Administering an estate with overseas assets and beneficiaries will often give rise to complexities which the persons dealing with the estate (the Personal Representatives or PRs) must navigate. Given the risks involved it is wise for the PRs who are under a duty to protect the estate to take early expert advice to ensure the correct procedure is followed and to minimise the risk of costly missteps during the administration process. Given their own personal financial liability if they get things wrong, the PRs should also weigh up whether they wish to take on the role and alternatively might prefer to step aside or appoint professionals to run the administration on their behalf.

The points below provide an overview of the issues for the PRs to consider in such cases.

Identifying assets and reviewing the terms of the will

The first steps are for the PRs to identify the location of the assets, obtain valuations and consider the terms of any wills made by the deceased. Sometimes a person will leave one final will dealing with all worldwide assets, or they may leave separate wills to cover their estate within each country. If separate wills are in place then it is essential to check each will is compatible and is valid. If an overseas will appoints different PRs to deal with the assets in that country then all the PRs will need to work together to complete the administration. Unless wills are carefully drafted a later will designed to deal with the estate in one country can revoke an earlier will covering the estate in a different country. It is therefore an important early step for the PRs to review the wills carefully and to understand how the estate passes in each country in which the deceased held assets.

Conflicting laws

Depending on the location of the assets and the domicile of the deceased, local laws where the deceased held assets can restrict how an estate passes. This is a very complex area of law. Do not assume that a UK will is enough to deal with foreign assets. Forced heirship rules apply in certain countries. Under these rules certain family members must receive fixed portions of an estate and cannot be disinherited by a will. A UK will may not override the application of the heirship rules even if it is designed to do so and deals with worldwide assets. The outcome varies depending on the wording of the wills, the countries in question, the type of assets owned by the deceased and their domicile at death.

For example French heirship rules may apply where the deceased held assets in France. If the deceased lived in France at death their worldwide assets may be subject to heirship rules. Alternatively, if the deceased was living and domiciled in the UK at death the heirship rules may only apply to the real estate (immovable assets) the deceased held in France at death. Heirship rules in France may apply regardless of the terms of the UK will and even if a UK will uses a Brussels IV declaration to direct that English law is to apply to the distribution of assets the deceased held in France.

The PRs are likely to be caught out if they do not understand how the law of each jurisdiction applies to the distribution of assets held by the deceased and the interaction of the succession laws between each jurisdiction. It will be necessary to obtain advice from a local lawyer in the overseas jurisdiction to properly understand the correct legal position.

Tax exposure

UK based individuals (since 06 April 2025 this has been dealt with under the Long Term UK Residence test) face UK inheritance tax on their worldwide assets. However, overseas jurisdictions in which a deceased held assets may also impose local taxes, meaning that estates can suffer tax in multiple jurisdictions. In such cases HMRC may allow foreign tax credits and double taxation treaties may be in place between the jurisdictions to offset inheritance tax, but the PRs should take professional advice to navigate this and to ensure the estate does not pay unnecessary taxes and penalties.

It will also be important for a PRs to consider how the tax burden is to be allocated between the beneficiaries of the estate before making distributions. For example, subject to the terms of the will, UK law provides as a default position that specific gifts in a will of foreign assets made by a UK domiciled person bear their own tax (rather than the tax being paid from the estate as a whole). In such a situation if the recipients of the gifts do not pay the proportion of inheritance tax due against the gift the PRs might find themselves having to pay the tax from other sources. This can put the PRs of a UK estate in a difficult bind especially if they do not have control of the foreign assets. The PR must therefore carefully consider the tax exposure and who will be liable for any tax due. Given that there is a relatively short timescale to pay UK inheritance tax this should be dealt with at an early stage by seeking accurate professional advice.

Differing procedural steps

Each country has its own procedure for dealing with an estate. Sometimes (but not always) a grant will be needed to administer a UK based estate. It is possible to admit foreign wills to probate in the UK but the process is more complex than a standard probate application. For grants issued to estates in Commonwealth countries there is a process to reseal grants in the UK which enables such UK based estates to be administered using this process.

Likewise UK wills can be used to administer estates in other countries but it will be necessary to obtain guidance from local lawyers about the correct process. Other countries will not necessary accept an UK based grant to administer an overseas estate. Specialist advice will be required to work out the procedure and the documentation required to complete the administration process.

Other risks

Before distributing the estate to beneficiaries it is important for PRs to carry out a bankruptcy search against the beneficiaries. It is possible for the PRs to be personally liable to creditors if they release estate funds to a beneficiary instead of paying the funds in accordance with bankruptcy laws in which the bankrupt beneficiary resides.

When collecting in foreign assets there might come a time when the currency needs to be converted into sterling. For high value assets the timing of the sale and conversion can make a real difference to the amount received by beneficiaries. The PRs should consider this carefully and take advice on the best way to maximise the estate.