Our national Project Disputes Group canvassed experienced members of the group across the country and asked the question: "what tips would you give to a party faced with a construction dispute?". We compiled the answers resulting in our top ten project dispute tips.

By way of background, our Project Disputes Group leverages the deep experience of our members across the country to deliver exceptional advocacy and advisory services to clients involved in construction disputes. You can learn more about our team here.

Our online publication, "The Punch List", will be coming out shortly on our social media channels and on our website. The articles provide a succinct legal update with key takeaways. In the meantime, we are pleased to share the following project dispute tips.

1. Be Organized and Ready to Dispute Claims Quickly

Being organized and ready to present your case in a dispute resolution proceeding is more important than ever.

Most of the country has now legislated (or is about to legislate) prompt payment and adjudication laws that require cases to be determined in a very short timeframe. We also see dispute adjudication boards built into the construction agreement, which often also require the quick resolution of disputes.

This means that parties may need to dispute invoices and other claims within a specified time and be able to prove their case on a short timeline should adjudication ensue. Owners and contractors must ensure that their information is organized and ready to be presented when needed. Depending on the nature of the dispute, expert evidence may also be required in short order.

To avoid being caught flat-footed, it is therefore good practice to anticipate claims and develop a proactive strategy for pursuing or defending them (as the case may be) before formal proceedings begin.

2. The Importance of Project Controls to Your Legal Position

Successful construction claims and defences can come down to the integrity of data. Proving legal concepts such as causation and damages (or disproving them) are much easier if cost and schedule are properly tracked and monitored. The sufficiency of project controls is not just a project function—it can have a direct impact on your legal position.

Often, there is insufficient tracking, reporting and forecasting of schedule and costs on a problematic project. This can lead to uncertainty over the actual progress and cost, making it difficult to prove elements of claims such as causation and damages that rely on project data. By having robust project controls in place and applied, your business will be in a better position to advance and defend claims.

3. Send that Contractual Notice

Construction agreements often require notices within specified times. For example, contractors are usually required to give notice within a certain timeframe of a change in the work before they are entitled to a change order. Similarly, owners may be required to provide notice of claims within a certain time.

Parties can sometimes be hesitant to send a contractual notice for fear of upsetting the project. In our experience, it is better to send the notice, rather than be faced with an argument later that you are no longer entitled to a right due to the lack of notice. If disputes arise because of the notice, there may be various options available to defer the resolution of the issue until the end of the project.

4. Notify Sureties, Banks and Insurers Promptly

The obligation to send notice may not only apply to your counterparty. Quite often, there will be project security in place, such as bonds or letters of credit that are in place to help ensure continued project performance. Project insurance may also apply. You should consider providing notice to the surety, bank or insurer, as the case may be, to preserve your rights under the corresponding security or insurance policy.

5. Paper Appropriately

It is important to carefully document problems when they occur to ensure there is contemporaneous evidence available to support your position in a dispute. Certain types of project records will often capture this, such as risk registers or weekly or monthly reports. While raising every problem with your counterparty may strain the working relationship, parties should still document problems internally in the initial stages so that there is contemporaneous evidence available.

Relatedly, you should closely review project reports and meeting minutes to ensure they are accurate and reflect the actual project circumstances and contemporaneous discussions. In the event of an inaccuracy, it is important to clarify the records at the time. It can be (much) harder to dispute project records later, if no objection to their content was raised at the time they were issued.

6. Be Aware of Limitation Dates

Each province and territory in Canada has statutory timeframes (limitations periods), which requires a claimant to commence legal proceedings within a certain period of time, usually two years from when it knew or ought to have known of its claim. Construction projects involve many moving parts, such that it is sometimes difficult to determine when a limitation period begins. We recommend a conservative approach given the grave consequences of having a claim dismissed at the outset because it is out of time.

At the same time, parties often want to avoid commencing formal legal proceedings if the project is ongoing. There are options available to preserve the limitation period in such a scenario by, for example, entering into a tolling or standstill agreement. In any case, if you believe you have a claim, one of the first courses of action should be to review the applicable limitation period and develop a strategy for preserving your claim.

7. Know Your Privileges

The application of legal privilege protects documents and information from disclosure to the adverse party. In a construction context, the most common types of legal privilege are solicitor-client privilege, litigation privilege and without prejudice or settlement privilege. These privileges often protect sensitive information about the project that, if disclosed, could be damaging to your position. It is important to understand the legal test for each type, and to adopt a practice of protecting the applicable privilege so that your business is not faced with a waiver of privilege argument later.

We have seen many instances where the privilege claimed is not properly understood or protected, resulting in waiver of privilege or in some cases, accusations of impropriety to protect harmful information. Privilege can become more complicated when external consultants are assisting the project team, and whether their analysis is required to be disclosed. It is therefore important to develop a clear strategy for maintaining documents and communication protocols to maintain legal privilege.

8. Lessons Learned

After a project is completed, a party will often engage in the exercise of documenting the lessons it learned that they can carry forward to the next project. This is often done internally or by engaging and external project auditor. While often worthwhile in order to candidly capture project learnings and improve future project performance, lessons learned, by their nature, are often critical of the party's own performance as it strives to improve.

Where there is a dispute, however, the adverse party will likely look for and attempt to use these lessons learned reports against you by characterizing the information as admissions of poor performance or in support of other similar allegations. It is therefore important to consider the timing of these reviews relative to the dispute and to consider strategies for protecting the information from disclosure to the other side, if possible.

9. Offer to Settle

The question of if and when to make a settlement offer is usually a complex one. However, it is generally recommended that parties make a without prejudice settlement offer at the earliest reasonable opportunity as this may result in a counteroffer, settlement discussions and potentially the resolution of the dispute. If the offer is projected by without prejudice privilege, it cannot be used against the party making the offer during the dispute and if structured properly it can result in favorable cost consequences after a decision is rendered if the offer is rejected.

10. Establish a Legal Review Committee

To address legal issues as they arise during a project, it is recommended that parties institute a legal review or claims committee, that includes a lawyer (either in-house lawyer or external). This allows the project team to spot legal issues early on, ensure that rights are preserved, protect legal privilege, and be ready to advance positions within the compressed timeframes of an adjudication or other dispute resolution mechanism. Many of the tips outlined above can be more readily accomplished with such a committee in place, and free up time for the project team to focus on the execution of the project. More information about legal review or claims committees can be found here.