This Insight was prepared with the assistance of articling student Alexander Woitas.

On October 23, 2026, the Competition Bureau published an updated version of its guidelines regarding Environmental claims and the Competition Act. The Bureau has indicated that these updates to the guidelines it released on June 5, 2025, are intended to reflect amendments to the provisions of the Competition Act concerning environmental claims – sometimes referred to colloquially as the “anti-greenwashing” provisions – that came into force in March of 2026 when Bill C-15 received royal assent.

This Insight will provide a general summary of the updated guidelines, with an emphasis on areas that reflect the amendments to the anti-greenwashing provisions in Bill C-15 – namely, those pertaining to the “adequate and proper substantiation” of environmental claims and private rights of access to the Competition Tribunal.

Anti-greenwashing provisions and Bill C-15

On June 20, 2024, Bill C-59 received royal assent, which resulted in significant amendments to the Act coming into force. This included two new provisions in the civil misleading advertising provisions of the Act that prohibited representations about:

The environmental benefits of a product or service that are not based on “adequate and proper testing” (s. 74.01(1)(b.1))

The environmental benefits of a business or its activities that are not based on “adequate and proper substantiation in accordance with internationally recognized methodology” (s. 74.01(1)(b.2))

The amendments in Bill C-59 also enhanced private rights of action by allowing private parties to seek remedies from the Tribunal with respect to the deceptive marketing practices of another person or business, including complaints of misleading environmental claims (i.e. greenwashing). These amendments came into force as of June 20, 2025.

When the Federal government released its 2025 Federal budget in November of 2025, it announced its intention to amend the Act as part of a broader “Climate Competitiveness Strategy,” citing “investment uncertainty” arising from the anti-greenwashing provisions. On November 18, 2025, after the 2025 budget passed a confidence vote, Bill C-15 was proposed to implement certain provisions of the budget, including changes to the anti-greenwashing provisions. Bill C-15 received royal assent on March 26, 2026, which resulted in the following changes to the Act immediately coming into force:

Section 74.01(1)(b.2) was amended to clarify that, while claims about the environmental benefits of a business or its activities be based on “adequate and proper substantiation,” such claims no longer need to be substantiated “in accordance with internationally recognized methodology”

New provisions were added to sections 74.01 and 103.1 that prevent private parties from being granted leave from the Tribunal to seek remedies in connection with environmental claims about another party’s business or business activities.

The updated guidelines

Environmental claims under the Act

In the updated guidelines, the Bureau identifies four provisions in the civil deceptive marketing practice provisions of the Act that are particularly relevant in the context of environmental claims, noting that a single claim may raise concerns under any one or more of them.

Provision What it addresses Who bears the burden Paragraph 74.01(1)(a) False or misleading representations: Representations to the public that are false or misleading in a material respect, assessed by general impression as well as literal meaning. The Bureau must prove all elements; the business has no obligation to prove a basis for the claim. Paragraph 74.01(1)(b) Untested performance claims: Claims about the performance, efficacy or length of life of a product that are not based on adequate and proper testing. Once the Bureau proves a performance claim was made to the public to promote a product or business interest, the business must show adequate and proper testing. Paragraph 74.01(1)(b.1) Untested environmental product claims: Claims about a product’s benefits for protecting or restoring the environment or mitigating the environmental, social and ecological causes or effects of climate change that are not based on adequate and proper testing. Once the required elements are proven, the business must show adequate and proper testing. Paragraph 74.01(1)(b.2) Unsubstantiated benefits of business activity: Claims about the environmental benefits of a business or business activity that are not based on adequate and proper substantiation. Once the required elements are proven, the business must show adequate and proper substantiation.

Proper and adequate substantiation without “internationally recognized methodology”

The most notable change in the updated guidelines is that the Bureau no longer refers to “internationally recognized methodology” in describing paragraph 74.01(1)(b.2), confirming that the provision does not require businesses to follow any particular domestic or international standard.

The Updated Guidelines now explain that substantiation means establishing a claim by proof or competent evidence. According to the Bureau, substantiation need not involve lab testing and may draw on domestic or international standards, methodologies, regulatory frameworks, industry practices or even a business’s own approach, provided it is adequate and proper for the claim in all the relevant circumstances.

