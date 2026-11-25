Windsor police have charged a 29-year-old sonographer with four counts of sexual assault in connection with ultrasound appointments at a Windsor hospital between October 2025 and October 2026. Police believe there may be other patients who may have been affected. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the accused is presumed innocent.

When allegations like these become public, former patients may begin to question whether something they experienced was a necessary part of the examination. That can be particularly difficult where the examination involved physical contact with an intimate area of the body.

What Should Happen During an Ultrasound.

Sonographers in Ontario are regulated by the College of Medical Radiation and Imaging Technologists of Ontario, known as CMRITO.

A sonographer should explain the procedure and why physical contact is required. Patients should understand where and why they will be touched and have an opportunity to ask questions. Consent is ongoing. A patient can ask the sonographer to stop or pause the procedure, or to explain what is happening, at any time.

Ontario's health-professions legislation defines sexual abuse broadly. It can include touching, behaviour, or remarks of a sexual nature by a regulated health professional toward a patient. Clinically appropriate touching, behaviour, or remarks are not sexual abuse. CMRITO similarly distinguishes legitimate clinical contact from conduct of a sexual nature.

If something happened during an ultrasound that felt inappropriate, unexplained, or unrelated to the examination, you do not need to be certain that it was sexual assault before seeking advice.

Understanding Your options

After experiencing sexual assault or inappropriate conduct during medical care, there may be several options available. You can seek legal advice about your rights and civil options whether or not you have reported what happened to police or made a complaint to CMRITO. Seeking legal advice does not require you to make a report or start a legal proceeding.

A survivor may be able to bring a civil claim for compensation for the harm they have suffered as a result of a sexual assault. A civil claim is separate from any criminal investigation or prosecution. The criminal standard of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt, while a civil claim is decided on a balance of probabilities. A criminal charge or conviction is not required for someone to seek legal advice about a possible civil claim.

A civil claim may be brought against the person alleged to have committed the assault. Depending on the employment relationship and the surrounding circumstances, there may also be a potential claim against the hospital or another organization connected to the care provided. Whether an organization may be legally responsible depends on the particular facts.

A patient may also choose to report what happened to police or make a complaint to CMRITO. A criminal proceeding is prosecuted by the Crown, while a CMRITO complaint addresses the sonographer's professional conduct and can result in disciplinary consequences, including suspension or revocation of the sonographer's registration. CMRITO also provides funding for therapy and counselling for patients who allege that they were sexually abused by a registrant.

These are separate processes, and pursuing one does not require a survivor to pursue any of the others.

Time Limits and Preserving Information.

In Ontario, there is no limitation period for a civil proceeding based on a sexual assault. However, the application of limitation rules to related claims can be complicated, and evidence may become more difficult to obtain over time. It can therefore be helpful to seek legal advice as soon as you feel able.

You may also wish to request a copy of your medical records and write down what you remember about the appointment, including the date, location, reason for the ultrasound, what was said, and whether anyone else was present.