Following the implementation of the updated Implementing Regulations of the Patent Law and the Guidelines for Patent Examination, Chinese patent examination practice has adopted a stricter approach to compliance with the principle of good faith. A stricter statutory standard is being applied to patent invalidation proceedings, with increasing scrutiny of whether an invalidation request genuinely reflects the named petitioner’s true intent.

Historically, parities have sometimes used a “straw man” arrangement, under which an undisclosed third party or nominee initiates a patent challenge without revealing the commercial party behind it. As good-faith requirements are applied more rigorously in administrative proceedings, such arrangements may face greater procedural and legal risks.

For parties seeking to preserve commercial confidentiality in Chinese patent invalidation proceedings, evolving good-faith requirements are creating greater scrutiny of petitioner qualifications and increasing the importance of compliant filing strategies.

Statutory framework and practical developments | Enhanced scrutiny of invalidation petitioners

Taken together, the Chinese patent Law, the Implementing Regulations of the Patent Law, the Guidelines for Patent Examination, and the administrative practice of the Reexamination and Invalidation Trial Department establish a layered framework for assessing the qualification and true intention of invalidation petitioners.

Implementing Regulations of the Patent Law (effective January 20, 2024), Rules 11 and 69

Rule 11 : “Patent applications shall be filed in accordance with the principle of good faith. Applications for patents of any type shall be based on genuine invention-creation activities and shall not involve fraud or fabrication.”

: “Patent applications shall be filed in accordance with the principle of good faith. Applications for patents of any type shall be based on genuine invention-creation activities and shall not involve fraud or fabrication.” Rule 69: “The grounds for a request for patent invalidation referred to in the preceding paragraph include that the invention-creation for which the patent right has been granted does not comply with the provisions of … Article 11 … of these Implementing Regulations.”

2. Guidelines for Patent Examination (Section 3.2 of Chapter 3, Part IV: Eligibility of the Invalidation Petitioner)

“Where a petitioner falls under any of the following circumstances, the invalidation request shall not be accepted: … (2) where the filing of the invalidation request does not reflect the petitioner’s true intent. …”

3. Practice of the Reexamination and Invalidation Trial Department of CNIPA

At a conference held in December 2025, the Reexamination and Invalidation Trial Department further explained the standards used to assess whether an invalidation request reflects the petitioner’s true intent:

Any entity or individual may file a request for patent invalidation, provided that the petitioner possesses the legal capacity to act as a party in legal proceedings and acts based on its own true intent.

An invalidation request must be filed based on the petitioner’s true intent that the grant of the patent right does not comply with the relevant provisions of the Patent Law.

If an invalidation request does not reflect the petitioner’s true intent, the legal basis for initiating the proceeding is fundamentally lacking.

The Department further explained that, during invalidation proceedings, to protect the legitimate rights and interests of petitioners and prevent the unauthorised use of their identities, the panel may verify:

whether the petitioner’s identity information is authentic; whether the invalidation request is genuinely based on the petitioner’s own intent that the patent was granted in violation of the relevant provisions of the Patent Law.

Against this evolving legal and administrative background, conventional straw man strategies, particularly those involving employees with no relevant connection to the matter or personal acquaintances acting only as nominal invalidation petitioners, may be subject to closer scrutiny. The judicial and administrative cases discussed below illustrate how the requirement of true intent has been applied in practice.

Case studies | Administrative and judicial review of the petitioner’s true intent

Case 1: The AstraZeneca invalidation case (Patent pplication No. CN201580003266.4)

In 2025, CNIPA issued invalidation decisions concerning AstraZeneca’s pharmaceutical patent derived from Patent Application No. CN201580003266.4. CNIPA examined whether the invalidation requests reflected the named petitioner’s true intent and ultimately dismissed them after finding that the authorisation documents had been falsified.

Facts : The challenged patent concerned an innovative pharmaceutical product. The named petitioner was a woman in her seventies residing in Taiwan. The patentee’s investigation indicated that she was a relative of the founder and general manager of Nanjing Huaxun, an IP consulting firm. The firm was reportedly involved in numerous patent invalidation proceedings against patents owned by major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Otsuka, Bayer, Pfizer, and Roche. According to the patentee, the firm’s business model was to initiate invalidation proceedings through nominal petitioners and then contact patentees before the oral hearing to seek financial settlements, offering to withdraw the petition if an agreement could be reached.

: The challenged patent concerned an innovative pharmaceutical product. The named petitioner was a woman in her seventies residing in Taiwan. The patentee’s investigation indicated that she was a relative of the founder and general manager of Nanjing Huaxun, an IP consulting firm. The firm was reportedly involved in numerous patent invalidation proceedings against patents owned by major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Otsuka, Bayer, Pfizer, and Roche. According to the patentee, the firm’s business model was to initiate invalidation proceedings through nominal petitioners and then contact patentees before the oral hearing to seek financial settlements, offering to withdraw the petition if an agreement could be reached. Review process : The patentee submitted observations arguing that the invalidation request did not reflect the petitioner’s true intent. In response, CNIPA issued a Notice of Examination requiring verification of both the petitioner’s identity and her intent to file the invalidation request. The petitioner subsequently submitted a notarised declaration asserting that the invalidation request had been filed based on her own true intent. However, the patentee pointed out that the signature appearing on the original Power of Attorney differed substantially from the signature on the subsequently submitted declaration. A forensic handwriting examination further concluded that the two signatures exhibited significant differences.

