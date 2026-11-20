How CNIPA is tackling trade mark hoarding and what it means for brand owners.

Trade Mark Hoarding: What CNIPA Is Looking At

Trade mark hoarding has long been a concern for both brand owners and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). While most businesses support CNIPA's efforts to combat abusive filings and reduce congestion on the register, there has also been concern that increasingly strict scrutiny of filing activities could occasionally affect legitimate portfolio expansion, defensive filings, and future business planning.

The newly revised Trademark Law places even greater emphasis on genuine use and the principle that trade mark registrations should correspond to actual commercial needs. Against this backdrop, the recently published draft Trademark Examination and Adjudication Guidelines provide the most detailed guidance to date on how CNIPA intends to assess trade mark hoarding in practice. The draft remains under public consultation, but the principles and examples included are particularly valuable because they largely reflect the reasoning currently applied by examiners during substantive examination and review proceedings. Accordingly, they provide useful insight into the standards likely to be applied in practice. We will continue to monitor developments and provide a further update once the final version is officially adopted.

A Two-Part Test

The draft confirms that a finding of trade mark hoarding requires both:

No genuine intention to use the mark ; and

; and Filing activity that clearly exceeds normal business needs.

CNIPA will assess the applicant's overall circumstances, including business scope, operational capacity, filing history, actual use, industry practices, and other surrounding facts.

More importantly, the draft now includes a series of illustrative cases that reveal the types of filing behaviour likely to attract scrutiny.

1. Filing Activity Far Beyond Business Capacity

One example concerns a newly established company with limited registered capital that filed more than 300 trade mark applications across over 20 classes, including cosmetics, electronics, tobacco products and other sectors unrelated to its actual business.

CNIPA considered the filing activity inconsistent with the applicant's business scope, financial resources and operational capabilities. The applicant was unable to produce convincing evidence demonstrating a genuine intention to use the large number of marks.

Key takeaway: CNIPA is increasingly looking beyond the sheer number of filings and asking whether a business could realistically commercialise the portfolio it seeks to register.

2. Filing Across Virtually All Classes

Another example involved an applicant that filed more than 900 applications covering all 45 classes, including over 500 applications submitted within a relatively short period.

Many of the marks were unrelated to the applicant's alleged core business activities and appeared disconnected from one another. CNIPA concluded that the filing pattern significantly exceeded any reasonable commercial need.

Key takeaway: Broad portfolio expansion may still be acceptable, but applicants should be prepared to explain why extensive class coverage is commercially justified.

3. Filing for Regulated Products Without Relevant Qualifications

One newly added example addresses applications for goods and services that require specific licences or regulatory approvals.

A sole proprietor filed 22 trade mark applications for pharmaceuticals, antibiotics, baby food, dental equipment and respiratory devices. However, the applicant's registered business only covered the sale of general consumer goods and there was no evidence of pharmaceutical or medical device licences.

CNIPA concluded that the applicant lacked the capacity to genuinely use the marks for the designated goods and that the filings exceeded normal business needs.

Key takeaway: Applications covering heavily regulated industries may attract scrutiny where the applicant lacks the necessary qualifications, licences or business infrastructure.

4. Appropriation of Public Cultural Resources

The draft also includes a new example involving the registration of names and expressions derived from the Chinese literary classic Dream of the Red Chamber.

The applicant sought protection for marks such as “Lin Daiyu's Xiaoxiang Pavilion” and “Qingwen's Fan,” while also filing numerous other marks associated with famous characters, locations and storylines from the novel.

CNIPA considered the filing pattern evidence of an intent to monopolise public cultural resources rather than develop a legitimate brand portfolio.

Key takeaway: The mass registration of names, characters and other cultural references that have entered the public domain may be viewed as an improper occupation of public resources.

5. Stockpiling Generic and Industry Terms

Another example concerns a technology company that filed more than 100 trade mark applications based on semiconductor and telecommunications terminology, including abbreviations such as DDR, PIM and LP6.

Although the applicant operated within the technology sector, it could not explain why it needed exclusive rights in such a large number of technical terms or demonstrate genuine plans to use the marks.

CNIPA concluded that the filing activity amounted to an attempt to monopolise terminology that should remain available to industry participants.

Key takeaway: CNIPA is likely to take a stricter view of efforts to obtain exclusive rights in generic, descriptive or industry-specific terminology.

6. Trade Marks as Commercial Inventory

The draft also targets applicants that accumulate large portfolios and subsequently transfer them to numerous unrelated buyers.

In the example provided, the applicant had built a substantial portfolio and assigned a significant number of registrations to a wide range of third parties. CNIPA viewed this behaviour as evidence that the registrations were acquired primarily for resale purposes rather than genuine business use.

Key takeaway: The larger the gap between trade mark acquisitions and actual business activity, the greater the risk of scrutiny.

7. Monetising Trade Mark Rights

Perhaps the most extreme example involves applicants that accumulate trade marks and then seek commercial returns through sales, licensing demands, transfer fees or infringement claims.

One applicant had filed more than 6,000 trade mark applications, publicly offered many of them for sale online, and sought substantial transfer fees from third parties.

CNIPA concluded that the portfolio was being used primarily as a profit-generating asset rather than a genuine branding tool.

Key takeaway: Trade mark rights are intended to identify commercial origin, not serve as instruments for speculative profit-making.

Practical Implications for Brand Owners

Taken together, the draft Guidelines suggest that CNIPA is becoming increasingly focused on filing patterns, commercial rationale and demonstrable intent to use, rather than simply counting the number of applications filed.

Several recurring warning signs emerge:

Filing volumes disproportionate to business size;

Coverage of unrelated industries or classes;

Applications for regulated products without relevant qualifications;

Registration of public cultural resources;

Registration of generic, descriptive or industry terms;

Large-scale assignment and resale activities; and

Lack of evidence supporting actual or intended use.

Importantly, the draft does not suggest that defensive filings or future-oriented brand protection strategies are inherently problematic. Rather, the common theme across all examples is the absence of a credible commercial justification coupled with conduct that appears designed to occupy trade mark resources for reasons unrelated to genuine business use.

Looking Ahead

The draft Guidelines are still open for consultation and may change before final adoption. Nevertheless, the examples included provide one of the clearest indications yet of how CNIPA currently distinguishes legitimate portfolio management from trade mark hoarding.

For brand owners, the message is increasingly clear: a robust filing programme remains possible, but applicants should be prepared to demonstrate how their filing strategy relates to actual business activities, planned expansion, or genuine commercial objectives.