Court’s decision in BJ Consults v Attorney General. The court held that a contractor whose services were procured in breach of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (“PPDA Act”) would not be paid, and that unjust enrichment could not rescue a claim founded on an invalid contract. We noted the tension between that strict approach and the more equitable route taken in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The Kenyan Court of Appeal has now answered the same question decisively. In Royal Media Services v Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission the Court dismissed in its entirety a claim for a voter mobilisation campaign that, on the trial court’s own finding, had been carried out. The Court refused relief in contract, in quantum meruit and in restitution. Given the common law heritage and comparable procurement laws Kenya shares with Uganda, the judgment is highly persuasive in Uganda.

This article examines three implications of the decision: the policy considerations underpinning the no-payment rule; the consequences for “blue letter” procurements in Uganda; and the risks borne by financiers of illegally procured projects.

The facts

In December 2012, with voter registration lagging in the run-up to the 2013 general election, the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (“IEBC”) and the then Minister for Finance met the directors of Royal Media. Royal Media agreed to run a nationwide campaign on its radio and television stations and through roadshows. There was no written contract and no formal procurement process. The IEBC stamped the advertising booking sheets, and the Minister assured Royal Media that the Treasury would release funds. Royal Media’s own witnesses conceded that no tender process had been followed, but pleaded urgency and the public interest.

The High Court found that the services had been rendered but held that the procurement was fundamentally flawed: only one IEBC official had taken part in the negotiations, and there was no written contract signed by both parties. The Court of Appeal upheld that decision on every point.

1. Policy considerations reinforcing the no-payment rule

Procurement law is substantive, not procedural

The Court’s reasoning rests on its characterisation of procurement law. It held that compliance with the 2005 Act “is not a mere procedural formality but a substantive requirement that goes to the validity of the transaction itself”. A contract formed outside the statutory route is therefore not merely irregular; it is unlawful and unenforceable, and the court “cannot ... lend its aid to its enforcement”.

This matters. Once procurement rules are treated as conditions of validity rather than internal housekeeping, the argument that a supplier should not suffer for the procuring entity’s lapses loses its force. Royal Media’s reliance on Brite Print (K) v Attorney General, for the proposition that a party dealing with government officials may assume regularity, could not survive a mandatory statutory scheme.

Shared statutory responsibility

The Court gave decisive weight to the Act, which extends the duty to comply with procurement law beyond the procuring entity to “contractors, suppliers, and consultants dealing with public entities”. The framework, the Court said, “contemplates mutual accountability, and a contracting party cannot avoid responsibility by characterizing compliance as an internal matter of the procuring entity”. A commercial entity dealing with a public body “knew, or at the very least ought to have known” that strict compliance was required.

Uganda’s Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act likewise imposes obligations on bidders and providers, and the Supreme Court in Galleria in Africa v Uganda Electricity Distribution Company has held that its provisions are mandatory and that failure to follow the prescribed steps renders a procurement void. Royal Media therefore aligns with Ugandan appellate authority.

Rejection of quantum meruit and unjust enrichment

For practitioners, the most significant aspect of the decision is its treatment of restitutionary claims. Royal Media argued that it had conferred a real benefit: some five million additional voters were said to have registered, advancing the right to political participation under the Constitution of Kenya. It contended that refusal to pay would cause economic injustice.

The Court accepted that quantum meruit may, in appropriate cases, permit recovery for services rendered without a formal contract, but held that it “cannot be invoked to defeat or circumvent express statutory prohibitions”. Where statute renders a transaction illegal, the court will not lend its aid “however meritorious the claim may appear”, and a claimant implicated in the illegality cannot invoke “any equitable and/or restitutionary remedies to escape the consequences of that non-compliance”.

This answers the question left open in our earlier article, where we suggested that the court in BJ Consults ought to have considered unjust enrichment as an independent claim, in line with Barton v Morris and the proportionality analysis in Patel v Mirza. The Kenyan Court of Appeal has firmly declined that path where the claimant participated in the statutory breach. A restitutionary award that in substance delivers the contract price would achieve precisely what the statute forbids.

