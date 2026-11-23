On November 2, 2026, the Bank of Canada (the “Bank”) released draft guidelines for Canada’s consumer-driven banking framework and opened them for comment.

Two guidelines are up for public consultation:

Businesses planning to take part in consumer-driven banking in Canada have until December 8, 2026 to send comments by email to [email protected].

The Bank is seeking feedback on which parts of the Draft Guidelines require clarification, may be difficult to put into practice, need additional examples or information, or could discourage voluntary participation.

Key takeaways

Guidance on accreditation process: The Bank’s first draft supervisory guidelines for consumer-driven banking address the accreditation of participating entities (“ Participating Entities ”) and third-party service providers (“ TPSPs ”). They elaborate on the application process, the evidence required and the Bank’s proposed supervisory expectations.

The Bank’s first draft supervisory guidelines for consumer-driven banking address the accreditation of participating entities (“ ”) and third-party service providers (“ ”). They elaborate on the application process, the evidence required and the Bank’s proposed supervisory expectations. Standard and streamlined pathways: The Participating Entity Guideline sets out the standard accreditation pathway for organizations, and streamlined pathways for payment service providers (“ PSPs ”) registered under the Retail Payment Activities Act (“ RPAA ”), as well as eligible federal and provincial financial institutions.

The Participating Entity Guideline sets out the standard accreditation pathway for organizations, and streamlined pathways for payment service providers (“ ”) registered under the Retail Payment Activities Act (“ ”), as well as eligible federal and provincial financial institutions. Cybersecurity assurance: Standard applicants and RPAA-registered PSPs would be expected to obtain independent third-party confirmation that they meet the prescribed security safeguards, based on an assessment from the past 12 months. Financial institutions would instead file a compliance declaration from a designated senior officer or employee, dated within the past 90 days.

Standard applicants and RPAA-registered PSPs would be expected to obtain independent third-party confirmation that they meet the prescribed security safeguards, based on an assessment from the past 12 months. Financial institutions would instead file a compliance declaration from a designated senior officer or employee, dated within the past 90 days. Insurance, governance and integrity: The Bank offers more guidance on what constitutes sufficient insurance or comparable guarantees, and on policies for assessing the integrity and good character of individuals with significant responsibility for consumer-driven banking activities.

The Bank offers more guidance on what constitutes sufficient insurance or comparable guarantees, and on policies for assessing the integrity and good character of individuals with significant responsibility for consumer-driven banking activities. National security review: Both Draft Guidelines call for national security-related disclosures. The Bank assesses applications against the accreditation criteria, while the Minister of Finance separately decides whether a national security review is needed. The Bank cannot grant accreditation while the Minister’s decision is pending or, if a review goes ahead, until it is complete and the Minister has notified the Bank of the outcome.

Both Draft Guidelines call for national security-related disclosures. The Bank assesses applications against the accreditation criteria, while the Minister of Finance separately decides whether a national security review is needed. The Bank cannot grant accreditation while the Minister’s decision is pending or, if a review goes ahead, until it is complete and the Minister has notified the Bank of the outcome. Accredited TPSPs: The TPSP Guideline addresses accreditation of businesses that provide participating entities with services in connection with the Consumer-Driven Banking Act (the “Act”). This includes providers that obtain or manage consumer consent, manage consumer authentication, or handle consumer data on their behalf, with a focus on Canadian business presence, application disclosures and integrity assessments.

As discussed in our previous blogs, Open Banking in Canada Moves from Blueprint to Law and Canada’s Consumer-Driven Banking Framework Takes Shape with Draft Regulations, the Act establishes the legislative framework for consumer-directed financial data sharing, while the proposed Consumer-Driven Banking Regulations (the “Proposed Regulations”), published in June 2026, set out more detailed requirements relating to accreditation, security, consent, liability and other aspects of the framework.

Accreditation of participating entities

Three accreditation pathways for participating entities

As outlined in our previous post on the Proposed Regulations, accreditation requirements depend on the applicant’s regulatory status. The Participating Entity Guideline covers three pathways:

Standard accreditation: For eligible entities, including Fintechs, that do not qualify for a streamlined pathway. Applicants must show they meet the applicable requirements on Canadian business presence, security safeguards, technical standards, insurance or comparable guarantees, and integrity and good character assessments.

