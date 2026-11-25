I was recently contacted by a long-standing client to sign an “Independent Legal Advice” certificate that she said she had to sign. The way she described it, it sounded like a simple administrative task that her son needed her to take care of. In fact, the bank was insisting that my client obtain independent legal advice in regard to a bridge loan her son was applying for, to facilitate the purchase of a new property. She would be co-signing for the loan as a 1% owner of the property.

Fortunately, this bank was taking this requirement for independent legal advice seriously (not all of them do). That gave me the opportunity to explain to my client that, even though she was only to be a 1% owner of the property, as a co-signer on the bridge loan, she was exposing herself to 100% liability in the event that her son defaulted on the loan. Ultimately, because my client was comfortable with her son’s financial condition and ability to pay back the bridge loan, she went ahead and signed.

Unfortunately, the above scenario is not universal. I came across a blog post by a licensed mortgage broker, Andy MacDonald (here), in which he describes a common occurrence from when the housing market was hot a few years ago: co-signers who were encouraged to sign on as 1% owners of properties to help the primary borrower obtain a mortgage. Now that the market has fallen, a lot of homes are worth less than the mortgage balance, and 1% co-signers are learning for the first time that the lender can look to them for 100% of the balance outstanding.

It is worth noting that mortgage brokers have statutory obligations to ensure that the mortgages they source for their clients are “suitable”, and this suitability requirement extends to anyone who would be asked to sign on to the mortgage agreement.1 Mortgage brokers are also obliged to ensure that they have disclosed all material risks of the mortgages they propose to their clients.2 Unfortunately, not every broker is cautious enough to ensure that 1% co-signers’ suitability is considered and independent legal advice provided.

When facing a demand from the lender, a 1% co-signer has few good options. If they were never advised to obtain independent legal advice, it is possible that they can take the position that their guarantee is unenforceable. The Supreme Court of Canada3 has confirmed that in certain cases, the law imposes on a creditor a duty to inquire when the transaction is clearly detrimental to the person offering security (i.e. the 1% co-signer) and the relationship between that person and the principal debtor is particularly close (like a husband and wife, for instance). In such circumstances, the law presumes undue influence on the part of the principal debtor, and the only way around it is to insist that the co-signer obtain independent legal advice.

This is a risky defence, especially if the relationship between principal debtor and co-signer is not as close as that of spouses. Even a mother and son, without evidence of the closeness of the relationship or actual undue influence, the court will be reluctant not to enforce a guarantee.

If the co-signer was given the opportunity to obtain independent legal advice, or the court does not find there was undue influence by the primary borrower to obtain their signature, the options are effectively narrowed to pointing the finger at someone else – whoever it was that asked them to co-sign. In some cases this will be a mortgage broker who was doing what he or she could to help the client obtain the mortgage they needed, or an unlicensed mortgage “consultant”. In other cases, it’s a real estate agent who led his or her clients to bid on a property they couldn’t afford without a co-signer.

In response to a lawsuit by the lender, the co-signer would have to commence a third party claim against the person or entity that convinced them to co-sign, and then prove that they would not have signed if the risks had been properly explained to them. This is rarely easy, but it may be the best option the co-signer has to avoid crushing liability.

In all cases, the specific circumstances that led to the co-signer taking on a huge risk for little or no personal benefit need to be considered carefully. Creative defences and/or third party claims are available. Before responding to a lender’s demand, a co-signer should consider consulting a litigation lawyer so that all available strategies can be thoughtfully assessed.

Footnotes

1 O. Reg. 188/08: MORTGAGE BROKERAGES: STANDARDS OF PRACTICE, s. 24

2 O. Reg. 188/08, s. 25

3 Gold v. Rosenberg, [1997] 3 SCR 767