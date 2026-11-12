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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

LD Duesseldorf, November 5, 2026, Decision On Infringement And Counterclaim For Revocation, UPC_CFI_466/2025 & UPC_CFI_869/2025

Bardehle Pagenberg
Bardehle Pagenberg
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The party alleging prior public use bears the full burden of proving that all claimed features were publicly accessible without confidentiality prior to the priority date.

GermanyIntellectual Property
Janina Ertmer
Janina Ertmer
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1. Key Takeaways

Strict proof of identity for prior public use (Art. 54 EPC)

The party alleging prior public use bears the full burden of proving that all claimed features were publicly accessible without confidentiality prior to the priority date.

A complete and verifiable chain of identity between the tested sample and the delivered product is mandatory. Unresolved discrepancies in material numbers, specifications, or flawed test data preclude establishing prior public use.

Novelty of numerical ranges with cumulative parameters (Art. 54 EPC)

The disclosure of a broader numerical range in the prior art does not automatically anticipate a narrower claimed range falling within it. This applies with particular force where several parameters must be met cumulatively and the prior art does not consider some of the claimed ranges.

Prior private use requires positive inventive possession (Art. 28 UPCA)

A defense of prior private use under Art. 28 UPCA is governed by national law and strictly requires proof of “inventive possession” (Erfindungsbesitz).

The invoking party must have fully recognized and mastered the concrete technical teaching in a repeatable manner prior to the priority date. Merely pursuing generic optimization goals or achieving the claimed features coincidentally does not establish prior use rights.

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_466/2025,
UPC_CFI_869/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and revocation counterclaim

5. Parties

Claimant: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
Defendants: Zapp AG, Zapp Precision Metals GmbH

6. Patent

EP 3 805 415 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 28 UPCA, Art. 54 EPC.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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