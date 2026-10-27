Is Cryptocurrency Property For The Purposes Of The Australian Tax Law?

In short

The Commissioner of Taxation has intervened in the High Court appeal of Poulton v Conrad [2025] TASFC 7, a case that concerns whether Bitcoin constitutes “property” at common law. This may have a significant impact on the capital gains tax (CGT) treatment of Bitcoin transactions.

An appeal has been brought to the High Court of Australia from the decision of the Full Court of the Supreme Court of Tasmania in Poulton v Conrad [2025] TASFC 7,concerning whether the Full Court erred in holding that Bitcoin is property at common law.

Interestingly, the Commissioner of Taxation (Commissioner) sought leave to intervene in the High Court proceedings, which was granted, and provided oral submissions to the High Court on 13 August 2026. The Commissioner’s concern is that “[i]f this Court were to find that a Bitcoin holding is not property at common law, that is likely to bear significantly, if not determinatively, upon whether it is “any property” for the purposes of the definition of “CGT asset”… If it is not a CGT asset, this is likely to decrease the CGT revenue of the Commonwealth” (at [5], Commissioner’s written submissions).

The timing of the Commissioner’s intervention is also notable. The Commissioner recently released a Draft Taxation Ruling, TR 2026/D1, and a Draft Taxation Determination, TD 2026/D2, which address the income tax and CGT treatment of certain crypto asset transactions. These materials reinforce the Commissioner’s long-held view that crypto assets are property for the purposes of the tax law.

This article outlines the key arguments the Commissioner advanced in his intervention in the appeal and the potential tax consequences that may result from the High Court’s decision.

Commissioner’s intervention

The Commissioner’s submissions contain five key points, which are summarised below.

The Commissioner argued that he is bound to administer the law in accordance with applicable tax determinations or rulings (at [4], Commissioner’s written submissions). Since 2014, the Commissioner’s position has been that Bitcoin is a CGT asset, meaning taxpayers who have disposed of crypto assets have had income tax consequences (at [3], Commissioner’s written submissions). The Commissioner drew attention to a growing body of judicial authority recognising cryptocurrencies as property, and he emphasised that courts in numerous jurisdictions have concluded that “digital asset holdings are property under the common law” (at [5]-[6], Commissioner’s oral submissions). The definition of property at common law, according to the Commissioner, “does not refer to a thing, but to a person’s relationship with a thing” (at [9], Commissioner’s written submissions) and that whilst it “remains the case that no single test is determinative in identifying whether something is or is not property”, the ‘Ainsworth formulation’ common law test (National Provincial Bank v Ainsworth [1965] AC 1175 at 1247-1248) is “comfortably satisfied” in respect of Bitcoin holdings (at [19], Commissioner’s written submissions). Instead of relying on the traditional distinction of tangible vs intangible property, the Commissioner submitted that the Court should reconsider common law rules which “are no longer in keeping with modern understanding” and recognise Bitcoin holdings as constituting property, having regard to their characteristics of control that are “central to property and possession” (at [37], Commissioner’s written submissions). The Commissioner disagreed with the Appellant’s view that a person’s holding of Bitcoin is not property because it is “mere information” (at [21], Commissioner’s written submissions), instead submitting that the holder of Bitcoin has excludable control over access to the Bitcoin, a factor that makes it “qualitatively different from mere information” (at [25], Commissioner’s written submissions).

Final observations

If the High Court finds that cryptocurrency is not property under the common law, this will create significant uncertainty in terms of prior tax positions, especially for taxpayers who have already reported capital gains.

Also, CGT revenue collected by the Commonwealth in respect of crypto asset disposals would likely be affected. We expect this would likely prompt a legislative response, with all the complexity that would entail.

For those with holdings in cryptocurrencies, watch this space as we await the High Court’s decision. In the meantime, feel free to contact our team if you consider that the outcome of this case may have tax implications for your particular circumstances.