For eligible entities, including Fintechs, that do not qualify for a streamlined pathway. Applicants must show they meet the applicable requirements on Canadian business presence, security safeguards, technical standards, insurance or comparable guarantees, and integrity and good character assessments. Streamlined accreditation for RPAA-registered PSPs: For PSPs registered under the RPAA. Although the process is streamlined, applicants must still meet requirements on security safeguards, technical standards, insurance or comparable guarantees, and integrity and good character.

For PSPs registered under the RPAA. Although the process is streamlined, applicants must still meet requirements on security safeguards, technical standards, insurance or comparable guarantees, and integrity and good character. Streamlined accreditation for financial institutions: For eligible federal and provincial financial institutions seeking accreditation, including banks, credit unions, trust and loan companies, and insurance companies. Applicants must demonstrate compliance with the applicable technical standard and prescribed security safeguards.

What qualifies as a Canadian place of business?

The Proposed Regulations would require applicants to have a place of business in Canada.

The Guidelines give examples of what may satisfy this requirement:

a physical location in Canada (a home office may count);

incorporation under federal or provincial legislation; or

employees, agents or mandataries in Canada.

Applicants would need to declare that they have a place of business in Canada and provide its civic address. This means P.O. boxes could not be used.

How applicants would demonstrate compliance with security safeguards

The Proposed Regulations would require standard-pathway applicants and RPAA-registered PSPs to have a sufficiently skilled independent third party confirm that they have implemented the security safeguards prescribed under section 37 of the Proposed Regulations (the “Security Safeguards”).

Under the Participating Entity Guideline, the Bank considers a sufficiently skilled independent third party to be an individual or organization that is independent of the applicant and accredited, certified or otherwise recognized by an established industry or professional body to perform cybersecurity audits, assessments, certifications or assurance engagements.

The guideline also permits the Bank to rely on assessments of applicants conducted for other purposes, including ISO 27001 certifications, System and Organization Controls (“SOC”) reports and assessments based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) Cybersecurity Framework, as supporting evidence of compliance with certain security safeguards. Nevertheless, the independent third party's assessment should still show how the applicant has addressed each of the prescribed safeguards.

In particular, the Bank expects the confirmation to:

be based on an assessment completed within the 12 months before the accreditation application is submitted; and

identify the assessment standard or methodology used, its scope, any material limitations, exclusions or qualifications, and whether, in the third party's opinion, the applicant has implemented each prescribed safeguard.

If the third-party security assessment relies on a standard or framework other than the prescribed safeguards, the independent third party should also explain the basis for concluding that the assessment provides sufficient evidence of compliance.

Financial institution applicants would take a different route. Instead of a third-party confirmation, they would submit a declaration of compliance with the Security Safeguards.

The Bank expects the declaration to come from the senior officer or employee designated under section 80 of the Act as responsible for security safeguards governing consumer data, and to be dated no more than 90 days before the application is submitted.

Insurance or comparable guarantees

The Proposed Regulations would require standard-pathway applicants and RPAA-registered PSP applicants to hold insurance or comparable guarantees sufficient to cover the risks of managing data under the consumer-driven banking framework.

The Bank expects applicants to carry professional indemnity insurance and cyber insurance, or one or more comparable guarantees offering equivalent protection. Under the Participating Entity Guideline, coverage should not exclude privacy or data-related incidents or claims or losses arising from the applicant’s consumer-driven banking activities.

There is no fixed minimum coverage. Instead, the guideline calls for a risk-based assessment of whether coverage is sufficient, considering the:

nature and sensitivity of consumer data collected, used, retained or shared;

volume of consumer data managed;

nature, scale and complexity of consumer-driven banking activities; and

potential financial impact of privacy, cybersecurity, operational or other data-related incidents.

Applicants would be expected to document how they determine sufficient coverage and review that methodology periodically. They should also provide a copy of the applicable insurance policy or guarantee and a written explanation of why the coverage is sufficient given the risks of their activities.

Integrity and good character of responsible individuals

The Proposed Regulations would require standard-pathway applicants and RPAA-registered PSPs to implement policies for regularly assessing the integrity and good character of individuals with significant responsibility for their consumer-driven banking activities.

