AI Patent Consultation: What Innovators Need To Know

In August 2026, Singapore’s Ministry of Law and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) launched a public consultation examining how Singapore’s patent system should respond to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in innovation. The public consultation from 26 August 2026 to 22 October 2026, seeks feedback on how Singapore’s intellectual property framework can remain fit for purpose as AI becomes increasingly embedded in research, development and inventive activity. This article focuses on the patent issues

Importantly, the consultation does not revisit whether AI-related inventions are patentable. Instead, it looks at two newer questions

how much human contribution is needed for inventorship when AI is part of the inventive process; and

how AI-generated technical disclosures should be treated as prior art. MinLaw and IPOS note that these patent issues are at an earlier stage of policy development, and the paper stops at proposing answers.

Inventorship in the age of AI

Under Singapore law, the inventor is the “actual deviser” of the invention. That means the natural person who formulated, or contributed to, the inventive concept. Funding, management or simply following someone else’s instructions does not count. This test becomes harder to apply when AI is used to generate, evaluate or refine technical solutions. In those cases, it can be difficult to separate human contributions that shaped the invention from AI outputs that merely informed or accelerated it.

The consultation illustrates the issue with four hypothetical scenarios drawn from AI-assisted drug discovery:

Problem formulation : a research team defines the biological target and technical parameters, and an AI system generates candidate compounds.

: a research team defines the biological target and technical parameters, and an AI system generates candidate compounds. Selection : the AI system generates thousands of candidates, and the team uses expert judgement to choose which to pursue.

: the AI system generates thousands of candidates, and the team uses expert judgement to choose which to pursue. Modification : the team improves an AI-generated lead compound using its own scientific reasoning.

: the team improves an AI-generated lead compound using its own scientific reasoning. AI developers: a separate team designed and trained the AI system but had no involvement in the research project.

The consultation explores contributions such as:

identifying the technical problem

designing the AI model

providing training data

creating prompts

selecting AI-generated outputs

This is highly relevant for businesses developing RAG systems, AI agents, machine learning platforms and AI-assisted discovery tools, where innovation often results from a combination of human expertise and AI-generated insights.

The practical stakes are significant. Inventorship cannot be assigned, and a patent granted to a person not entitled to it may be revoked. The consultation itself recognises that businesses may need to build explicit human involvement into their R&D processes and document the nature and timing of human-AI interactions.

Steps innovators can take now:

Keep contemporaneous records of human contributions, such as problem definitions, parameter choices, prompt logs, the reasons for selecting particular outputs, and later modifications.

Review internal inventorship procedures for projects that use AI tools.

Check AI tool licences and collaboration agreements for terms dealing with ownership of outputs and inventions.

Why this matters for RAG and GenAI systems

Many companies are not building foundation models themselves. Instead, they are creating value through:

retrieval architectures

vector databases

proprietary datasets

orchestration layers

hallucination-reduction techniques

AI workflow systems

The consultation raises two points of particular relevance for these businesses.

First, Scenario D asks whether the developers or trainers of an AI system should be treated as contributing to inventions their users later make with it. The answer will affect both sides of the relationship. AI tool providers will want to know whether they could have a stake in customers’ inventions. Customers will want certainty that inventions made using third-party tools are theirs. Both should check their contract terms now.

Second, whatever the outcome on inventorship, the technical innovations built around large language models remain patentable where they meet the usual requirements. IPOS’s 2024 Supplemental Guidance confirms that AI-related applications are assessed case by case. In our experience, the strongest applications:

tie the claims to a specific technical problem and a concrete technical implementation, such as improving retrieval accuracy, reducing latency or lowering compute and memory load, rather than to an abstract algorithm or a business outcome; and

describe the architecture, training data and processing steps in enough detail to meet the support and disclosure requirements.

Patents are not always the right tool. Proprietary datasets, prompt libraries and tuning methods may be better protected as trade secrets, since a patent requires public disclosure.

AI-generated prior art

Perhaps the most forward-looking aspect of the consultation is its focus on AI-generated technical disclosures.

Singapore is seeking views on how large volumes of AI-generated content could affect prior art and patentability assessments. Questions include:

Can AI-generated publications constitute prior art?

How should patent examiners assess AI-generated disclosures?

Could AI-generated content affect novelty and inventive step analyses?

This is a significant issue because generative AI can create technical content at a scale never previously seen, potentially reshaping the patent landscape. For innovators, a larger pool of prior art could narrow the scope of patent protection and make freedom-to-operate assessments more complex. This adds weight to filing early and monitoring disclosures in your technical field.

Key takeaways

The consultation suggests Singapore is moving beyond the question of whether AI inventions can be patented. The next policy debates are likely to focus on:

Who is the inventor in AI-assisted innovation? Documenting human contributions throughout AI-assisted R&D is becoming essential. What role should AI-generated content play in the prior art landscape? AI-generated disclosures could change the prior art landscape, which strengthens the case for early filing. How should patent systems adapt as AI becomes an active participant in the innovation process?

For innovators developing RAG systems, AI agents and machine learning technologies, this consultation provides one of the clearest indications yet of where future AI patent policy may be headed.

How we can help

If you are developing systems or products with the use of AI and would like a confidential discussion on current patent requirements or how these developments may affect your IP strategy, reach out to our authors.

We can help assess the patentability of AI innovations, including RAG systems, AI agents, machine learning technologies and AI-enabled platforms, across key jurisdictions in Asia.

For further information: Public Consultation on Artificial Intelligence and Singapore’s Intellectual Property Regime