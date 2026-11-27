Today, as AI has permeated both daily life and the workplace, the music industry is no exception. Recently, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has excluded substantially AI-generated recordings from the ARIA Chart. This movement highlights the importance of human creativity as debates surrounding ownership and authorship continue in the digital industry.

Background

Australian DJ and producer Josh Fawaz used generative AI for vocals and drums in his cover of Madonna’s Like a Prayer. The cover attracted industry debate as the song became the most-played song on Australian commercial radio and ranked in the top 10 of the ARIA Chart for weeks.

Following the controversy, the ARIA announced that wholly AI-generated recordings will be excluded from the ARIA Chart starting from 31 August 2026. The ARIA Charts Code of Practice has been updated accordingly. This movement aligns with the global principles set out by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on 30 July 2026.

What Has Changed?

Under the updated Code, AI recordings may be included in the chart only when the recording is substantially human made or the recording raises no stream or chart manipulation concerns.

The key distinction is between AI-generated and AI-assisted recordings.

AI-generated recordings are not eligible

AI-generated means that the recording or the primary part of its creative elements, such as a lead vocal or a key instrumental performance, was generated by AI.

AI-generated means that the recording or the primary part of its creative elements, such as a lead vocal or a key instrumental performance, was generated by AI. AI-assisted recordings are eligible

AI-assisted means that a human wrote the song and performed the lead vocal and primary instruments. Generative AI added something minor to that.

AI-assisted means that a human wrote the song and performed the lead vocal and primary instruments. Generative AI added something minor to that. AI used in production is eligible

Examples are AI mastering, AI drum machines, stem separation, reverb or instrument patches that a person then plays.

Artists must voluntarily answer questions relating to the use of AI when submitting a release to the ARIA survey.

What This Means for Businesses

The change is one of the first significant industry measures in Australia aimed at promoting human-created works over AI-generated recordings. ARIA has stated that the change is intended to “promote the human nature of artistry”, particularly in relation to music generated wholesale from artists’ recordings.

Artists, producers, and record labels should understand how AI usage is categorised and keep records throughout the creative process, as the extent of AI involvement determines chart eligibility. While exclusion from the ARIA Chart does not prevent commercial success, the ARIA Chart tends to drive increased listenership, affecting a degree of recognition for human creative effort in a competitive digital market.

Chart eligibility may also have commercial implications, as chart performance can influence popularity, potentially affecting licensing opportunities. Businesses in the music industry may therefore need to consider the extent of AI incorporated into creative works.

While questions relating to copyright and AI-generated music remain unresolved, ARIA’s recent decision may be viewed as a step towards protecting human creativity. Similar movements may arise across other digital creative sectors, such as publishing and media, where the same AI-generated content and human creativity debate remains ongoing.

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