Abstract

The extraterritorial application of United States export controls and economic sanctions is generating a structural legal conflict with China’s export control regime built on the Export Control Law, the Regulations on the Export Control of Dual-Use Items and the Regulations on the Administration of Technology Import and Export, and China’s countermeasure regime, based on the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the Provisions on Blocking the Improper Extraterritorial Application of Foreign Laws and Measures and the 2026 Regulations on Countering Improper Foreign Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. The same business conduct may be mandatory in one jurisdiction and prohibited in the other. This conflict is different from a conflict of laws in the traditional private international law sense: it has no applicable conflict rule and no common adjudicator, and therefore cannot be “untied”. It can only be managed.

In the Greek legend, Gordius, king of Phrygia, tied a knot that no one could loosen; Alexander the Great eventually cut it with his sword. This article invokes the “Gordian Knot” not merely as a rhetorical device but to make three points: first, that this knot cannot be untied, because there is no applicable conflict rule. Second, whereas Alexander chose to cut the knot, this article recommends navigating through it: trying to “cut” it by choosing sides produces new and often more serious consequences. Third, that the compliance task of an enterprise is therefore not to untie it, but to design, with the help of specialist lawyers, a path that runs through the dilemma.

The article first traces how the conflict evolved from two-way long-arm jurisdiction into an institutional clash. For example, Announcement No. 48 of 2026, issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Science and Technology on October 16, 2026, marks an important turning point: the object of control has moved upstream from “items” to “technology”, and the subject matter caught up in the conflict has extended from goods to R&D cooperation, technology licensing and the deployment of computing power. The article further notes that, under a conflict of laws, commercial decisions that companies used to take for granted may now produce legal consequences different from those of the past, and that responsibility for classifying technology has been assigned to the enterprise itself. It then analyses the conflict across three dimensions, administrative, civil and individual liability, flags that third-country companies are exposed to the same risk, and examines six typical scenarios. Finally, it proposes a response framework built around “connecting factor management”, centred on a “six-step analysis”, and implemented through technology export classification judgments and a five-layer toolkit.

Introduction: November on the Compliance Calendar

November 2026 deserves an entry of its own on the compliance calendar of any multinational company. Two dates fall within it.

The first date is November 10, when two things are due to happen. First, the suspension period for the US “affiliates rule” (commonly known in the industry as the “50% rule”) expires. The rule took effect on September 29, 2025 and its application was subsequently suspended pursuant to the China-US economic and trade consultation consensus; according to the Federal Register, the relevant licence requirements and provisions will be reincorporated into the Export Administration Regulations on November 10, 2026 unless further extended. Second, the suspension of the related Chinese export control measures announced on October 9, 2025 also expires on the same day.

Both suspension periods were set by the same set of bilateral understandings, and so they fall on the same day. This is no coincidence. The current “decompression” between China and the United States in export controls and sanctions is supplied by bilateral political consensus, not by any legal mechanism. Although in September 2026 the Chinese and US economic and trade teams held the eighth round of economic and trade consultations in New York and Washington and agreed to extend the Kuala Lumpur Joint Arrangement on Economic and Trade Consultations, formed in October 2025, to January 10, 2027, one thing cannot be ignored: political consensus is temporary, revocable and non-justiciable. Companies therefore face not two separate risks, but a single, overlapping and uncertain risk exposure.

The second date is November 15. On that day the public consultation period launched by MOFCOM and MOST Announcement No. 48 of 2026 comes to an end. The Announcement proposes to add 40 technologies across three fields, artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals and photovoltaics, to the Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export in China. More importantly, it simultaneously imposes an immediate pre-export registration requirement for the technologies concerned.

The two dates point to the same development: export control is expanding from “item management” into end-to-end management that runs through technology, capital, data and people.

Over the past few years, the difficulties encountered by multinational companies operating in China have usually been described as “rising compliance difficulty” or “tightening regulatory requirements”. This article argues that this description is inaccurate. What enterprises face today, particularly in cross-border trade, is not a question of compliance standards but a structural conflict of laws: the same conduct is prescribed as a mandatory obligation in one jurisdiction and as a prohibited act in the other, and neither jurisdiction recognises the primacy of the other’s rules.

I. How the Gordian Knot Was Tied

(I) Long-Arm Jurisdiction in Two Directions: The Normative Source of the Conflict

1. The United States: Built on Items, Entities and Remote Access

The extraterritorial effect of the US export control and sanctions system rests on several technical rules.

The first is item-based control. The jurisdiction of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) is not delimited by the place of conduct but by the US character of the item. Under the “foreign direct product rule”, a product manufactured entirely outside the United States and held by a non-US person may still fall within EAR jurisdiction if US-origin technology or software was used in its production. Re-export, transfer, and the disclosure of controlled technology by a domestic person to a foreign person (“deemed export”) each constitute a new and independent compliance event.

On January 15, 2026, the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) revised its licensing review policy for advanced computing items destined for China, shifting from a “presumption of denial” to “case-by-case review”, but attaching strict conditions, including mandatory testing by a qualified independent laboratory in the United States before export. The practical significance of this change deserves attention: although it lowered the threshold on paper, it shifted the burden of proof from the regulator to the enterprise.

The second is sanctions listing. Listing mechanisms such as the Entity List and the Specially Designated Nationals List (SDN List) establish obligations through the identity of the person. The Entity List Affiliates Rule, which took effect on September 29, 2025 (though its operation has not yet been brought into force), extends this principle further: overseas entities more than 50% owned, directly or indirectly, by a listed person are subject to the same restrictions.

The third is the technology and services nexus. The deemed export rule has long brought technology disclosures within jurisdiction; in January 2026 the US House of Representatives passed the Remote Access Security Act (H.R. 2683), which would amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to bring cross-border network access, cloud computing and remote calls on computing power within the scope of export control. The legislative logic is straightforward: if controlled computing power can be accessed over a network from abroad, then controls on the physical export of chips can, in effect, be circumvented.

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