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Your product is innovative on the inside and unique on the outside. Don’t make the mistake of only protecting half of what makes it valuable. Combining patents and designs can give you a much stronger position — and one of these rights can be enforceable within just a few days. Here’s how to get the most out of both.

Let’s say your company developed a new product with both a novel technical mechanism and a distinctive look.

An EU registered design protects the visual appearance - shape, contours, colors, or surface texture. The big advantage here is speed. An EU design is typically registered within just a few days after filing, which means that you can enforce it almost immediately – in court and even at customs, to stop infringing goods at the EU border. But a design only covers the look. A competitor who changes the appearance – sometimes even slightly — may be able to work around it.

And that’s where patents come in. A patent protects the technology, the way your product works. That’s much harder to design around. If your patent covers the core technical principle, a competitor can’t simply avoid it by changing the shape or color. However, there is of course a compromise: patent examination can take two to three years or more. But once granted, a patent provides broad, robust protection that is often difficult to circumvent.

So when you coordinate both rights strategically, you build a layered defense. While the design gives you fast, enforceable protection from day one, the patent adds long-term, broad protection that’s harder to get around. Together, these IP rights cover both the outside and the inside of your product.

But to get the most out of this combination, both filings need to be carefully aligned — in timing, scope, and the way you describe and illustrate your product. Otherwise, you risk gaps in your protection or even conflicts between the two rights.

Getting the timing right is crucial. Since an EU design is registered within days, filing the patent first avoids any risk of the design publication creating prior art for the patent application. However, if you also need design protection in other jurisdictions with stricter novelty requirements for designs, it would be advisable to file the patent application and the design application on the same day. This ensures that neither filing can be cited against the other.

So, to protect your product effectively, it’s not only important to understand the technology and the design, but also to know how to coordinate the IP rights.