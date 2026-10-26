Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

A New Structure Enters The Ring: CIRO’s Incorporated Approved Person Compensation Proposal

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Contributor
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

With over 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals, BLG services...

View firm profile
Explore more from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization’s (CIRO) proposed Incorporated Approved Person model could materially change how client-facing advisors structure their businesses and receive compensation with significant impacts to sponsoring firms. The proposed rule amendments, published on July 9, 2026, would introduce a harmonized incorporated compensation option for client-facing Approved Persons across CIRO regulated dealers. Comments are due November 6, 2026.

CanadaFinance and Banking
AUM Law
AUM Law
Kimberly Poster
Kimberly Poster
Author LinkedIn connections

This content first appeared in the AUM Law Regulatory Update newsletter (October 2026 edition) in collaboration with BLG’s Investment Management Group. Sign up for this newsletter today!

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization’s (CIRO) proposed Incorporated Approved Person model could materially change how client-facing advisors structure their businesses and receive compensation with significant impacts to sponsoring firms. The proposed rule amendments, published on July 9, 2026, would introduce a harmonized incorporated compensation option for client-facing Approved Persons across CIRO regulated dealers. Comments are due November 6, 2026.

CIRO would preserve the existing employee and agent models, and repeal the directed commission option currently available to certain mutual fund dealing representatives.

At a high level, the corporation would need to obtain the appropriate registration, or an exemption from registration, as well as CIRO approval. Under the current proposal, the individual registrant would have to be the sole holder of voting shares; ownership of non-voting shares would be limited to the advisor and certain family members; and activities outside the sponsoring dealer relationship would require advance dealer approval, and would be confined to permitted ancillary or regulated financial services activities.

A written tri-party agreement among the dealer firm, corporation and individual advisor would be required. It would have to address specified matters, including the dealer’s supervisory responsibility; require that all securities and derivatives business for the dealer be conducted through the corporation; and address client disclosure and other compliance obligations.

Amendments to securities legislation and/or to National Instrument 31-103 – Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations would likely be required before advisor corporations could conduct securities-related activities. It remains unclear whether comparable policy work will be undertaken for non-CIRO registrants.

BLG held a webinar on September 22, 2026, to discuss the proposal’s rules on eligibility and ownership, tax considerations, disclosure and implementation issues. For more information, see BLG’s Insight, One step closer to harmonization: CIRO’s proposed Incorporated Approved Person Compensation model (July 23, 2026), or contact your usual BLG lawyer for information from the webinar.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Prediction Markets In Canada: A Category-by-Category Regulatory Framework

Canadian regulators have established a category-by-category framework for prediction markets, permitting certain economic and financial event contracts through securities dealers while directing sports and entertainment contracts outside that regime. This emerging approach creates distinct regulatory pathways depending on contract structure and underlying event type, raising critical questions about classification, market integrity, and compliance for platforms, dealers, and financial institutions navigatin
CanadaFinance and Banking
Bennett Jones LLP
Bennett Jones LLP
Article

OSC Releases Crypto Asset Survey Results

The Ontario Securities Commission's 2026 survey reveals significant shifts in Canadian cryptocurrency adoption, awareness, and sentiment. With ownership rates more than doubling since 2023 and a growing belief that crypto will play a key role in Canada's financial system, the findings paint a picture of an evolving landscape where traditional financial advisors increasingly recommend crypto investments, yet regulatory awareness remains surprisingly low among the general population.
CanadaFinance and Banking
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Article

Speculation Or Security: Canada’s Evolving Regulatory Framework For Prediction Markets

Canadian securities regulators have established a limited framework for prediction markets, restricting which event contracts can be offered to investors and under what conditions. While certain economic and financial forecasts may be traded through authorized dealers, contracts based on political events, sports, or entertainment remain prohibited, and compliance with securities law does not resolve potential exposure under criminal gambling provisions.
CanadaFinance and Banking
McMillan LLP
McMillan LLP
Article

From Duties To Import Bans: The Canada–U.S. Tariff War After The Collapse Of Negotiations

The United States has escalated its trade dispute with Canada by imposing import bans on alcoholic beverages, dairy products, and motorcycles under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, while Canada responds with matched counter-tariffs on $27.6 billion worth of U.S. goods. Following the collapse of bilateral negotiations in August 2026, both nations have entered an unprecedented phase of trade restrictions that extends beyond traditional tariffs to include procurement exclusions and threatens further auto
GlobalInternational Law
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Article

Canada Investment Summit 2026: What Business Leaders Need To Know

Canada's inaugural Investment Summit in September 2026 aims to attract $1 trillion in investment across defence, infrastructure, Indigenous partnerships, technology, energy, critical minerals and agriculture. This analysis examines the federal measures shaping the Summit's agenda and outlines the key legal, regulatory and structuring considerations businesses and investors should evaluate when assessing nation-building opportunities in Canada.
CanadaGovernment, Public Sector
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Article

New Churchill Falls Agreement: Key Terms For Newfoundland And Labrador, Québec And Canadian Power Markets

Newfoundland and Labrador's House of Assembly has approved a landmark definitive cooperation and implementation agreement that would replace the 1969 Churchill Falls Power Contract, pair the redevelopment of Churchill Falls with the Gull Island project, and establish new transmission pathways through Québec. The agreement faces political uncertainty in Québec ahead of the October 2026 provincial election...
CanadaEnergy and Natural Resources
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Article

SCC Clarifies When Administrative Errors Are “irregularities” Requiring Annulment Of Election

The Supreme Court of Canada annulled a federal election in Terrebonne, Quebec after a single mail-in ballot went uncounted due to an Elections Canada administrative error—a postal code mistake that directly affected the one-vote margin of victory. In a 6-3 decision, the majority clarified that serious administrative errors can constitute "irregularities" under the Canada Elections Act even without fraud or intentional wrongdoing, fundamentally reshaping how courts balance electoral integrity against v
CanadaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Article

New AI Safety Standard Relevant To Canadian School Boards

A major U.S. vendor agreement has established a rigorous new AI safety standard for educational technology, prohibiting the use of student data for AI training and enforcing strict data minimization. While the standard does not directly bind vendors in Canada, Canadian school boards can leverage this precedent to demand equivalent contractual protections and strengthen their own AI governance frameworks.
CanadaTechnology
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP