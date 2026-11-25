The High Court’s recent decision concerning Uber is significant not simply because of the approximately $81 million payroll tax bill at stake. It provides a broader reminder that modern ways of doing business, including with the use of recently developed technology, do not necessarily fall outside the ambit of legislation drafted long before digital platforms and the gig economy existed.

In Uber Australia Pty Ltd v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2026] HCA 40, the High Court, by a 6:1 majority, dismissed Uber’s appeal and confirmed a lower Court decision that fares remitted by Uber to its drivers were deemed to be wages under the contractor provisions of the Payroll Tax Act 2007 (NSW) (Payroll Tax Act).

The decision has obvious implications for platform businesses, but its relevance is potentially wider. Businesses that use contractors, particularly where those contractors provide services that are integral to the business, should consider whether their arrangements may attract payroll tax. Put another way, businesses do not avoid payroll tax merely because they engage independent contractors rather than employees: the contractor provisions of the Payroll Tax Act may mean that payroll tax is still to be paid.

Uber’s arrangements

Uber’s rideshare model involves relationships between Uber, drivers and riders.

Riders request trips using Uber’s platform and pay their fares through Uber. Uber deducts its service fee and remits the remaining amount to the driver. Uber characterised its role in that process as a “limited payment collection agent”.

The NSW Chief Commissioner of State Revenue assessed Uber for payroll tax for the financial years from 2015 to 2020, relying on provisions of the Payroll Tax Act that extend beyond conventional employer-employee relationships to certain contractor arrangements.

Importantly, the High Court case was not concerned with determining whether Uber drivers were employees or independent contractors at common law or under the Fair Work Act. The question was instead confined to whether the statutory contractor provisions of the Payroll Tax Act applied to Uber’s arrangements with its drivers and the payments made in connection with those arrangements.

The contractor provisions of the Payroll Tax Act contain specific rules dealing with contractors and how payments to contractors are treated as wages for payroll tax purposes. Broadly, they apply where a business engages a contractor to perform work and pays the contractor for that work unless a statutory exemption applies.

There are a number of exemptions, including for some services that are not ordinarily required by the business, short-term arrangements and contracts where the contractor engages others to perform the work. If no exemption applies, the business is treated as the employer and the payments to the contractor are treated as wages for payroll tax purposes.

A service can be supplied to more than one person

Uber argued that the transportation service was provided to the rider, rather than to Uber. The majority of the Court rejected an approach that treated those possibilities as mutually exclusive.

The High Court considered that a service may physically benefit one person while also being supplied to another person pursuant to a contractual obligation. The High Court therefore focused not simply on who sat in the vehicle and received the ride, but the obligations drivers assumed towards Uber when providing rides through Uber’s system.

Drivers were not required to accept any particular trip. Once a trip was accepted and commenced, however, contractual requirements governed the drivers’ performance of that trip. The majority concluded that drivers were, as such, supplying services to Uber for the purposes of its rideshare business.

Uber also relied on an exclusion concerning services ancillary to the use of goods, with the relevant goods being the drivers’ vehicles. That argument was unsuccessful. The driving services were held as being not merely incidental to the use of the vehicles.

The High Court ultimately held that the amounts Uber remitted to drivers in connection with that work were deemed wages for payroll tax purposes.

Why the decision matters beyond Uber

Gageler CJ observed that the contractor provisions had been introduced to extend payroll tax beyond conventional employer-employee relationships. His Honour considered those provisions capable of continuing to operate as new forms of contracting emerged, including arrangements associated with the modern gig economy.

The implications may therefore extend beyond rideshare and food delivery platforms. A growing range of services now use digital platforms and apps to connect customers with independent service providers, including healthcare, disability and aged-care workers, cleaners, tradespeople and other professional or personal service providers.

For example, a platform may enable a person requiring disability or home-care support to select and engage an independent support worker through an app. The worker may provide the care or support directly to the client. However, the fact that the client receives the immediate benefit of those services does not necessarily mean that the services are supplied only to that client.

The contractual relationship between the platform and the worker will therefore be important. Relevant considerations may include whether the platform sets standards for how services are performed, controls access to work, can suspend or remove workers, facilitates payments or obtains enforceable obligations from workers concerning the services they provide.

Uber’s arrangements illustrate the significance of these features. Although drivers could choose whether to use the app and accept a particular trip, once a trip was accepted and commenced, their contracts imposed requirements concerning matters including skill and care, professionalism, vehicle standards, insurance and safety. Those contractual obligations and the associated payment arrangements were important to the High Court’s analysis.

This does not mean that every app-based marketplace or platform will now be liable for payroll tax on payments to service providers. The outcome will depend on the particular contractual and commercial arrangements and whether the statutory requirements are satisfied. The available contractor exemptions must also be considered.

The decision nevertheless suggests that describing a business as merely a “platform”, “marketplace” or “intermediary” will not determine the payroll tax consequences. Further, there is no guarantee that an obligation to pay payroll tax is avoided merely because a worker is engaged as an “independent contractor” rather than an “employee”. The High Court’s judgment demonstrates that of more significance is the substance of the broader contractual and commercial arrangements.

What should businesses take from the decision?

Businesses that use contractors, including but not limited to those which do so through digital platforms or apps, should consider not simply how these workers are described but how the relationship actually operates in practice.

Relevant questions include:

What services is the contractor actually required to provide?

Are those services integral to the business’s operations?

What contractual requirements govern the way the services are performed?

Does the business set or enforce standards governing the contractor’s work?

How are payments collected, controlled and ultimately passed to the contractor, including after deducting a commission or service fee?

Can the business suspend, deactivate or otherwise restrict the contractor’s access to work for failing to meet those standards?

What contractual obligations arise once the contractor accepts work through the platform?

Do any of the statutory contractor exclusions apply?

The answers will depend on the particular arrangements. The broader lesson is nevertheless important. Businesses should not assume that an innovative commercial structure, digital platform or contractor label puts an arrangement beyond established payroll tax rules.