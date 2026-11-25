Ontario laboratories and specimen collection centres operate within a detailed regulatory framework. When acquiring, selling or reorganizing a licensed laboratory business, parties should consider early in the process how the proposed transaction structure affects the existing licence, the licensed owner and operator, and any required regulatory approvals or notices.

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Category Question Answer Core framework Do regulatory issues need to form part of transaction diligence? Yes. Purchasers should identify the licences and approvals required to operate the target business and confirm their status, scope, conditions and compliance history. Ontario laboratories and specimen collection centres are regulated under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act (the “LSCCLA”). The LSCCLA generally prohibits a person from establishing, operating or maintaining a laboratory facility except under the authority of a licence. Ownership and control Does the identity of the licensed owner and operator matter? Yes. A laboratory facility licence identifies the facility’s owner and operator. The facility must remain under the control of the operator named in the licence, and ownership must remain with the person or persons identified as owners in the licence. The proposed transaction should therefore be assessed against the ownership and operating structure shown on the existing licence. Transaction structure Why does the structure of the transaction matter? An asset acquisition, a transfer of the licence, a change in the shareholders of a corporate licensee and a change in the owner or operator named in the licence are distinct regulatory events. The parties should identify which event or combination of events the transaction involves before determining the required approvals, amendments, notices and closing conditions. Asset acquisitions What should parties consider in an asset acquisition? An asset acquisition does not, by itself, transfer the seller’s laboratory facility licence to the purchaser. Before the purchaser begins operating the acquired business, the parties should determine whether the Director’s consent to transfer the existing licence is required or whether the purchaser must obtain a new licence in its own name. Licence transfers Can a laboratory facility licence be transferred to a purchaser? Not without regulatory consent. A licence is not transferable without the consent of the Director. In deciding whether to consent, the Director must treat the proposed transferee as though it were applying for a licence and may attach conditions to the transferred licence. Any required consent should be addressed in the transaction timetable and closing conditions. Share acquisitions Does a change in the shareholders of a corporate licensee transfer the licence? No, not by itself. In a share acquisition, the corporate licensee remains the same legal person, so the transaction does not itself transfer the licence or change the corporate person named in the licence as owner or operator. However, the parties should still assess whether closing will result in changes to the licensed owner or operator, or to the corporation’s officers or directors, that trigger a notice, approval or other regulatory requirement. Corporate changes Must changes in officers or directors be reported? Yes. Where the owner or operator named in the licence is a corporation, the corporation must notify the Director in writing within 15 days of any change in its officers or directors. A change in officers or directors may also provide grounds for the Director to revoke, suspend or refuse to renew the licence where the change would provide grounds for refusing to issue a licence under the LSCCLA. Licensed owner or operator What if the transaction changes the owner or operator named in the licence? A change in the licensed owner or operator is distinct from a change in the shareholders of a corporate licensee. If the proposed post-closing owner or operator differs from the person named in the licence, the parties should determine whether a licence transfer, amendment, new licence or other regulatory step is required before closing or commencing post-closing operations. Specimen collection centres Are there special ownership rules for specimen collection centres? Yes. A person cannot own or have a proprietary interest in a licensed specimen collection centre unless that person is also the owner of a licensed laboratory. This restriction should be considered when structuring acquisitions or reorganizations involving laboratories and specimen collection centres. Closing considerations What should parties address in the transaction documents? The transaction documents should allocate responsibility for regulatory filings and notices, identify any required consents, licence transfers, amendments or replacement licences, include appropriate covenants, co-operation obligations and closing conditions, and require confirmation that the proposed post-closing ownership and operating structure complies with applicable licensing requirements. They should also prevent the purchaser from owning or operating the facility before the required regulatory steps are effective.

Distinguishing among an asset acquisition, a licence transfer, a change in the shareholders of a corporate licensee and a change in the licensed owner or operator is important. Understanding these distinctions helps parties identify the necessary regulatory steps, address approval requirements and reduce the risk of delays to closing or disruption to post-closing operations.