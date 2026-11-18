In November 2018, the ATO first announced its intention to release draft guidance on ‘back-to-back’ CGT rollovers.

Eight years later, the ATO has now published Practical Compliance Guideline 2026/D5, Back-to-back CGT rollovers and Part IVA of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (DraftPCG) setting out its proposed compliance approach to arrangements comprising back-to-back CGT rollovers, including the factors that will result in a particular arrangement being considered ‘higher risk’ from a Part IVA perspective.1 As outlined in the Draft PCG, higher risk arrangements are more likely to attract ATO scrutiny, including through review and audit processes.

The ATO had previously intended to also release a Tax Determination which would set out the technical analysis of the application of Part IVA in relation to back-to-back CGT rollovers. A Tax Determination is no longer intended to be released, which makes the lack of technical analysis or commentary in the Draft PCG particularly disappointing given the length of time.

Key takeaways

A back-to-back rollover arrangement broadly involves successive transactions resulting in CGT events affecting the same asset (or its replacement) where a CGT rollover is chosen for two or more of those CGT events.

The ATO has doubled down on its view that an extremely narrow range of back-to-back CGT rollovers will be considered ‘lower risk’ from a Part IVA perspective – any rollovers which are undertaken as part of the same scheme or transaction (broadly defined) may be subject to increased ATO scrutiny going forward. The ATO’s concern is intermediate transactions or steps with no or limited purpose other than to enable further rollovers and tax outcomes.

Taxpayers seeking to undertake back-to-back CGT rollovers should proceed with caution and seek advice as early as possible. The Draft PCG is also proposed to apply to arrangements entered into before its final date, so prior transactions should also be reviewed.

Why do taxpayers use back-to-back CGT rollovers?

In an M&A context, back-to-back CGT rollovers can be a useful tool to efficiently restructure a business prior to sale to a third-party purchaser.

For example, a seller may seek to rely on one of the ‘corporatising’ rollovers2 to restructure a business operated through a trust or partnership (or in the seller’s individual capacity) into a wholly owned ‘cleanskin’ company ahead of an acquisition by a third party purchaser. If the consideration for the acquisition comprises shares issued by the purchaser, the taxpayer may then seek to rely on scrip for scrip rollover3 to defer any capital gain on disposal of shares in the cleanskin company until such time as the replacement shares in the purchaser are sold, aligning the taxing point with the ultimate realisation of the asset.

The ATO initially flagged that certain back-to-back CGT rollover transactions were an emerging area of concern in 2012. Despite this, the ATO has since issued favourable rulings on the use of back-to-back CGT rollovers, including in relation to the restructure of the Bailador Siteminder Co-Investment Trust which enabled the underlying assets of that trust and another Bailador managed trust to be listed in Bailador Technology Investments Limited (see ATO Class Ruling CR 2015/12).

What does the Draft PCG say?

As outlined in the Draft PCG, the ATO is concerned by arrangements where an initial CGT rollover forms an ‘intermediate step’ that both (1) has the purpose of creating the conditions in which a subsequent rollover can be obtained and (2) results in a deferral, reduction or elimination of capital gains ‘in circumstances where the tax law does not expressly provide specific rollover relief.’4

In the ATO’s view, a key consideration is whether the rollovers are interdependent, with interdependency potentially indicating that the intermediate CGT rollover is a step of ‘limited utility’ beyond enabling the second rollover to be chosen.5 Rollovers will be interdependent not only where the relevant transactions are legally inter-conditional, but also where ‘the relevant transactions and rollovers were executed as part of a single agreement, overarching strategy or coordinated undertaking.’6

An interdependent arrangement will be regarded as higher risk where an intermediate step has no or limited apparent purpose beyond enabling a further rollover and one or more of the following outcomes arises:

a capital gain is disregarded, or pre-CGT status preserved, where that outcome would not have been available under a more direct transaction;

a future capital gain is reduced, or future capital loss increased, including through a cost-base uplift; or

capital allowance deductions are increased through an uplift in the cost of depreciating assets.

In contrast, a key feature of ‘lower risk’ arrangements is that ‘all of the individual steps demonstrably contribute to the commercial objective sought, beyond any tax outcomes achieved’.7

Given the ATO’s expansive view of when transactions are interdependent, it is difficult to envisage a situation where a back-to-back CGT rollover does not fall into the ‘higher risk’ category. Indeed, the Draft PCG contains only a single example of a ‘lower risk’ arrangement, which involves unrelated transactions.

In Example 1, a taxpayer chooses to corporatise their business using rollover under Subdivision 122-A. Six months later, the taxpayer is approached by a potential purchaser and agrees to sell their shares in the new company for shares in the purchaser, claiming Subdivision 124-M rollover. The ATO considers this example to be ‘lower risk’ given there is ‘no connection’ between the two CGT rollovers.8 In our view, the arrangement in Example 1 is not what would commonly be characterised as a back-to-back CGT rollover – it is simply two unrelated transactions occurring six months apart.

Reading between the lines, the ATO’s view seems to be that any back-to-back CGT rollover will be considered higher risk where there is a connection between the two rollovers.

What about Part IVA?

Importantly, there is no express prohibition in our tax laws on chaining CGT rollovers together in sequence, a point acknowledged by the ATO.9 The ATO makes clear in the Draft PCG that its views on back-to-back rollovers are limited to the application of the general anti-avoidance provisions in Part IVA, rather than the substantive conditions which must be satisfied before a particular rollover is available (discussed further below).

Broadly, in order for the Commissioner to make a Part IVA determination, there must be:

a scheme (broadly construed); a tax benefit (including a non-inclusion of an amount in assessable income); and a dominant purpose on the part of the taxpayer or another party to the scheme to obtain that tax benefit.

On the second condition, section 177C(2) broadly provides that a taxpayer does not obtain a tax benefit for Part IVA purposes where that benefit is attributable to the making of a declaration, agreement, election, selection or choice, the giving of a notice or the exercise of an option expressly provided under the tax laws.

Section 177C(2) provides protection to taxpayers who make particular choices which are expressly provided for in the tax laws (for example, a choice to apply a CGT rollover, which may result in a non-inclusion of a net capital gain in their assessable income for a particular income year). Section 177C(2), however, cannot be relied upon to the extent that the scheme was entered into for the purpose of creating any circumstance or state of affairs the existence of which is necessary to enable the relevant choice to be made.

While not addressed explicitly in the Draft PCG, the ‘structuring into’ a second CGT rollover through undertaking an intermediate rollover appears to be the ATO’s primary concern from a Part IVA perspective. Some further clarity about the precise technical basis for the ATO’s concerns would be helpful.

While the application of Part IVA is highly dependent on particular facts and circumstances, it can be observed that, in the pre-sale restructure context discussed above and in Examples 1-2, there are often commercial reasons why the parties may want a business to be held by a corporate vehicle ahead of a third-party acquisition.

For example, in Example 2, the draft assumes Mary’s New Co has no commercial or practical function beyond enabling the second rollover, but does not address whether corporatising Mary’s business assets is commercially or structurally different to those assets being transferred directly to Sisters Co.

Separately, in Example 3, the ATO appears to be concerned by the use of back-to-back rollovers to reduce a capital gain on an anticipated sale of an asset by a company. The example involves:

the company (PlusGain Co) being acquired by an unrelated company (BonusGain Co), through the use of Subdivision 124-M rollover; BonusGain Co being top-hatted by another company (Interposed Company), through the use of Division 615 roll-over; Interposed Company electing to consolidate with BonusGain Co and PlusGain Co; and PlusGain Co proposing to sell to a third party an asset which has been subject to the consolidation tax cost setting process.

Similar to the other examples, there is a concerning lack of technical analysis on the ATO’s precise concerns in relation to Part IVA with this fact pattern. There is also no discussion in the example of the rationale for the subsequent acquisition of BonusGain Co by Interposed Company – that is, the sequential rollover – and why the same tax outcome would not otherwise have been available if, for example, BonusGain Co simply acquired PlusGain Co and elected to consolidate.

And nothing else?

As mentioned above, the Draft PCG specifically excludes consideration of whether undertaking a back-to-back rollover could result in the substantive requirements of a rollover not being satisfied. This is interesting as the ATO has previously alluded to the possibility that back-to-back rollovers could result in the ‘nothing else’ condition (which features in several CGT rollovers) not being met.10

For context, several rollovers contain a ‘nothing else’ condition which, although expressed differently across different Divisions, typically requires that the taxpayer exchanges their original asset for a replacement asset ‘and nothing else’.11 Further, several rollovers – while not expressly containing a ‘nothing else’ condition – nonetheless restrict what the taxpayer ‘receives’ as a condition of the rollover.12

In the context of demerger tax relief, the ATO has taken an increasingly restrictive view on the availability of demerger relief by, among other things, adopting a broad interpretation of the ‘restructuring’ (and the related ‘nothing else’) condition in s 125-70(1). The thrust of the ATO’s views13 is that ‘restructuring’ as used in s 125-70(1) is sufficiently broad to capture all transactions which occur under the broader plan for reorganising the demerger group. As such, where another transaction – such as a third-party acquisition or capital raising – forms part of the ‘restructuring’ which includes the demerger, it is possible that the ‘nothing else’ or other conditions for demerger relief will not be satisfied.

A similar logic could be extended to back-to-back CGT rollovers which are interdependent.

The omission of any discussion in the Draft PCG as to whether back-to-back rollovers could result in a ‘nothing else’ condition being failed (similar to the ATO’s views in a demerger context) may well be a reaction to the Full Federal Court's decision in AusNet Services Ltd v Commissioner of Taxation [2025] FCAFC 21.

While that case considered ‘top hatting’ rollover under Division 615, Hespe J at first instance and Logan and Kennett JJ on appeal (in separate judgments, Thawley J agreeing with Kennett J) each rejected a narrow submission put forward by the Commissioner on the construction of the ‘nothing else’ condition in section 615-5(1)(c).

It appears the ATO is not currently seeking to press a similar construction of the ‘nothing else’ condition across CGT rollovers more generally, although this risk cannot be ruled out.

Is it time to revisit the Board of Tax Review of CGT roll-overs?

The Board of Taxation conducted a review of the CGT rollover rules and released a Consultation Paper in December 2020.

In the Consultation Paper, the Board of Taxation proposed a general rollover for ‘business restructuring’ intended to replace the existing suite of transaction-based restructure rollovers. Under the proposed general business restructure rollover, CGT rollover relief would be available for CGT events occurring in connection with a collection of transactions that constitute a single ‘restructure’ scheme.

Relevantly, in the context of back-to-back rollovers, the Board noted that this approach would eliminate the need to engage in restructures under successive steps and would be particularly relevant for small and medium business entities, alleviating ‘the perennial problem of running the Part IVA gauntlet’ with respect to back-to-back rollover transactions.14

Unfortunately, the Board of Taxation’s proposal has (to date) not been implemented by the Government.

Footnotes

1 All statutory references are to the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth) or the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Cth), as the context requires.

2 For example, Subdivision 122-A (Disposal or creation of assets by an individual or trustee to a wholly-owned company) or Subdivision 122-B (Disposal or creation of assets by partners to a wholly-owned company).

3 Under Subdivision 124-M.

4 Draft PCG, [12].

5 Draft PCG, [22].

6 Draft PCG, [21].

7 Draft PCG, [33].

8 Draft PCG, [53].

9 Draft PCG, [4].

10 In particular, previous iterations of the description of the scope of the draft guidance on the ATO website included a reference to the ‘nothing else’ condition.

11 This includes roll-over under Subdivision 124-E (Exchange of shares or units), Subdivision 124-F (Exchange of rights or options), Subdivision 124-I (Change of incorporation), Subdivision 124-Q (Exchange of stapled ownership interests for ownership interests in a unit trust), Division 125 (Demerger relief) and Division 615 (Roll-overs for Business Restructures).

12 For example, the ‘corporatising’ roll-overs in Subdivisions 122-A and 122-B require that the consideration for the relevant ‘trigger event’ giving rise to the roll-over (e.g. disposing of a business to a company) must be ‘only’ shares in the company.

13 As expressed in Taxation Determination 2020/6, Income tax: what is a 'restructuring' for the purposes of subsection 125-70(1) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997? (TD 2020/6).