Why a strict approach serves the public interest

The Court confronted the apparent unfairness directly. It was “alive” to the argument that valuable services had benefited the IEBC and the public but found “a countervailing public interest in upholding the integrity of the procurement framework”. Permitting recovery where statutory requirements had been disregarded “would ... undermine the very purpose of the law and encourage its circumvention”. Several policy considerations support this position:

Deterrence at the point of entry. Suppliers are best placed to refuse to perform until a lawful contract exists. If payment is guaranteed by equity regardless of process, the incentive to insist on compliance disappears.

Suppliers are best placed to refuse to perform until a lawful contract exists. If payment is guaranteed by equity regardless of process, the incentive to insist on compliance disappears. Protection of the public purse. Procurement statutes, and the Constitution of Kenya, which requires procurement to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective, exist to secure value for money. A court awarding quantum meruit fixes a price that was never competitively tested, often on the supplier’s own invoices.

Procurement statutes, and the Constitution of Kenya, which requires procurement to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective, exist to secure value for money. A court awarding quantum meruit fixes a price that was never competitively tested, often on the supplier’s own invoices. Closing the “perform first, claim later” loophole. A lenient rule would allow officials and favoured suppliers to bypass tendering, deliver quickly and then rely on the courts to legitimise payment. Royal Media shuts that door.

A lenient rule would allow officials and favoured suppliers to bypass tendering, deliver quickly and then rely on the courts to legitimise payment. Royal Media shuts that door. Urgency is not an exemption. The Court accepted that urgency could justify direct procurement, but direct procurement is itself regulated: reasons must be recorded, negotiations conducted by at least two officers, a negotiation report prepared, and a written contract signed. Urgency changes the method; it does not suspend the law.

The Court accepted that urgency could justify direct procurement, but direct procurement is itself regulated: reasons must be recorded, negotiations conducted by at least two officers, a negotiation report prepared, and a written contract signed. Urgency changes the method; it does not suspend the law. Accountability rests where the law places it. The Court declined to impose personal liability on the IEBC officials absent proof of bad faith or conduct outside their mandate. Suppliers cannot therefore assume that, if the public entity escapes, officials will answer instead.

The strictness of the rule is its strength: a clear rule that no payment flows from an illegal procurement is easier to comply with, and harder to manipulate, than case-by-case balancing. That clarity matters most where the pressure to bypass procurement law comes from the top, as the next section explains.

2. Uganda’s presidential “blue letter” procurements

The trend

A growing feature of public contracting in Uganda is the “blue-letter” procurement: a written presidential directive instructing a ministry or agency to contract with a named investor or contractor. Recipients, and the favoured private parties, frequently treat these letters as conclusive authority to proceed without competitive bidding.

The intelligent transport monitoring system contract awarded to the Russian firm Joint Stock Company Global Security is a prominent example of blue-letter procurement and of everything that can go wrong with it. The Karuma Dam procurement is another, which went as far as the East African Court of Justice.

Lessons from Royal Media

Royal Media is a Kenyan case. It was not a presidential directive case, but its reasoning applies with full force. The engagement was brokered at the highest political level: the IEBC Chairperson and the Minister for Finance met the supplier, agreed the campaign and assured payment from the Treasury. None of that political endorsement cured the illegality. The Court held that procurement functions lay within the IEBC’s statutory procurement structures rather than the personal authority of senior officers and, following Muvanya v Jubilee Insurance Company, that the framework does not contemplate informal or collateral roles outside the statutory scheme. The statute identifies who may procure and how; a directive from outside that structure, however senior its source, is precisely the kind of collateral intervention the law does not recognise.

Presidential directives have no force of law

This reinforces our earlier analysis of presidential directives in Uganda. The Constitution of Uganda provides that, subject to the Constitution, only Parliament, or a person or body authorised by Parliament, may make laws, and the President’s executive authority must be exercised in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Uganda. The President may make law through a statutory instrument, but a letter is not a statutory instrument.

The superior courts have been consistent. In Horizon Coaches v Mbarara Municipal Council, the Constitutional Court held that nothing in the Constitution requires public bodies or public servants to comply with executive orders or directives. In Nakasero Market Sitting Tenants (NAMASITE) v Nakasero Market Sitting Vendors & Traders, the Court of Appeal held that a presidential directive not anchored in legislation has no force of law. The contrary High Court decisions in Nanding Christine v Attorney General and Namuganza Persis Princess v Attorney General, which treated directives as self-enforcing, did not engage with these authorities and, as we have argued, were wrongly decided.

