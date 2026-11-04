Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Canada’s Children’s Privacy Code: What It Means For Your Organization

McKercher LLP
Explore more from McKercher LLP

On October 20, 2026, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) released its Children’s Privacy Code (“the Code”). It is not new legislation, but that does not make it optional. The Code lays out how the OPC reads the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) when children’s personal information is involved online, and it is a clear preview of what the regulator will look for in complaints and investigations.

CanadaPrivacy
Katie M. Newman
Katie M. Newman
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 20, 2026, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) released its Children’s Privacy Code (“the Code”). It is not new legislation, but that does not make it optional. The Code lays out how the OPC reads the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) when children’s personal information is involved online, and it is a clear preview of what the regulator will look for in complaints and investigations.

Who is covered?

The Code applies to organizations subject to PIPEDA that handle personal information in the course of commercial activity through websites, apps, platforms or other digital tools. It covers anyone under 18, and it reaches services that are directed at children and services that are likely to be accessed by them.

An organization cannot sidestep the Code by saying its service was not designed for kids if children are using it in practice. If an organization concludes children are unlikely to use its service, the OPC expects that decision and its reasoning to be documented.

Key expectations

  • Age-appropriate consent. For children under 13, the OPC expects parental or guardian consent in all but exceptional circumstances. For those 13 to 17, organizations should assess whether the child understands what they are agreeing to. Non-essential uses should be opt-in.
  • High-privacy defaults. Location sharing should be off by default, profiles should be private, and third-party sharing and profiling should be off unless a child or parent has opted in.
  • Data minimization. Collect only what is demonstrably necessary and delete it when it is no longer needed.

The Code also calls for plain-language privacy information that suits the child’s age and appears when it is relevant. It discourages profiling children for marketing and asks for special care with AI systems. Further, it identifies practices the OPC says can not be justified even with consent, including deceptive design and engagement mechanics that drive data collection.

What This Means in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has no private-sector privacy statute of its own, so PIPEDA, and with it the Code, applies directly to commercial activity in the province. Schools and other public bodies fall under separate public-sector statutes, and the position of non-profits depends on whether they engage in commercial activity. Youth sports registration platforms, ed-tech vendors, retailers with loyalty apps and agricultural or community organizations with youth programs should each ask whether children are among their users.

Looking Ahead: Bill C-34

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, is currently at second reading in the House of Commons, with debate most recently occurring on October 21, 2026. If passed, it would create a Digital Safety Commission, impose child-protection duties on social media and AI chatbot services, and restrict social media accounts for users under 16, with key details left to regulation. It is not yet law, but it overlaps with the Code on safety-by-design, AI and age assurance. We will be watching Bill C-34 closely, particularly the regulations that would define which services are covered and what age assurance must look like in practice.

Practical Steps for Organizations

  1. Assess whether the Code applies by reviewing your user base, marketing and features for signs that children may be accessing your service.
  2. Document your reasoning. If you conclude children are not likely to use your service, record why. The OPC expects it.
  3. Map your data flows for younger users: what you collect, why, who receives it, and how long you keep it.
  4. Review how you ask for consent and set up your services. Make sure the most privacy-protective choice is the default, and that children (and their parents) can easily understand and change their settings.
  5. Consider a privacy impact assessment, regardless of your organization’s size. It is a practical way to spot risks to children early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Implications Of Bill C-34, Canada’s Proposed Online Safety Framework, For Organizations

Canada's proposed Digital Safety Act introduces sweeping new obligations for social media platforms, AI chatbots, and interactive online services, requiring operators to protect children, mitigate harmful content, and implement age-verification measures. Organizations face substantial penalties of up to 5% of global revenue for non-compliance, backed by a new federal regulator with broad enforcement powers. What steps should your organization take now to prepare for this emerging regulatory framework?
CanadaPrivacy
MLT Aikins LLP
MLT Aikins LLP
Article

Privacy, Data Protection, And Cybersecurity: What Foreign Companies Must Consider Before Entering The Canadian Market

Foreign companies entering Canada often assume their existing privacy programs designed for GDPR or CCPA compliance can simply extend to Canadian operations, but Canada's legal requirements demand targeted modifications. This comprehensive guide examines Canada's private sector privacy legislation, breach reporting obligations, AI governance expectations, and anti-spam regulations that businesses must navigate before launching in the Canadian market.
CanadaPrivacy
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson
Article

OPC Issues New PIPEDA Guidance On Assessing Third-Party Service Providers

Canada's privacy regulator has released new draft guidance establishing comprehensive due diligence standards for organizations evaluating third-party service providers under PIPEDA. The framework introduces eleven best practices covering everything from data flow mapping and AI training data sourcing to vendor lock-in risks and ongoing monitoring obligations, signaling heightened expectations for privacy accountability in vendor relationships.
CanadaPrivacy
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

Canada’s OpenAI Findings: What Businesses Need To Know About AI And Privacy Compliance

Canadian privacy regulators have completed a joint investigation into OpenAI's ChatGPT, examining whether the company's collection, use, and disclosure of personal information complies with federal and provincial private-sector privacy legislation. The investigation involved the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada alongside regulators from Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, scrutinizing OpenAI's practices in developing and operating its AI chatbot platform.
CanadaPrivacy
Aird & Berlis LLP
Aird & Berlis LLP