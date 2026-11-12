Landmark CAS Ruling Strengthens FIFA Maternity Protections For Professional Athletes

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has delivered a landmark ruling for pregnant athletes, ordering Italian club Lazio Women 2015 A R.L. (Club) to pay Swedish footballer Maja Göthberg (Player) GBP69,333 plus interest after finding that it unlawfully ended her employment on discovering she was pregnant1.

This case is also the first successful CAS case to consider and apply FIFA’s pregnancy-protection regime under the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (the FIFA Maternity Regulations).

BACKGROUND

The Player played for The Club during the 2023-24 season. The Club expressed a clear desire to retain her for the 2024-25 season. By mid-2024, the Club and the Player’s agent (Agent) had agreed the commercial terms of a new contract. Draft contracts were exchanged in July 2024.

In late July 2024, the Agent informed the Club that the Player was pregnant and within days the news of her pregnancy had spread, despite her wish that it be kept confidential and the club signed a replacement player.

The Player initially brought a compensation claim before the Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) of the FIFA Football Tribunal, which dismissed her claim on the basis that no valid employment contract had been formed. The Player appealed to CAS.

KEY ISSUES

For the CAS Panel, the case came down to two separate compensation claims (both of which had been dismissed by the DRC).

First Compensation Claim - that the Player had concluded an employment contract with the Club and the Club wrongfully terminated such contract as a result of the Player’s disclosure of her pregnancy, in breach of Article 18quater of the FIFA Maternity Regulations (the Maternity Protection Clause) which prohibit a club from making the validity of a contract conditional on a player’s pregnancy or maternity leave and places the burden on the clubs to demonstrate that any unilateral termination was unrelated to player’s pregnancy. In the alternative, the Player argued that the Club discriminated against her on the basis of her pregnancy.

Second Compensation Claim - that the confidential information of the Player’s pregnancy had been disclosed within the Club causing damage to the Player.

THE CAS DECISION

CAS partially upheld the appeal and set aside the DRC’s decision:

On the First Compensation Claim:

Applying Article 49 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes Regulations Governing the Application of Statutes Standing Orders of the Congress and Swiss law, and rejecting the Club’s reliance on Italian law on the formation of a contracts, it held unanimously that the parties had concluded a valid employment contract before the pregnancy was disclosed. Under Swiss law, an employment contract needs only a mutual expression of intent on the essential terms.

The Club’s later denial that any contract existed amounted to a unilateral termination and because the Club could not rebut the statutory presumption that the termination was caused by the pregnancy, it had terminated the contract without just cause under the Maternity Protection Clause.

The Club was ordered to pay the Player EUR64,000 gross as the residual value of the contract, plus 5% interest from 7 August 2024.

However, CAS exercised its discretion to waive the further “six monthly salaries”2 penalty under the Maternity Protection Clause, citing that the contract had not been signed or registered and therefore, the legal situation was complicated and novel and the Club’s legal error was excusable and they had not acted with particular malice.

On the Second Compensation Claim:

CAS found that the information regarding the Player’s pregnancy constituted sensitive personal data, and that under both the Swiss Civil Code 3 , European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Italian Personal Data Protection Code 4 , such data may only be processed with the data subject’s express consent.

, European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Italian Personal Data Protection Code , such data may only be processed with the data subject’s express consent. Whilst the Club denied that it disclosed the Player’s pregnancy to anyone beyond Ms Foti, Secretary of the Club, and Mr Pinzani, Sporting Director of the Club, CAS found that the other players were aware of the pregnancy, and that they received that information from someone within the Club. CAS considered it irrelevant whether or not the Agent mentioned the Player’s confidentiality request.

As a result, CAS found that the Club had unlawfully infringed the Player’s personality rights by allowing her pregnancy to be disclosed within the team without her consent, and awarded her EUR5,333 gross in moral damages, equivalent to one month’s salary, with 5% interest from 21 July 2024.

WHY IS THIS CASE SIGNIFICANT?

Until now, FIFA’s Maternity Regulations had been tested primarily in relation to pay during pregnancy. This case is one of the first decisions to put the Maternity Protection Clause to the test, and a clear signal that that the regulations, as intended, can also protect players from losing employment opportunities because they are pregnant. For players, the ruling provides reassurances that the protections introduced by FIFA in 2021, and further strengthened in the June 2024 edition of FIFA’s Maternity Regulations, are more than just policy commitments.

The ruling also provides important guidance on how pregnancy cases should be assessed. Once it was established that a contractual relationship existed and it had been unilaterally terminated, it was for the Club to prove that the termination was unrelated to her pregnancy.

Finally, CAS highlighted that clubs owe a duty of care to pregnant players and thus should “…reach out to the Player to discuss the situation, including, in particular, alternate services the Player could potentially render on behalf of the Club”5 if it is found that the player can no longer play.

Footnotes

1 CAS 2025/A/11527 Maja Göthberg v. Lazio Women 2015 A R.L.

2 Article 18quater para. 3(iii)T

3 Article 28(2)

4 Section 26(1)