Antidumping (“AD”) and countervailing duty (“CVD”) petitions filed on November 18, 2026 cover plastic balloons from China. The petitions allege dumping margins of 50.20 percent to 276.01 percent and also seek countervailing duties to offset alleged Chinese subsidies. The U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) has instituted its preliminary injury investigations, and Commerce will decide whether to initiate its investigations by December 8, 2026.

What Is Covered

The proposed scope covers balloons made in China, in whole or in part from non-textile plastic film or sheet, with a longest body dimension of no more than 20 feet when uninflated. It reaches balloons of any shape, color, or surface finish. That includes metallized balloons, commonly called “foil” balloons, and non-metallized ones commonly called stretch-film or bubble-style balloons. Accessories such as weights, ribbons, or sticks do not take a balloon out of the scope, and neither does an inflation valve.

Four product groups are excluded. The first is balloons that are rectangular or oblong when uninflated and less than one inch at their narrowest point, such as medical balloons. The second is inflatables made of film or sheet that is predominantly PVC and at least five mils thick, such as pool inflatables. Balloons made only of latex or rubber are also excluded, as are inflatables that need a continuous air supply, such as holiday yard and advertising inflatables.

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The scope also follows the product through third countries. Chinese-made balloons remain covered when they are printed, coated, packaged, or otherwise finished elsewhere. The ITC’s notice identifies HTSUS subheadings 9503.00.00 and 9505.90.60.

Key Dates

Commerce must decide whether to initiate within 20 days of filing, and the ITC must make its preliminary injury determination within 45 days. Cash deposits begin with Commerce’s preliminary determinations, unless Commerce finds critical circumstances, in which case they can reach entries made up to 90 days earlier.

Event Deadline If postponed Commerce initiation December 8, 2026 December 28, 2026 ITC preliminary injury determination January 4, 2027 CVD preliminary determination February 11, 2027 April 19, 2027 AD preliminary determination April 27, 2027 June 16, 2027 CVD final determination April 27, 2027 July 5, 2027 CVD order June 18, 2027 August 26, 2027 AD final determination July 12, 2027 October 29, 2027 AD order September 2, 2027 December 20, 2027

The postponed column assumes Commerce takes the full statutory extensions, so those dates are approximate. If the CVD case is aligned with the AD case, the two orders would issue together.

What Happens Next

The ITC will hold a staff conference on December 9 and accept written briefs through December 14. It will issue its preliminary injury determination by January 4, and a negative determination would end both investigations.

Commerce will decide whether to initiate by December 8. If it does, it will select mandatory respondents from among Chinese exporters based on their quantity and value responses. Exporters that do not participate, or that cannot show independence from government control, fall into the China-wide entity and take its rate, which is typically the highest in the proceeding. Commerce will also set a deadline for scope comments in its initiation notice.

How This May Affect Your Company

The companies most directly affected are Chinese balloon producers and the U.S. importers, distributors, and retailers that buy from them. The third-country language also reaches companies that print or package Chinese balloons outside China. No duties are owed yet. Unless Commerce finds critical circumstances, the earliest exposure is cash deposits beginning with its preliminary determinations.

Companies with exposure should check their products against the scope language, including the four exclusions, and ask their Chinese suppliers whether they intend to participate. Importers that rely on third-country finishing should review those arrangements now, since the scope as drafted keeps those balloons covered.