In procurement, the PPDA Act vests decisions in the accounting officer, the contracts committee and the procurement and disposal unit of the procuring entity, acting through prescribed methods. A presidential letter selecting a contractor does not amend that Act, cannot authorise a departure from it and does not create a contract. On the reasoning in Galleria and Royal Media, a procurement founded solely on a blue letter is void and unenforceable.

Consequences for contractors

The consequence for a contractor holding a blue letter is stark. Under Royal Media, the contractor is presumed to know procurement law, carries its own statutory duty of compliance and cannot claim to have been misled by an instruction from a senior official. If it performs on the strength of the letter, it does so at its own risk: it can neither sue on the contract nor recover in quantum meruit or unjust enrichment. Far from guaranteeing payment, the letter is evidence that the contractor knew the ordinary process was being bypassed. Accounting officers, for their part, should treat such letters as requests to be considered within the statutory framework, not as instructions that displace it. The same risk extends to those who fund such projects.

3. A warning to financiers of illegally procured projects

Financiers stand in the contractor’s shoes

Large public projects are rarely funded from the contractor’s balance sheet. Banks, development finance institutions, export credit agencies and private credit funds provide construction finance, working capital, performance bonds and receivables facilities, typically secured on the contractor’s right to be paid by the public entity. Royal Media exposes a fundamental weakness in that structure: security over receivables is only as good as the underlying contract.

Where the procurement is illegal, the public entity owes no enforceable debt. An assignee of receivables takes subject to the defences available against the assignor and cannot acquire a better right than the contractor held. If the contractor recovers nothing, as Royal Media recovered nothing for a campaign the court accepted had been delivered, the financier’s security is worthless.

Financiers are presumed to know the law

Ignorance of the law is no excuse, and the Court’s reasoning is directed at sophisticated commercial parties. It emphasised that a commercial entity dealing with a public body knew, or ought to have known, that strict compliance was required, and that a contractor “cannot properly rely on an arrangement that is patently inconsistent with those requirements”. Financiers, who routinely conduct legal due diligence with the benefit of counsel, can hardly claim a lower standard of knowledge than their borrowers. Procurement legality is readily verifiable: whether the project was advertised, how the contractor was selected, and whether the contract was approved by the contracts committee and, where required, cleared by the Attorney General.

A financier that lends against a contract awarded by blue letter, a direct award with no recorded justification or an unsigned arrangement does so with its eyes open. It assumes the attendant legal and financial risk, including the risk of recovering nothing if the contract is later found to be illegal. Arguments that the State benefited from the financed works will meet the answer the Court gave Royal Media: a benefit conferred on a public entity “cannot, of itself, justify the grant of relief”. Nor can sovereign or political comfort letters fill the gap; they are no more capable than a blue letter of curing a statutory illegality.

Practical protections

Financiers should, at a minimum:

make procurement legality a core condition precedent, supported by a legal opinion addressing the procurement method, approvals and the signed contract;

obtain and review the procurement record, including advertisements, evaluation reports, contracts committee approvals and any justification for direct procurement;

treat presidential or ministerial directives, letters of comfort and political assurances as red flags rather than substitutes for statutory compliance;

confirm budget appropriation and the Attorney General’s clearance where required;

include representations, undertakings and events of default tied to procurement compliance, together with recourse to the contractor’s parent or sponsors; and

price the residual risk accordingly, recognising that where illegality is found the court may leave the loss where it falls.

Conclusion

Royal Media sends an unambiguous message: there will be no payment for illegal procurements. The Court of Appeal treated procurement law as substantive and mandatory, placed a shared duty of compliance on those who deal with public entities, and refused to allow quantum meruit or unjust enrichment to achieve indirectly what the statute forbids. It did so even though the services were rendered, the public benefited and the engagement was blessed at the highest levels of the IEBC and the Treasury.

The overarching theme is the integrity of the public procurement system. That integrity is protected only if every participant (the procuring entity, the contractor, the official issuing directives and the financier funding the project) understands that the statutory process is the only route to an enforceable public contract. A blue letter cannot create that route, and a lender cannot finance its way around it. Our earlier article asked whether a more balanced approach might soften the consequences for contractors; the Kenyan Court of Appeal has answered that the harshness is the point. A strict rule protects the public purse, deters circumvention and places the risk of illegality on those best positioned to avoid it. Contractors and financiers across the region should take heed.