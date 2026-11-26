SCA rules the three-month window within which to challenge an arbitral award does not confer on courts a discretion to extend the prescribed time limit for applications to set aside an arbitral award.

A recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision has confirmed that parties challenging an international arbitral award have a strict three-month window in which to act, with no scope for a court to condone it on discretionary grounds. In Kingdom of Lesotho v Frazer Solar GmbH and Others, the Kingdom of Lesotho (KOL) attempted to rescind a roughly €50 million arbitration award by arguing that the underlying contract was invalid and that its minister lacked authority to sign it. The SCA accepted the KOL had a genuine excuse for missing the original enforcement application and set that order aside. But when it came to reopening the arbitral award itself, that door was firmly shut.

The dispute concerned a €100 million renewable energy project agreed between the KOL and German company Frazer Solar GmbH (FSG). The agreement between the parties contained a clause sending disputes to arbitration in Johannesburg. When the implementation of the project stalled, FSG obtained an arbitral award of about €50 million against the KOL (the arbitration award), which the Gauteng High Court made an order of court in 2021 (the enforcement order).

The KOL sought to rescind the enforcement order and the arbitration award, arguing that the supply and arbitration agreements were never validly concluded because mandatory procurement and financial management laws had not been followed, and that the responsible minister had no authority to bind the State. The KOL also pointed to a ruling from the Lesotho High Court declaring the agreements void and argued that this should block enforcement in South Africa. It was common cause that the application to set aside the arbitration award was brought late, outside the three-month window prescribed by article 34(3) of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration (Model Law).

The SCA split the analysis in two. On rescinding the enforcement order, the SCA accepted that the KOL was not in wilful default and that it had a bona fide defence with reasonable prospects of success. That was enough to rescind the enforcement order made in FSG’s favour.

However, the SCA firmly rejected the KOL’s attempt to set aside the arbitral award itself. The Court confirmed that the three-month time limit contained in article 34(3) of the Model Law, as incorporated into South African law through the International Arbitration Act 15 of 2017, is peremptory and does not confer a general discretion on courts to condone late challenges to arbitration awards. The Court indicated that the only exception arises in limited circumstances involving fraud or corruption, where the applicant could not reasonably have discovered the relevant facts within the prescribed period. The SCA found that the KOL could not rely on that exception because its application was not based on a contention that the arbitral award had been induced by fraud or corruption. Instead, the KOL’s challenge was founded mainly on the alleged lack of authority of the Minister, the invalidity of the underlying supply agreement, and sovereign immunity.

The SCA further held that the strict three-month time bar constitutes a reasonable and justifiable limitation of the constitutional right of access to courts. It also confirmed that the validity of a South African-seated international arbitration award falls within the exclusive supervisory jurisdiction of the South African courts. Consequently, the decision of the Lesotho High Court declaring the underlying supply agreement and arbitration clause invalid had no binding effect on the validity of the arbitral award. Finally, the Court held that, for purposes of the arbitration proceedings, the KOL was not entitled to rely on sovereign immunity, as it had ostensibly agreed in writing to submit disputes to arbitration and had not challenged the validity of that agreement within the time limits prescribed by the Model Law.

For businesses contracting with sovereign or state-owned counterparties, this case is a reminder that South African courts will support genuine procedural defences to an enforcement order but will not extend that flexibility to an arbitral award once the statutory deadline has passed. Parties seeking to challenge an adverse award must act within the three-month window or risk losing that right entirely.

This bulletin was authored by Partner Jesicca Rajpal and Associate Designate Revinia Van Schalkwyk.