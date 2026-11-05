NDRC Publishes New ODI Administrative Measures

On 22 October 2026, the PRC National Development and Reform Commission (“NDRC”) published the Administrative Measures for Outbound Investment (the “New Measures”), which will take effect on 1 December 2026. The New Measures will replace the existing Administrative Measures for Enterprise Outbound Investment (“NDRC Order No. 11”), the principal NDRC regulations governing outbound direct investment (“ODI”) since March 2018.

The New Measures implement, at the NDRC level, the Regulations on Outbound Investment promulgated by the PRC State Council in June 2026 (the “State Council Regulations”), giving further effect to the State Council’s outbound investment framework. They also broadly retain the policy direction, structure and key provisions of the draft Administrative Measures for Outbound Investment released by the NDRC for public consultation in August 2026 (the “Draft Measures”), with targeted refinements to certain reporting timelines.

Key updates from the Draft Measures

Draft Measures largely adopted without substantive change

The New Measures largely retain the key features and amendments introduced by the Draft Measures. They preserve the classified NDRC ODI regulatory framework, under which sensitive outbound investments are subject to NDRC approval before implementation, while non-sensitive outbound investments directly undertaken by investors are generally subject to filing with the competent development and reform authority. The New Measures further clarify that “before implementation of an outbound investment” means before the investor, or its controlled offshore enterprise or other organization, contributes assets or equity interests or provides financing or guarantees, except for preliminary expenses approved or filed in accordance with the New Measures.

Consistent with the State Council Regulations and the Draft Measures, PRC resident individuals and other organizations remain expressly included within the scope of “investors” under the New Measures. The express inclusion of personal outbound investment within the NDRC ODI regulatory perimeter is a significant development. Further guidance will be needed to clarify the scope of covered PRC resident individuals, detailed implementation rules at the NDRC level, and coordination with the applicable commerce and foreign exchange regimes.

The New Measures also retain enhanced reporting requirements across various stages of the outbound investment life cycle, including the new reporting requirement for significant preliminary project work and expanded reporting requirement for material adverse events. They also retain provisions aimed at facilitating outbound investment and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of outbound investors.

More flexible offshore reinvestment and annual reporting timelines

The New Measures retain the expanded offshore reinvestment reporting requirements introduced by the Draft Measures. Regardless of the Chinese investment amount involved, non-sensitive offshore reinvestments undertaken through offshore enterprises or organizations controlled by a Chinese investor must be reported through the NDRC online system before implementation. The New Measures shorten the advance reporting period from 20 working days under the Draft Measures to 10 working days before implementation.

The New Measures also retain the annual ODI information reporting obligation newly introduced by the Draft Measures, requiring Chinese investors to report, through the NDRC online system, information on their outbound investments as at the end of the preceding year. However, the annual reporting deadline has been extended from 31 March under the Draft Measures to 30 June each year. Together, these adjustments provide investors with greater flexibility in meeting the information reporting requirements and improve the practical operability of the regime.

Our observations