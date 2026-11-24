The Piper Alderman Blockchain Group has made a submission to Treasury’s consultation on the Treasury Laws Amendment Bill 2026: Tax Information Reporting. The submission supports Australia’s participation in the global crypto-asset reporting framework and enhanced domestic tax transparency, while highlighting concerns regarding reporting coverage, information quality and compliance costs. It considers international approaches and sets out recommendations on how those concerns should be addressed, with the global framework as the default and any additional domestic requirements justified by a demonstrable improvement in the information available to the Australian Taxation Office.

You can download a copy of the PDF here.