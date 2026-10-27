Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Guide To Drafting Jurisdiction Clauses

Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Contributor
Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Corrs Chambers Westgarth is Australia’s leading independent law firm. We provide exceptional legal...

View firm profile
Explore more from Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Jurisdiction clauses determine where disputes will be resolved and can significantly impact litigation costs, speed, and outcomes. This guide provides practical guidance on drafting effective jurisdiction...

AustraliaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Nastasja Suhadolnik
Nastasja Suhadolnik
Emma Laurie-Rhodes
Emma Laurie-Rhodes
Author LinkedIn connections

Download a copy of Guide to drafting jurisdiction clauses.

Jurisdiction clauses should be a core part of commercial contract negotiations. They can have major impacts on the cost, speed and outcome of a dispute – yet they are often treated as a boilerplate to a contract, or given insufficient attention. Allowing parties to choose the forum in which a future dispute will be resolved provides them with certainty and protection should any problems arise. 

A poorly drafted or ill-considered jurisdiction clause can risk consequences like costly satellite litigation over forum selection and parallel proceedings in multiple jurisdictions. These risks are amplified in cross-border transactions, where differences in legal systems, procedural rules and enforcement regimes can materially affect the outcome of a dispute. 

We have prepared this Guide to give practical guidance and help parties draft effective jurisdiction clauses that are both enforceable and aligned with the parties' commercial objectives. The Guide covers the essential and optional components of jurisdiction clauses, including exclusive, non-exclusive and asymmetric formulations, as well as governing law clauses. Alongside best practice, we have highlighted common difficulties and pitfalls parties encounter when negotiating and drafting jurisdiction clauses. 

The Guide can be read as a standalone document or in conjunction with Corrs’ Guide to Drafting Arbitration Clauses. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

    Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021                  
 Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

How To Draft A Defence And Reply

Queensland civil procedure requires defendants to respond to each factual allegation with precision—admissions, denials, or non-admissions must be properly explained, while inadequate responses risk being treated as admissions. Replies serve a distinct and limited purpose, addressing only new matters raised in the defence that could affect the claim's maintainability or introduce unexpected factual questions.
AustraliaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Stonegate Legal
Stonegate Legal
Article

Counterclaims In Queensland Civil Proceedings: Complete Guide

When a defendant in Queensland civil litigation wishes to pursue its own claim against the plaintiff, a counterclaim provides the procedural mechanism to do so within the existing proceeding. Understanding the technical requirements for pleading, serving, and answering counterclaims—including joinder of additional parties, limitation periods, and the effect of discontinuance—is essential for both claimants and respondents navigating commercial disputes.
AustraliaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Stonegate Legal
Stonegate Legal
Article

Australia’s Privacy Act Reforms: Fundamental Changes Proposed In New Exposure Draft

Australia's Privacy Act reform has reached a critical milestone with the release of exposure draft legislation proposing fundamental changes to how organisations handle personal information. The reforms introduce a new 'fair and reasonable' test for data collection and use, a right of erasure for large digital platforms, strengthened consent standards, a statutory controller/processor framework, restrictions on trading personal data, and enhanced data breach obligations. These changes come at a time when em
AustraliaPrivacy
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Article

Cross-border software payments and royalties: implications of final taxation ruling and practical compliance guideline Read More

The Australian Taxation Office has issued its final ruling on cross-border software payments, dramatically expanding what constitutes a royalty subject to withholding tax. With retroactive application to July 2021 and a broad interpretation of copyright law, multinational companies face significant compliance risks and potential exposure across software distribution, cloud services, and digital intermediation arrangements.
AustraliaTax
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Article

EPBC Act Reforms: Consultation On Proposed Regulations To Support Final Tranche Of Reforms

Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water has released consultation papers outlining the regulatory framework for the final phase of environmental protection reforms under the EPBC Act. With submissions closing on 13 October 2026 and implementation scheduled for 1 December 2026, these reforms will fundamentally reshape how projects are assessed and approved, introducing streamlined pathways...
AustraliaEnvironment
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Article

APRA and ASIC's coordinated approach to frontier AI: implications for financial services entities Read More

APRA and ASIC have issued coordinated guidance on frontier AI risks, requiring financial services boards to demonstrate direct oversight of AI governance, cyber resilience and third-party dependencies. The regulators' expectations build on existing prudential standards and directors' duties, with enforcement signals indicating that proportionate action must be taken before incidents occur.
AustraliaStrategy
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Article

Five Decisions That Will Define Australia’s AI Future

Prime Minister Albanese's speech on 15 July 2026 marked a decisive shift in Australia's approach to artificial intelligence, from voluntary guidance to mandatory national regulation. The announcement establishes Australian Standards for AI, copyright licensing requirements, a national planning framework for data centres, energy obligations, and workplace protections—all underpinned by the concept of sovereign AI.
AustraliaMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth