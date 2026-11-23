With Black Friday just around the corner, the Competition Bureau (the "Bureau") is putting retailers on notice: promotional pricing, countdown timers and scarcity claims remain firmly in its enforcement sights.

On November 18, 2026, the Bureau announced that it had obtained a Federal Court order requiring Old Navy and Gap to produce records and written information as part of an ongoing investigation into potentially false or misleading marketing practices under the Competition Act (the "Act").

The investigation focuses on whether certain promotional practices used by the retailers comply with the Act's deceptive marketing provisions, including:

Ordinary selling prices: Whether advertised discounts are based on genuine regular prices calculated in accordance with the Act.

Whether advertised discounts are based on genuine regular prices calculated in accordance with the Act. Urgency cues: Whether limited-time offers, countdown timers and clocks that encourage consumers to act quickly create a false sense of urgency.

Whether limited-time offers, countdown timers and clocks that encourage consumers to act quickly create a false sense of urgency. Scarcity claims: Whether messages such as "Selling Fast" or "Only a Few Left" suggest limited product availability that is not the case.

Whether messages such as "Selling Fast" or "Only a Few Left" suggest limited product availability that is not the case. Popularity claims: Representations about consumer interest, including the number of people viewing or purchasing a product.

Representations about consumer interest, including the number of people viewing or purchasing a product. Price and discount claims: Whether statements such as "Price Drop" or "Best Deal in 30 Days" are substantiated in accordance with the Act.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no finding of wrongdoing has been made against either retailer.

Beyond pricing: Digital dark patterns under scrutiny

Notably, the Bureau's investigation extends beyond traditional price and savings claims to other digital features and marketing tactics that may influence consumers' purchasing decisions.

Countdown timers, scarcity messages and popularity indicators have become commonplace in online retail. While these practices are not always inherently unlawful, they can raise concerns where they create a false or misleading impression of urgency, product availability or consumer demand.

For example, a countdown timer that resets when it expires or that otherwise reflects no real time limitation, a "limited-time" offer that continues indefinitely, or an inventory warning that does not reflect actual product availability, may create a misleading impression that consumers must act quickly to avoid missing out.

The investigation serves as a reminder that retailers should review not only the express claims appearing in their advertising, but also the overall impression conveyed by their websites and e-commerce platforms.

What should retailers take away from this investigation?

With Black Friday and the holiday shopping season upon us, retailers should pay particular attention to the following:

1. Ensure advertised discounts are genuine.

Savings claims must be based on legitimate ordinary selling prices that can be substantiated in accordance with the Act.

Under the Act, advertised savings must generally satisfy one of two alternative tests: the product must have been sold at or above the reference price in substantial volume, or offered at or above that price in good faith for a substantial period. Depending on the phrasing of the claim, the test may consider the supplier’s own pricing, or pricing in the market more broadly.

The Bureau's enforcement guidelines generally refer to benchmarks of the ordinary price being that at which more than 50% of sales volume over the preceding 12 months occurred, or the price offered in good faith more than 50% of the time over the preceding six months, subject to the applicable circumstances and statutory qualifications.

Retailers should ensure that they have adequate historical pricing and sales records to substantiate their advertised savings.

2. Make sure urgency claims reflect genuine deadlines.

Claims such as "Today Only", "Sale Ends Tonight" or countdown timers must accurately reflect the duration of the promotion.

Where an offer continues unchanged after the advertised deadline, or a countdown timer automatically resets, the overall impression may be misleading.

3. Substantiate scarcity and popularity claims.

Statements such as "Only 2 Left", "Selling Fast" or "20 People Are Viewing This Item" should accurately reflect the underlying inventory, sales or website activity data.

Retailers should also consider how frequently these representations are updated and whether consumers could be misled by outdated or incomplete information.

4. Review comparative pricing and promotional claims.

Representations such as "Lowest Price", "Best Deal in 30 Days" or "Price Drop" must be supported by appropriate pricing data and clearly defined comparison periods.

Retailers should also remember that while disclaimers can certainly help clarify an offer, they shouldn't be expected to do all the heavy lifting. A disclaimer cannot rescue an otherwise misleading headline claim.

5. Review the overall consumer experience.

Compliance cannot be assessed by looking at individual claims in isolation. Retailers should consider how pricing representations, urgency cues, scarcity indicators and other promotional messaging interact throughout the consumer's purchasing journey.

Even where individual statements are technically accurate, their combined effect may paint a different picture.

A timely reminder ahead of Black Friday

The investigation is the latest indication of the Bureau's sustained focus on deceptive promotional practices and digital dark patterns.

In November 2024, the Bureau warned consumers about fake urgency cues and, a year later, cautioned businesses against advertising misleading discounts following an increase in complaints concerning inflated regular prices.

The Bureau's latest investigative step reinforces a clear message: advertisers should be prepared to substantiate not only the discounts they promote, but also the urgency, scarcity and popularity claims used to encourage consumers to make a purchase. Any representation made for the purpose of promoting a business interest, whether directly or indirectly, is subject to scrutiny for whether it creates a “false or misleading” impression.

The potential financial consequences are significant. Corporations found to have engaged in reviewable deceptive marketing practices may face administrative monetary penalties of up to the greater of $10 million ($15 million for subsequent orders) or three times the value of the benefit derived from the conduct. Where that benefit cannot reasonably be determined, the applicable alternative is up to 3% of annual worldwide gross revenues.

Moreover, since June 2025, private parties, including competitors, may seek leave to bring deceptive marketing proceedings directly before the Competition Tribunal, expanding the potential sources of enforcement risk beyond the Bureau itself.

The bottom line

With Black Friday promotions underway, retailers should ensure that their advertised discounts, limited-time offers and online urgency cues can withstand scrutiny.

The Bureau's investigation is a timely reminder that even familiar promotional practices can raise compliance concerns where the underlying claims are not properly substantiated or the overall impression conveyed to consumers is misleading.

The takeaway? It's not just about whether the price is right. It's also about whether the messaging surrounding that price tells the whole story.

Our Advertising & Product Regulation team regularly advises retailers and other advertisers on promotional pricing, ordinary selling price claims and digital marketing practices. Contact a member of our team to discuss how we can help identify and mitigate potential compliance risks.

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