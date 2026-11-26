PODCAST · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Pepsi V. ATO: What Australia's Landmark Tax Case Means For Multinationals (Podcast)
The Australian High Court's Pepsi v. ATO decision has significant implications for multinational corporations operating in Australia. This landmark case addresses critical questions about royalty withholding tax and diverted profits tax that could reshape how international businesses structure their Australian operations. What does this ruling mean for your company's tax strategy?
Featuring:Angela Wood, Steve Dixon and Andy Bubb
In this episode of The Tax Brief, we examine the Australian High Court's closely watched Pepsi v. ATO decision. Our Australian tax controversy team discusses royalty withholding tax, diverted profits tax, and the key lessons for multinational businesses operating in Australia.
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