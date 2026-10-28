Which Court Should Hear A Queensland Debt Claim?

A Queensland debt claim for a qualifying fixed debt of up to $25,000 can be brought in QCAT. The Magistrates Court ordinarily hears claims up to $150,000, the District Court is usually appropriate above $150,000 and up to $750,000, and the Supreme Court usually hears larger claims.

Interest is excluded from these ordinary limits. Check the legal character of the claim, additional orders required, territorial connection and any special statutory jurisdiction before filing.

QCAT generally requires self-representation and each party to bear its own costs.

Higher courts can hear smaller claims, but unnecessary higher-court proceedings can restrict costs recovery to the Magistrates Court scale. Reducing a claim can mean giving up recovery; consent jurisdiction requires the statutory written agreement.

An oversized court counterclaim requires prompt attention because the original court can acquire jurisdiction if the specified transfer application is not made within 14 days after service.

Registry choice is a separate issue. Ordinary simple-contract claims generally have a six-year limitation period from accrual. Prepare the contract, payment history and pleadings; default or summary judgment may be available where their requirements are met. An unpaid QCAT monetary order must be filed in a competent court for court enforcement.

In this article, our debt recovery lawyers explain these rules through two case examples, worked scenarios and tables.