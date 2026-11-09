Tax Governance That Works: What Businesses Should Be Thinking About Now

Good tax governance is about more than having a framework on paper. It should support better decision-making, provide evidence that tax risks are being actively managed and help businesses navigate an increasingly complex tax environment with greater confidence.

Benefits of good tax governance are tangible: Investors are increasingly asking questions that influence the price and terms on which they will invest; key man risk is reduced; and Australian Taxation Office (ATO) review is less invasive and time consuming where strong tax corporate governance exists.

Megan Bishop and Belinda Spence recently presented at CPA Australia Congress 2026 on tax governance, justified trust and how businesses can build greater tax certainty into their decision-making.

The session explored practical ways businesses can strengthen their tax governance and put themselves in a better position when engaging with the ATO, investors and navigating transition within their internal tax function.

For clients considering whether their tax governance arrangements are keeping pace with their business, here are four key takeaways:

A personalised framework is required

There is no one size fits all framework. Your tax governance framework should be built around your organisational structure and your business’s unique tax risk profile. Only if it does so can it be effectively operationalised without undue burden on employees.

A framework on paper is not enough

A tax governance framework is an important starting point, but good governance needs to operate effectively in practice.

Businesses should be able to demonstrate how their tax controls actually work, including through approvals, reconciliations, control testing and contemporaneous records of significant tax decisions. Importantly, the level of evidence should reflect the risk, complexity and significance of the issue involved.

Tax governance is a whole-of-business responsibility

Tax governance should not sit solely with the tax or finance team.

Effective governance requires clear ownership and escalation pathways across the business, from boards and executives through to finance, tax and commercial teams. Tax should also be considered early when significant transactions or projects are being developed, rather than after the commercial terms have been agreed or the transaction implemented.

Put simply, the tax team needs a seat at the table early enough to make a difference.

Not every tax uncertainty needs the same solution

Businesses have a range of options for managing tax uncertainty, and formal certainty is not always the answer.

The right approach will depend on the nature and significance of the issue and may range from a well-supported internal position through to external advice or early engagement with the ATO, a private ruling or, in appropriate circumstances, an advance pricing arrangement.

The key is to identify uncertainty early and choose a response that is proportionate to the potential risk, cost and commercial significance.

What comes next?

Tax governance should not be a “set and forget” exercise. As businesses, systems and tax obligations evolve, governance frameworks and controls need to evolve with them.

In 2027, Megan and Belinda will launch a webinar series dedicated to tax governance, covering the key issues taxpayers and their advisers should be aware of and the practical steps businesses can take to strengthen their approach.

The webinars will explore tax governance from different perspectives, including managing tax risk, preparing for ATO assurance activity, seeking certainty on significant issues and ensuring governance frameworks operate effectively in practice.

Keep an eye out for more on the series, the topics we will cover and how to register!