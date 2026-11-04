Practical Tips For Patenting Alloy Compositions

Patent claims for alloy compositions are treated cautiously in Australia, since alloys are highly composition-sensitive. Slight changes in alloying constituents or relative proportions can change the character of an alloy.

As a result, it can be difficult to obtain broad alloy claims unless the specification supports the claimed breadth with disclosed alloy compositions, a technical rationale underpinning the claimed scope, and evidence or examples showing the promised property across the scope of the claims. These considerations often become important when assessing support requirements, novelty, inventive step, and utility.

Support and claim breadth

When claims to alloy compositions extend beyond the actual investigated alloy compositions, and into hypothetical compositions that have not been disclosed or shown to form part of the invention, they can struggle to meet Australian support requirements. This is particularly relevant where the claim uses expressions such as:

“about” before compositional ranges

“comprising”, “including”, or other open-ended language that permits undefined additional alloying elements

component ranges broader than those described in the specification

unspecified additional components that could materially affect alloy properties.

The specification should identify the essential alloying constituents, permissible impurities, compositional ranges, preferred sub-ranges, examples, and the relationship between composition and the technical property relied on for patentability.

A statement allowing unavoidable impurities is generally acceptable, provided this is supported by the specification.

Alloy claims and “parameteritis”

It is important that the constituents of an alloy and the proportions of those constituents are tied to some advantage or new and useful outcome.

In Williams Advanced Materials, Inc. v Target Technology Company LLC (2004) FCA 1405, alloy claims were criticised as a case of “parameteritis” i.e., using parameters as if they define an invention, when the specification merely mentions them without explaining their technical significance, and this not supportive of novelty in the context of, for example, a selection-type approach. At paragraph 48 Bennett J stated:

“Indeed, there is nothing in the specification that suggests that the proportions or the ranges of metals in the alloys are in any way part of the invention, other than the mere reference to them. It is a case of ‘parameteritis’.”

This contrasts with Austal Ships Pty Ltd v Stena Rederi Aktiebolag (2005) FCA 805, in which the Court accepted that claim parameters can support the patentability of an inventive where the specification and evidence show that those parameters were carefully chosen, formed part of the invention, and were connected to a claimed advantage. In this case Bennett J stated at paragraph 108:

“Unlike in Williams Advanced Materials, Inc. v Target Technology Company LLC [2004] FCA 1405 at [48], there is reference in the patent specification and evidence which supports the fact that the parameters have been carefully chosen, are part of the invention and are related to a claimed advantage as part of the combination of the design.”

For alloy compositions, this means that compositional limits should not be arbitrary. The specification should explain why the lower and upper bounds matter, what happens outside the range, and how the range contributes to a relevant alloy property.

Novelty and selection inventions

A claimed alloy composition must be novel over the prior art base.

Where an alloy composition falls within a broader known range, it may still be possible to meet the novelty requirements and obtain a patent for such an alloy composition as a selection invention.

There is no formal selection patent per se in Australian law as a distinct class of patents. However, the Courts have provided guidance as to situations in which a selection of a narrower range may be considered novel over a disclosure of broader range.

In general, the selection should provide a substantial advantage or avoid a substantial disadvantage, be demonstrable across the whole selection, and be particular to that selection.

The specification must describe the advantage on which the selection is based. Merely choosing a narrower range, optimising values, or confirming predicted performance is not enough. The advantage should be unexpected and should arise from the inventor’s own discovery.

For alloys, a selected composition range may be patentable if it delivers an unexpected property, such as a surprising balance of strength and ductility, corrosion resistance at a narrower element ratio, phase stability, improved castability, reduced embrittlement, or improved performance after heat treatment. The breadth of the claim should be commensurate with demonstrated advantage.

Inventive step

A claimed alloy composition must also involve an inventive step over the prior art base.

The key question is whether selecting the claimed alloy composition, from the prior art and common general knowledge, would have been obvious to the skilled person at the priority date of the patent application. A claim is stronger where the selected composition produces an unexpected technical effect, overcomes a recognised trade-off, or achieves a property that would not have been predicted from the prior art.

For alloy claims, useful evidence may include comparative examples against neighbouring compositions, prior art alloys, and compositions outside the claimed range. Data should ideally show that the claimed range is not merely an optimisation of known variables, but produces a distinct technical advantage.

Usefulness across the range

The claimed invention must be useful across the full scope of the claim. Practically, for claims with numerical ranges, everything falling within the scope of those numerical ranges should be useful.

The claims are generally taken to satisfy this requirement, unless there is good reason for a person skilled in the art to question whether the promised benefit would be achieved across the whole of the claimed range. For example, if numerical ranges are very broad and/or cover a large number of permutations, there is a risk that such claims will be found to lack utility.

To obtain broad claim scope, it is often useful to identify a plausible principle of general application which can be applied to the numerical ranges and/or permutations or otherwise identify a specific, substantial and credible use for the claimed subject matter e.g., by providing sufficient examples to demonstrate that all of the claimed alloys will achieve the relevant effect.

Practical drafting tips for alloy patents

Define the alloy by closed or carefully controlled language where additional elements may materially affect properties.

Expressly identify unavoidable impurities and permissible impurity levels.

Disclose broad ranges, intermediate ranges, preferred ranges, and specific examples whilst avoiding arbitrary parameters or unsupported range boundaries.

Ensure any claimed selection advantage is expressly stated in the specification as filed.

Explain the technical significance of each compositional limit, which may be linked to measurable morphological or material properties of the alloy.

Provide comparative data for compositions outside the claimed range.

How we can help

Protecting alloy compositions requires careful consideration from the outset. Our specialist attorney and legal teams in Australia work with clients across industry sectors to identify, document and construct claims that meet IP requirements and support robust and commercially valuable patent protection.