Under the Participating Entity Guideline, these policies should set out documented processes for initial assessments and periodic reassessments, identify triggers for reassessment, and provide for record-keeping and senior management approval. They must also require assessed individuals to report any change in circumstances that may affect their integrity and good character.

Relevant individuals generally include designated security and complaints officers, senior executives with significant responsibility for consumer-driven banking activities, and board members.

Applicants should weigh factors such as criminal history, professional disciplinary history, government or regulatory investigations, and insolvency or bankruptcy history. If any are present, applicants should assess and document whether they affect the individual's suitability to hold significant responsibility for consumer-driven banking activities.

Applicants must also provide a description of their Integrity and Good Character Policy, the names, titles and brief job descriptions of the relevant individuals, and an attestation that each of those people has been assessed under the policy.

For RPAA-registered PSP applicants who are individuals, the guideline instead requires an attestation of good character supported by relevant evidence.

Accreditation of third-party service providers

Under the Act, a third-party service provider (“TPSP”) is an individual or entity that provides services under a contract relating to a participating entity’s activities under the Act, but is not an employee, agent or mandatary of the participating entity.

A TPSP would need accreditation to perform any of the following on behalf of a participating entity:

obtaining or managing consumers’ consent;

confirming consumers’ authentication information or managing consumer authentication; or

providing or receiving consumer data.

Canadian place of business

The Canadian presence requirement discussed above for Participating Entity applicants applies equally to TPSPs.

Integrity and good character of responsible individuals

For TPSP applicants that are entities, the Proposed Regulations would require a policy for regularly assessing the integrity and good character of individuals with significant responsibility for the specified consumer-driven banking activities.

The TPSP Guideline sets out the Bank’s expectations for these policies: documented and verifiable initial assessments, periodic reassessments, circumstances triggering reassessment, record-keeping and senior management approval. The policy must also require individuals with significant responsibility to report changes in circumstances that may affect their integrity and good character.

Covered individuals generally include senior executives with significant responsibility for the relevant consumer-driven banking activities and board members. The Bank also identifies the same suitability indicators, including criminal history, professional disciplinary history, regulatory or government investigations, and insolvency or bankruptcy history.

Applicants would be expected to provide a description of their Integrity and Good Character Policy, the names, titles and brief job descriptions of the relevant individuals, and an attestation that each has been assessed in accordance with the policy.

Where an accredited TPSP is an individual, the Proposed Regulations would instead require the applicant to be of good character. The TPSP Guideline provides for an attestation of good character supported by relevant evidence. Further guidance on these attestations is forthcoming.

Unlike the standard and RPAA-registered PSP participating entity accreditation pathways, the proposed TPSP accreditation criteria do not separately make independent third-party confirmation of the Security Safeguards, or insurance coverage, a condition of accreditation. Other obligations under the consumer-driven banking framework still apply.

Application information and national security review

Prospective accredited TPSPs would also need to provide identification, corporate and governance information, details of their regulatory status and oversight, and a description of the activities they plan to carry out on behalf of participating entities.

Both Draft Guidelines also call for national security-related disclosures, including on ownership, governance, affiliations, creditors, and how personal and financial information is collected, processed, stored and disclosed.

The Bank would assess applications against the accreditation criteria, while the Minister of Finance separately decides whether a national security review is needed.

Under the Proposed Regulations, the Minister would generally have 60 days from receiving a copy of an application to decide whether to conduct a review, and 180 days to complete one (extensions apply to both). The Bank cannot grant accreditation while the Minister’s decision is pending or, if a review goes ahead, until it is complete and the Minister has notified the Bank of the outcome.

What prospective applicants should do next

The Bank has signalled that more supervisory guidance will follow as the consumer-driven banking framework develops, including on demonstrating compliance with the applicable technical standard once the Technical Standards Body is designated. The Bank also plans to release more information on the accreditation application process and fees.

Prospective applicants should:

Identify the applicable accreditation pathway and requirements under the Draft Guidelines, Act and Proposed Regulations.

and requirements under the Draft Guidelines, Act and Proposed Regulations. Assess existing security, insurance and governance measures against the proposed accreditation requirements.

against the proposed accreditation requirements. Identify any gaps or areas requiring clarification that could affect their application or participation in the framework.

that could affect their application or participation in the framework. Consider submitting comments to the Bank by December 8, 2026.

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