In the Bureau’s view, substantiation should be suitable, appropriate and relevant to the claim, and rigorous enough to establish it. This will often require scientific substantiation, and third-party verification may be required where the chosen means of substantiation calls for it.

Testing requirements remain unchanged

The Updated Guidelines indicate that the testing requirements for product claims under paragraphs 74.01(1)(b) and 74.01(1)(b.1) of the Act – i.e. that testing must be done before the claim is made – remain in place. The Bureau notes that courts have found that consumer use over time, technical manuals, anecdotal stories and studies or sales of similar products are not “tests” that satisfy the requirement to conduct “adequate and proper testing.”

Principles for compliance

The Updated Guidelines set out six “principles for compliance” which, taken together, “can help businesses stay on the right side of the law when it comes to environmental claims”:

Environmental claims should be truthful, and not false or misleading – Claims must be truthful in both their literal meaning and the general impression they convey. The person making the claim should not rely on disclaimers to correct an otherwise misleading message. Environmental benefits of a product and performance claims should be adequately and properly substantiated – Claims pertaining to environmental benefits or environmental performance of a product must be supported by adequate and proper testing. Such testing must be performed before the claim is made. Comparative environmental claims should be specific about what is being compared – Every time a business makes any type of comparison in a public-facing claim, the business should be specific about what is being compared and the extent of the difference between what is being compared. Environmental claims should avoid exaggeration – Environmental benefits should be described accurately and proportionately, and their significance should not be overstated or exaggerated. The Bureau notes that even well-intentioned businesses may realize that their environmental claims are inadvertently exaggerated or overstated when they carefully consider all of the facts and evidence. Environmental claims should be clear and specific – Businesses should avoid vague environmental claims which may convey a general impression that an environmental benefit is of a greater magnitude than it actually is. Instead, businesses should ensure environmental claims are clear, specific and appropriately scoped. Environmental claims about the future should be supported by substantiation and a clear plan – Claims regarding future environmental performance or sustainability commitments should be supported by adequate substantiation, which includes a clear understanding of what needs to be done to achieve what is being claimed, a realistic and verifiable plan to accomplish the objective and a demonstration that meaningful steps are being taken to carry out the plan and accomplish the objective.

With the exception of Principle 6, which has been revised to reflect the recent amendments to s. 74.01(1)(b.2) of the Act, these principles are generally reflective of the “tips” for compliance that the Bureau published in the Deceptive Marketing Practices Digest shortly after the anti-greenwashing provisions were implemented through Bill C-59.

Private access to the Tribunal

There are three key takeaways from the Updated Guidelines with respect to the current state of private rights of access to the Tribunal:

Private parties may apply directly for leave to file an application against businesses under the deceptive marketing practice provisions of the Act The amendments resulting from Bill C-15 have eliminated private access in respect of claims about the environmental benefits of a business or business activity under s. 74.01(1)(b.2) of the Act Bill C-15 has not eliminated a private party’s right to apply for leave in connection with: False or misleading representation claims under s. 74.01(1)(a)

Product performance claims under s. 74.01(1)(b)

Claims regarding the environmental benefits of products under s. 74.01(b.1)

While the Bureau acknowledges that the updated guidelines do not have the force of law and do not bind the Tribunal, it is noted that the Tribunal may consider the Bureau’s approach when deciding whether to grant leave. Further, the Bureau indicates that it will refer to the guidelines when responding to requests for leave and any applications that are subsequently adjudicated.

Implications for Canadian businesses

The updated guidelines confirm that claims about the environmental benefits of a business or business activity must still be based on adequate and proper substantiation and that the Bill C-15 amendments should not be seen as a wholesale repeal of the anti-greenwashing provisions. That said, businesses now have more flexibility in choosing how to substantiate such claims, including relying on their own approach or existing operational data. However, that substantiation must still be adequate and proper for the claim and suitable for the Canadian context.

This updated commentary from the Bureau also confirms that claims about the environmental benefits or environmental performance of a product still require adequate and proper testing, which is to be conducted before the claim is made. Notwithstanding the amendments in Bill C-15, private parties may still seek leave from the Tribunal in respect of such claims.

Businesses making environmental claims may wish to consider the following points to assess whether their claims are being made in accordance with the Bureau’s guidance: