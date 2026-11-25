The availability of algorithmic and other data-driven competitive intelligence tools is changing the way some businesses gather information and approach pricing. Canada’s Competition Bureau (Bureau) has reported that more than 60 companies in Canada offer services that claim to use algorithms to build pricing strategies and several companies have built their own internal pricing algorithms.

Software that monitors the competitive landscape and adjusts prices in real time or personalizes offers for individual customers can deliver real efficiencies. The use of such tools can also raise potential legal risks if, for example, it involves the sharing of competitively sensitive information between competitors or the use of personal information for targeted or personalized pricing. As a result, businesses that use, license or supply competitive intelligence tools and/or pricing and revenue management algorithms should understand the risks of using these tools.

Below, we provide an overview of recent enforcement actions and legislative developments, as well as their implications for businesses in Canada using or offering such tools.

Risks Under the Competition Act of Information-Sharing Tools: Kalibrate Consent Agreement

The Bureau has made the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven pricing tools an enforcement priority. Recently, the Bureau reached a consent agreement to resolve its 2024 investigation into Kalibrate Canada Inc., a firm that collects and redistributes retail gasoline sales data in Canada.

The Conduct in Issue

Kalibrate collects data from gasoline retailers across Canada and sells a product called Kalibrate Market Intelligence (KMI). KMI was described by Kalibrate’s counsel as “a data product that provides granular detail on fuel retail performance as measured by liters [sic] of fuel sold, giving customers the ability to understand market volumetric trends on a national, regional, and local basis.” Its focus was described as “collecting and reporting accurate volume data, with a secondary focus on site attribute details such as the count of pumps and the array of convenience store offerings.” At the time of the Bureau’s investigation, KMI reportedly had “active coverage of just over 60% of retail filling stations in Canada.”

The KMI product included only a limited amount of pricing data. Kalibrate’s counsel noted that “[w]hile a spot price is collected as part of Kalibrate’s in-person site survey, this spot price is not useful in guiding fuel pricing as it is collected no more frequently than monthly, and often quarterly.” (Real-time retail fuel prices are publicly posted at stations.)

The Bureau found that KMI amounted to an anticompetitive act in that it allowed retailers to see disaggregated competitively sensitive information about their rivals. It concluded that this conduct constituted an abuse of Kalibrate’s allegedly dominant position in the supply of retail gasoline sales data.

The Consent Agreement

The consent agreement1 requires Kalibrate to amend its KMI tool as follows:

No individual retailer data. KMI must not include confidential or competitively sensitive information about an individual gasoline retailer.

KMI must not include confidential or competitively sensitive information about an individual gasoline retailer. Aggregation thresholds. KMI may provide aggregate information on total sales by grade or group of fuel in a trade area, but only if (i) each grade or group is supplied by at least six retail stations in the trade area, including three independent fuel brands and three independent marketers; and (ii) a competitor’s sales cannot be determined by combining reports from overlapping trade areas.

KMI may provide aggregate information on total sales by grade or group of fuel in a trade area, but only if (i) each grade or group is supplied by at least six retail stations in the trade area, including three independent fuel brands and three independent marketers; and (ii) a competitor’s sales cannot be determined by combining reports from overlapping trade areas. No price data. KMI must not include information about gasoline prices or non‑public information identifying who controls or influences prices at a retail station.

KMI must not include information about gasoline prices or non‑public information identifying who controls or influences prices at a retail station. Time restrictions. KMI data must cover periods of at least one month and must not be communicated sooner than 10 business days after the end of the period.

Kalibrate also offers a separate product, Kalibrate Fuel Pricing (KPR), which it markets as using AI and machine learning to generate pricing recommendations. The consent agreement includes a statement that KPR does not use confidential information about a retailer’s competitors. As a result, the Bureau stated that it had concluded its investigation into this tool without further action. In the United States, however, Kalibrate’s KPR is the subject of a proposed class action filed in June 2026 in California, where that state’s antitrust laws were recently amended to address certain algorithmic pricing practices. The lawsuit alleges that the software used in the United States pools non-public cost and volume data from competing gas stations and uses AI to coordinate higher prices. That case is at an early stage and has not yet been decided.

Key Takeaways

In Canada, the Kalibrate consent agreement marks the first settlement under the Competition Act’s amended abuse of dominance provisions. Under the amended provisions, if a company is considered dominant in a relevant market, the Bureau can seek a prohibition order if the conduct constitutes a practice of anticompetitive acts – namely, acts intended to exclude or discipline competitors or adversely affect competition. Notably, the Bureau is no longer required to establish any actual or likely competitive impact from the conduct (but it would need to do so if it were to seek administrative monetary penalties).

The Kalibrate settlement serves as an important reminder that the Bureau may take the view that even a relatively small company can be dominant in a relatively small market. Kalibrate’s overall annual revenues from KMI in Canada were reported to be relatively low (at an estimated C$2.7 million). That said, the Bureau found that Kalibrate was the “only source of verified station-level volumetric and operational data covering the majority of retail fuel stations in Canada and that significant barriers to entry existed, including network effects, retailer participation requirements, and the need to assemble extensive historical datasets.”

The Kalibrate consent agreement also marks the first enforcement action centred on information sharing as an anticompetitive act. On this point, the Bureau concluded that KMI functioned as a mechanism through which competing fuel retailers could obtain detailed competitively sensitive information regarding one another, increasing the risk of coordination and harming the competitive process. More specifically, the Bureau noted that “by providing competitors with detailed visibility into one another’s commercial performance, KMI made it easier for retailers to monitor market developments, understand competitors’ responses to pricing decisions, and assess changes in competitive behaviour.”

Pricing Algorithms and Risks of Competitor Coordination

The concerns raised in the Kalibrate investigation reflect broader concerns expressed by the Bureau regarding the potential for algorithmic pricing tools to facilitate coordination among competitors. In particular, the Bureau has cautioned that such tools could facilitate a “hub-and-spoke” arrangement.

In these arrangements, a third-party intermediary (the hub), such as a data vendor or software platform, collects competitively sensitive information from competing firms (the spokes) and redistributes it or uses it to generate pricing recommendations. If the spokes communicate directly with one another to coordinate, this creates a “rim” that could lead to an explicit agreement.

Even without a rim, the Bureau has suggested that a hub-and-spoke structure can produce collusive-like outcomes by allowing multiple competitors to use the same pricing algorithm that pools their data. In November 2025, the Bureau issued guidance regarding features of algorithmic pricing tools that it believes could raise concerns under the Competition Act. These include software that relies on non-public competitor data; features that make it easier to accept than to reject or override pricing recommendations; features that artificially inflate prices or limit price reductions; and vendor communications that reveal non-public competitor information, including whether a competitor uses the same software. The Bureau also flagged the possibility of criminal exposure if competitors agree to fix prices through the use of such software.

Dynamic Pricing and Ordinary Selling Price Claims

Pricing tools may raise legal risks beyond coordination. As “dynamic pricing” tools can change prices often (in reaction to competitive dynamics), they may also make it harder for advertisers to support “regular price” claims as required under the Competition Act.

In particular, 2024 amendments to the Competition Act have shifted the burden of proof to the advertiser for certain types of “ordinary selling price” or regular price claims. As a result, a business that compares a sale price to its own regular price must be able to show that the regular price meets one of two tests. Under the “volume test,” the business must have sold a substantial volume of the product at or above that price for a reasonable period before or after making the claim. Under the “time test,” the business must have offered the product in good faith at or above that price for a substantial period before or after making the claim.

Penalties for non-compliance with the ordinary selling price provisions include restitution and a penalty of the greater of C$10 million and three times the benefit derived from the conduct or, if that amount cannot reasonably be determined, 3 percent of worldwide annual gross revenues.

Bureau representatives have raised concerns about calculating and substantiating the regular price when dynamic pricing tools are used. In a recent paper, a Bureau official (writing in his personal capacity) noted that both the time and the volume tests work best when posted prices are relatively uniform and stable, which is an assumption that personalized and dynamic pricing strains. Although the paper concludes that the ordinary selling price regime can accommodate these practices, it cautions that businesses using algorithmic pricing tools should approach regular price claims with care.

From Competitor Data to Customer Data: Personalized Pricing

When algorithms use data related to browsing history, location, purchase patterns or loyalty programs to set a price for a particular person (sometimes called personalized or “surveillance” pricing), concerns may arise about privacy and fairness, as well as the need for disclosure of such tools.

In Canada, these practices are increasingly being addressed through three overlapping legal regimes – privacy, consumer protection and human rights – and regulators and lawmakers are now treating personalized pricing as an area of enforcement focus and priority. Similar developments are under way in the United States.

Privacy Law

Canadian privacy laws do not expressly address personalized pricing, but they do require that personal information be used only for purposes that a reasonable person would consider appropriate in the circumstances. This threshold applies independently of consent and could constrain the use of information about an identifiable individual for the purposes of personalized pricing.

The federal government has signalled that this requirement may soon be supplemented by more specific rules targeting personalized pricing. The government’s national AI strategy includes a commitment to strengthen Canada's privacy laws “to ensure that Canadians’ personal information is not used inappropriately, including for surveillance pricing.”

Bill C-36, introduced in the House of Commons on June 15, 2026, is intended to advance this objective by replacing the private sector privacy provisions of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act with the more prescriptive Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act. The proposed legislation would establish rules governing the appropriate use of personal information in commercial activities, with the federal government identifying inappropriate surveillance pricing as one of the practices it aims to address. As of the time of publication, the bill has passed only first reading.

Further, the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics is undertaking a series of meetings on the use of AI in algorithmic pricing. The Privacy Commissioner is scheduled to appear before the committee in late November.

Taken together, these developments signal that algorithmic and personalized pricing has become a focus of federal privacy policy, and businesses should expect continued attention in this area.

Québec’s private sector privacy law, as amended by Law 25 (formerly Bill 64), may also regulate personalized pricing. In particular, its requirements governing profiling and decisions based exclusively on automated processing of personal information may apply. Depending on the practice, businesses using technology with profiling functions may need to both inform individuals in advance and explain how those functions can be activated.

If businesses make a pricing decision solely through automated processing of an individual’s personal information, they must disclose this practice, explain the decision upon request and allow the affected individual to submit comments to an employee of the business who can review the automated decision.

The Commission d’accès à l’information du Québec has identified risks associated with targeted price increases based on profiling. Its consent guidelines also use personalized discounts based on purchase histories to illustrate how businesses should clearly explain their use of personal information when seeking consent.

Consumer Protection Law

In addition, several provinces have moved to address personalized pricing through consumer protection legislation.

Manitoba: Bill 49. The Business Practices Amendment Act, which came into force on July 1, 2026, makes it an unfair business practice to use personalized algorithmic pricing to increase the price of goods charged to a specific consumer. The data that may trigger the rule are broad, encompassing a consumer’s browsing or purchase history, spending habits, demographics, socioeconomic status and location. The rule applies whether the algorithm is operated by the business itself or by a third party, and even if no sale is ultimately completed.

The Business Practices Amendment Act, which came into force on July 1, 2026, makes it an unfair business practice to use personalized algorithmic pricing to increase the price of goods charged to a specific consumer. The data that may trigger the rule are broad, encompassing a consumer’s browsing or purchase history, spending habits, demographics, socioeconomic status and location. The rule applies whether the algorithm is operated by the business itself or by a third party, and even if no sale is ultimately completed. Ontario: Bill 104. The Fair Grocery Prices Act, 2026 is a private member's bill introduced on April 15, 2026. It would amend both the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2023 to make it an unfair practice to use personalized algorithmic pricing to inform a change in price for an individual consumer. The bill gives two examples: using electronic shelf labels to show a consumer a different price based on their personal information, attributes or behaviours, and doing the same on an online platform. Ontario's proposal is notably broader than Manitoba's law because it would capture any personalized price difference, not only price increases. As of the time of publication, the bill has passed only first reading.

