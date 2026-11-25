self

Episode Description

What happens when the internet’s permanence meets a defendant with nothing to lose?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele examine two Canadian defamation cases: SGS Canada Inc. v. Carrier, where a terminated employee allegedly posted hundreds of attacks against a global laboratory corporation, and a Northern Ontario default judgment awarding $350,000 to each of two plaintiffs.

The conversation asks whether a corporation can sue for defamation, whether worldwide publication still defeats qualified privilege, and how courts weigh community size and the seriousness of allegations in assessing damages.

It also confronts the hard practical question at the heart of Canadian law: what is a judgment worth against someone with no assets?

Listeners gain a candid look at injunctions, contempt, and the limits of legal remedies in the social media age.

Listen For:

04:08 Can a corporation sue for defamation in Canada?

08:02 What happened in the SGS Canada Inc. v. Carrier online campaign?

11:05 Can a defamation injunction actually stop an online poster?

16:58 Does worldwide posting still defeat qualified privilege in Canadian law?

21:04 Why did the court award $350,000 in general damages?