Introduction

Following the enactment of the Stablecoin Act (Canada) (the “SCA”) in March 2026, the federal government published proposed Stablecoin Regulations under the SCA (the “Regulations”) on October 24, 2026. The Regulations are anticipated to come into force in fall 2027. The proposal also includes related amendments to the regulations made under the Retail Payment Activities Act (Canada) (the “RPAA”), building on amendments to the RPAA enacted alongside the SCA. Taken together, these developments represent a major step towards a comprehensive national regime governing the issuance and use of stablecoins in Canada.

These proposed regulatory changes are not limited to stablecoin issuers. Crypto-asset trading platforms, wallet providers, custodians, payment processors and other intermediaries should assess whether they are considered stablecoin issuers under the SCA and whether they perform a regulated payment function under the RPAA.

Background

Stablecoins have been a challenge to regulators in part due to differing definitions used. Generally, a stablecoin is a digital asset designed to maintain a stable value relative to an underlying asset, though such stability is not guaranteed and de-pegging events have occurred in practice. The most commonly issued are fiat-backed stablecoins, which are pegged to a single fiat currency (for example, the Canadian dollar). The SCA applies only to stablecoins intended or designed to maintain a stable value relative to the value of one fiat currency. Stablecoin use has expanded beyond crypto-asset trading to payments, cross-border transfers and settlement. In Canada, the issuance of stablecoins has historically been regulated principally under provincial and territorial securities laws. That approach, however, does not serve as a comprehensive framework for stablecoin regulation as it does not address certain issues relating to the custody and transfer of the stablecoin and related digital asset once issued.

The SCA and the Regulations would establish a federal regime for certain fiat-backed stablecoins, with the Bank of Canada supervising registered issuers. Issuers would be subject to requirements relating to registration, reserves, custody, redemption, governance and reporting, while the amendments to the RPAA and its regulations would extend registration, safeguarding and related requirements to payment service providers that perform payment functions involving prescribed stablecoins for end users.

The Classification Question

Stablecoins sit at the intersection of money, payments and securities. A fiat-backed stablecoin may look and function like money: it can be transferred, used to make payments and redeemed for its reference currency. Legally, however, it is not legal tender, a Bank of Canada liability, a bank deposit or a publicly insured product.

Canadian securities regulators have generally viewed stablecoins as securities under provincial and territorial legislation. That position can subject issuers to prospectus requirements and require crypto-asset trading platforms and other businesses trading in stablecoins to register, although certain issuers currently operate under exemptive relief. The SCA and the related RPAA amendments add another layer by regulating the issuance and payment use of fiat-backed stablecoins, but do not necessarily displace their treatment under securities law. As a result, issuers may face concurrent federal and provincial registration and compliance obligations.

More broadly, a single stablecoin may be viewed as a payment instrument under one regime, a security or derivative under another and a contractual claim against its issuer. Its classification will depend less on its label than on the rights it gives holders, the obligations it imposes on the issuer and the role played by each intermediary. The SCA and the related RPAA amendments may clarify the rules for issuance and payments, but they do not give stablecoins a single legal identity.

Application

Once in force, the SCA will apply to domestic and foreign entities that control both the creation and distribution of fiat-backed stablecoins issued in Canada. Regulated financial institutions, including banks, trust and loan companies, insurers and credit unions, will be excluded, as will closed-loop stablecoins that can be used only within a defined merchant network and have limited fiat redemption rights. Crypto-backed and algorithmic stablecoins generally fall outside the federal framework but may remain subject to provincial securities or derivatives laws, depending on their features and use.

Who Is an Issuer?

In determining whether an entity is considered an issuer for the purposes of the SCA, the Regulations clarify that an issuer is the entity that controls the “creation” of a stablecoin and how that stablecoin is then “made available” to the public. “Creation” focuses on control over the stablecoin’s design and generation, while “made available” focuses on control over the distribution of the stablecoin. Where these functions are divided among multiple parties, determining issuer status may require a fact-specific assessment of which entity exercises control over both activities. Intermediaries such as white-label providers or platforms that customize and distribute stablecoins on behalf of others should assess whether their activities could meet the “made available” threshold.

Requirements

Once in force, the SCA will require stablecoin issuers that fall within the SCA framework to register with the Bank of Canada and comply with requirements relating to reserve assets, redemption rights, governance, risk management, security, disclosure and regulatory reporting.

Reserve Requirements

Under the reserve requirements, registered issuers will be required to maintain reserve assets in the reference currency with a daily market value at least equal to the par value of outstanding stablecoins. Eligible assets will be limited to specified instruments, including demand deposits, short-term government debt, qualifying money market funds and certain overnight reverse repurchase agreements. Reserves must generally remain unencumbered and be held in a segregated, bankruptcy-remote account with a qualified Canadian custodian. Foreign issuers using offshore or affiliated custodians may therefore need to restructure their custody arrangements to comply with these requirements. The consequences of a reserve shortfall, including any cure periods or mandatory notifications, have yet to be fully addressed and may be the subject of supervisory guidance from the Bank of Canada.

Registration

Issuers within scope of the SCA and Regulations would be required to register with the Bank of Canada before issuing stablecoins in Canada. Registration applications would require documentation concerning the issuer’s ownership, governance, stablecoin arrangements, reserve assets, custodians, technology systems and third-party service providers. This framework would also apply to all foreign issuers that directly or indirectly make stablecoins available to Canadian residents, though the practical scope of enforcement and the distinction between active solicitation and passive availability remain to be clarified.

The Bank of Canada will be responsible for supervising compliance, monitoring risks related to the issuance and redemption of stablecoins and taking enforcement action where regulatory obligations are not satisfied. The federal Minister of Finance will have separate authority to refuse registration or impose other measures on national security grounds.

Redemption Rights

Under the proposed framework, holders will have an enforceable right to redeem their holdings at par in the reference currency, without a minimum amount, with issuers generally required to initiate payment within three business days of the receipt of a redemption request. Fees will be capped at 1% of the amount redeemed, and daily limits will be permitted only where reserve-asset markets experience a liquidity shortfall, though the conditions triggering such limits and their permitted duration remain to be fully defined. Issuers will also need to publish a clear, bilingual redemption policy and ensure that their liquidity and payment arrangements can support timely redemptions.

Governance and Operational Requirements

The SCA will require registered issuers to maintain written policies addressing corporate governance, risk management, data security, recovery and resolution, reserve management, redemption and oversight of third-party service providers. Registered issuers will face ongoing reporting, notification and public disclosure obligations.

Interest and Yield Restrictions

To distinguish stablecoins from deposits and investment products, registered issuers will not be permitted to pay interest or yield attributable to holding their stablecoins, directly or indirectly through an arrangement with another person. This proposed rule is intended to prevent issuers from using stablecoins as interest-bearing products that resemble bank deposits or investments, which could confuse consumers. The restriction does not, however, appear to extend to yield generated independently by third-party platforms without the issuer’s involvement or arrangement.

However, transaction-based rewards tied to use rather than a balance or holding period would remain permissible. For example, an issuer could offer 1% cash back on purchases made using the stablecoin but could not offer a 3% annual yield based on the holder’s average balance or enhanced rewards for holding a larger balance over a longer period. The boundary between permissible transaction-based rewards and prohibited indirect yield arrangements may require careful structuring on a case-by-case basis.

Stablecoin Payments and the RPAA

The proposed amendments would bring payment services involving prescribed stablecoins within the RPAA by treating those stablecoins as a “unit” for purposes of the legislation. Prescribed stablecoins would generally include those issued under the SCA or by regulated financial institutions subject to comparable requirements. Closed-loop stablecoins would remain outside the regime.

An entity may be required to register as a payment service provider where it performs one or more of the following functions as a service or business activity that is not incidental to another activity:

providing or maintaining payment accounts;

holding stablecoins for end users;

initiating or authorizing payments;

transmitting payment instructions;

clearing or settling payments; and

maintaining or transmitting an end user’s encrypted or tokenized payment instrument or private key.

The use of a prescribed stablecoin will not, on its own, trigger RPAA registration. The analysis will depend on the activities actually performed and whether an exclusion or exemption applies. Trading platforms, wallet providers, custodians, payment processors and remittance providers should therefore assess their services on a function-by-function basis.

Entities brought within the RPAA will be subject to requirements relating to registration, operational risk, incident reporting and the safeguarding of end-user funds. The proposed rules would also introduce a safeguarding option under which stablecoins are held through a separate, bankruptcy-remote entity (such as a trust or special purpose vehicle) and protected from the payment service provider’s insolvency.

Conclusion

The proposed Regulations, together with the enactment of the SCA and the related RPAA amendments, are a significant step toward implementing a federal framework for fiat-backed stablecoins issued or made available in Canada. The development of a comprehensive regime has implications for many of the service providers to this emerging industry. Trading platforms, wallet providers, custodians, payment processors and other intermediaries should start assessing now whether they fall within the application of the SCA or the RPAA, how their custody and reserve arrangements are structured, and how other regimes, such as securities law, may continue to apply.