The Fair Grocery Prices Act, 2026 is a private member's bill introduced on April 15, 2026. It would amend both the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2023 to make it an unfair practice to use personalized algorithmic pricing to inform a change in price for an individual consumer. The bill gives two examples: using electronic shelf labels to show a consumer a different price based on their personal information, attributes or behaviours, and doing the same on an online platform. Ontario's proposal is notably broader than Manitoba's law because it would capture any personalized price difference, not only price increases. As of the time of publication, the bill has passed only first reading. Nova Scotia: Bill 241. The Grocery Price Study and Food Affordability Act is aimed at studying the cost of groceries in Nova Scotia, which includes analyzing the use of pricing algorithms by grocery retailers. The bill was introduced in March 2026 and, as of the time of publication, it remains at the first reading stage.

The Grocery Price Study and Food Affordability Act is aimed at studying the cost of groceries in Nova Scotia, which includes analyzing the use of pricing algorithms by grocery retailers. The bill was introduced in March 2026 and, as of the time of publication, it remains at the first reading stage. Saskatchewan: Bill 619. The Consumer Protection and Business Practices (Banning Unfair A.I. Pricing) Amendment Act was introduced as a private member's bill on April 15, 2026. It would make it an unfair practice for retailers to use personal data, profiling or algorithmic systems to charge consumers higher prices. The bill received first reading on April 15, 2026, and, as of the time of publication, has not advanced further.

These initiatives show growing political interest in personalized pricing across the country. Because the proposed rules may differ from province to province, businesses that sell to consumers in more than one province should monitor these developments closely.

Human Rights Law

Personalized pricing may also raise human rights considerations. The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has warned that “surveillance pricing” may contravene the Ontario Human Rights Code where it has a discriminatory effect on protected groups, even if the business did not intend to discriminate or relied on a third-party tool. The OHRC has encouraged organizations to use its Human Rights AI Impact Assessment to identify and mitigate these risks.

U.S. Initiatives

Personalized pricing concerns are not limited to Canada. In August 2026, the United States’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a proposed enforcement policy statement on personalized pricing, warning that the undisclosed use of personal data to set individualized prices may violate U.S. consumer protection laws. The statement is open for public comment and has not yet been finalized.

At the state level, legislative approaches to date have varied. New York's Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Act, in force since November 2025, follows a disclosure model similar to the FTC’s, requiring businesses to tell consumers when a price was set by an algorithm using their personal data. Other states have gone further. For example, Maryland’s Protection From Predatory Pricing Act, in force since October 1, 2026, prohibits large food retailers and food delivery services from using consumers’ personal data to charge them higher prices.

Implications and Guidance

The issues raised by the recent Kalibrate settlement, the Bureau’s guidance on algorithmic pricing, the expected passage of Bill C-36 and provincial initiatives with respect to personalized pricing reach beyond any single industry. All businesses that use, supply or rely on data-driven pricing tools should consider how these developments may apply to their own operations. Below, we offer practical steps for businesses to help them manage these risks.

Use of Competitively Sensitive Information

Know what your tools do and where your data come from. Before adopting any data-driven pricing, benchmarking or market intelligence tool, understand how it collects data, which data it uses and how it generates outputs.

Before adopting any data-driven pricing, benchmarking or market intelligence tool, understand how it collects data, which data it uses and how it generates outputs. Review your vendors. Where possible, conduct due diligence on vendors of data analytics, benchmarking and pricing tools. Understand their data sources, governance (including antitrust) practices and client base. Watch for potential red flags such as references to competitors using such tools.

Pricing Tools