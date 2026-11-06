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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

What Does Canada's Food Security Strategy Mean For Business?

Bennett Jones LLP
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Canada's National Food Security Strategy introduces new federal funding streams and structural changes to the agri-food sector. The Bennett Jones Food Security Legal Readiness Framework examines five critical dimensions—supply-chain resilience, competition exposure, intellectual property, data governance, and regulatory strategy—that businesses must address to position investments for success. How can organizations navigate these intersecting legal and commercial considerations to capitalize on

CanadaCorporate/Commercial Law
Lorelei Graham
Lorelei Graham
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In the opening article of our series covering the legal and business implications of Canada's National Food Security Strategy, we examined three emerging federal capital channels that could support Canadian agri-food infrastructure, processing and resilience. Capital availability, however, is only one dimension of project readiness.

In this article, we build on this conversation by introducing the Bennett Jones Food Security Legal Readiness Framework to help businesses address additional questions surrounding new federal funding streams. Drawing on our multidisciplinary experience, the Food Security Legal Readiness Framework will examine supply-chain structure, competition exposure, intellectual property, data rights and regulatory strategy, any of which can shape an investment or growth decision for agri-food businesses. 

Canada's New Strategy

Canada’s food system is entering a period of structural change. Food security now means more than production volume. It includes affordability, access, domestic processing capacity, routes to market, innovation and the regulatory conditions that allow safe growth.

Released on June 11, 2026, the federal National Food Security Strategy uses the theme “More Choice. More Control. More Canada.” Government materials identify four principal areas of action: increasing grocery competition and choice, boosting domestic production and processing, expanding year-round fruit and vegetable production, and modernizing regulations. The government describes the Strategy as a C$3.2 billion investment over 10 years.

The Strategy also has an important public-interest dimension, addressing affordability and access for vulnerable, rural, remote and northern communities, as well as describing partnership opportunities with Indigenous Peoples to advance self-determination and improve access to store-bought foods, traditionally hunted and harvested foods, and locally produced food.

The Strategy’s public-interest and commercial dimensions are closely connected. The Bennett Jones Food Security Legal Readiness Framework provides a practical legal and business lens for considering the developments arising from the Strategy and how they may affect an organization’s responsibilities, operations, investments and growth plans. Organizations with public-sector relationships, procurement commitments, sustainability objectives or operations in rural, remote or northern communities should also consider how the Strategy’s affordability, access and Indigenous-partnership objectives intersect with their legal obligations, contractual commitments and business priorities. 

From Food Strategy to Business Readiness

The Strategy responds to structural concerns including concentration, limited processing capacity, import dependency, infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexity. The Framework organizes the Strategy’s legal and commercial implications into five connected lenses:

  1. Supply-chain resilience
  2. Competition and market access
  3. Innovation and intellectual property
  4. AI and data governance
  5. Regulatory commercialization

Bennett Jones Food Security Legal Readiness Framework

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These lenses do not replicate the government’s four areas of action. They help businesses examine how the Strategy’s measures may interact within a particular investment, transaction or growth plan. Climate, water, energy, environmental and insurance considerations cut across all five pillars and may materially affect the viability and resilience of food-system investments.

These issues often overlap. A processing expansion, for example, may engage supply arrangements, competition analysis, technology and data rights, funding and regulatory approvals. The Framework helps management identify how multiple areas of action intersect and where dependencies could affect financing, execution or growth.

Applying the Framework: Five Questions for Management

  1. Where is the business most exposed to food-system disruption?
  2. Which government initiatives are best suited to support investment or growth plans?
  3. Do any commercial arrangements warrant early competition review?
  4. Which IP and data assets are most important to the organization's competitive position?
  5. Which regulatory approvals could determine the timing or viability of the business' plans?

At its core, the Framework examines five dimensions of legal readiness that can determine whether a project is positioned to attract investment, navigate approvals, protect innovation and reach the market. It can be applied to a specific investment, product launch, acquisition or facility expansion, or used as part of a broader enterprise risk review. A focused review can surface priority risks, show how legal and commercial workstreams connect, and identify practical next steps.

,,In practice, businesses often discover that a supply-chain problem is also a competition, IP, data or regulatory problem. The value of an integrated review is spotting these connections early before they affect financing or execution, rather than after a project is already under pressure.,,

— Bennett Jones Food and Agribusiness Group

The next article in the Food Security and the Law series will consider the operating foundation of the Framework: whether a business’s inputs, processing capacity and routes to market can withstand disruption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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