: The patentee submitted observations arguing that the invalidation request did not reflect the petitioner’s true intent. In response, CNIPA issued a Notice of Examination requiring verification of both the petitioner’s identity and her intent to file the invalidation request. The petitioner subsequently submitted a notarised declaration asserting that the invalidation request had been filed based on her own true intent. However, the patentee pointed out that the signature appearing on the original Power of Attorney differed substantially from the signature on the subsequently submitted declaration. A forensic handwriting examination further concluded that the two signatures exhibited significant differences. CNIPA Holding: CNIPA held that an invalidation request based on falsified authorisation documents could not be regarded as reflecting the named petitioner’s true intent. As a result, the request failed to meet the statutory requirements for acceptance and was dismissed.

Practical implication: The decision demonstrates CNIPA’s closer scrutiny of a petitioner’s identity, authorisation, and true intent. The decisive issue was not simply that another party may have had a commercial interest in the challenge, but that the request relied on falsified authorisation documents and therefore could not be treated as the named petitioner’s genuine act.

Case 2: The Parking Control System Patent Case ((2022) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Xing Zhong No. 716)

Judicial practice also indicates that formally valid authorisation documents may not, by themselves, resolve concerns about whether an invalidation request reflects the named petitioner’s true intent.

Facts : The patentee owned a utility model patent relating to a camera and a parking control system. The named petitioner was Zhang, whose attorney of record was her son Fan, who was employed by the patent agency that represents the petitioner for the invalidation request. Evidence showed that between 2015 and 2021, CNIPA accepted at least 25 invalidation requests filed in Zhang’s name, all of which were handled by the patent agency where Fan was employed. These cases involved a broad range of unrelated technologies, including toys, antennas, electric vehicles, household appliances, and other products.

: The patentee owned a utility model patent relating to a camera and a parking control system. The named petitioner was Zhang, whose attorney of record was her son Fan, who was employed by the patent agency that represents the petitioner for the invalidation request. Evidence showed that between 2015 and 2021, CNIPA accepted at least 25 invalidation requests filed in Zhang’s name, all of which were handled by the patent agency where Fan was employed. These cases involved a broad range of unrelated technologies, including toys, antennas, electric vehicles, household appliances, and other products. Judicial Holding: The Supreme People’s Court found that Zhang produced no evidence demonstrating professional expertise across the numerous technical fields involved in the invalidation proceedings, nor could she provide a reasonable explanation for her interest in challenging those patents. Based on the available evidence, the Court found that the invalidation requests had been initiated by Fan and the patent agency with which he was affiliated, using his mother’s name to circumvent regulatory restrictions. The Court further noted that such arrangements may disrupt the order of patent agency practice and indicate an abuse of the invalidation procedure.

Practical Iimplication: This case shows that courts may examine the circumstances surrounding an invalidation filing rather than relying solely on facially valid documents. A pattern of repeated challenges across unrelated technologies, coupled with the absence of a credible explanation for the petitioner’s involvement, may support closer scrutiny. The case should not, however, be read as imposing a general requirement that every petitioner possess technical expertise or a direct commercial interest in the patent.

Evidentiary burden when challenging a petitioner’s qualification

Although the AstraZeneca and Parking Control System cases demonstrate closer scrutiny of a petitioner’s identity and true intent, they do not establish that a patentee may challenge a petitioner merely because the petitioner appears to be an individual, lacks an obvious commercial interest, or may be acting with support from an undisclosed third party.

The burden remains on the patentee challenging the petitioner’s qualification to produce evidence showing that the invalidation request does not reflect the petitioner’s true intent or that another disqualifying circumstance exists, such as falsified documents, identity misuse, false authorisation, or unlawful agency conduct. Suspicion alone is insufficient. In particular, the absence of a direct interest in the patent, the existence of parallel infringement proceedings, common legal representation, or third-party funding does not, without further evidence, establish that the request was improperly filed.

Case 3: The Video Surveillance Device Case ((2025) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Xing Zhong No. 282)

Facts : The patentee owned an invention patent relating to a video surveillance device. Hao filed a request for patent invalidation, and CNIPA subsequently declared the patent invalid in its entirety. At the same time, the patent was involved in parallel infringement litigation against a technology company. Because Hao appeared to have no apparent commercial connection with the infringement dispute, the patentee alleged that Hao was acting as a straw man for the accused infringer and challenged his qualification as the invalidation petitioner. The dispute ultimately reached the Supreme People’s Court through administrative litigation.

: The patentee owned an invention patent relating to a video surveillance device. Hao filed a request for patent invalidation, and CNIPA subsequently declared the patent invalid in its entirety. At the same time, the patent was involved in parallel infringement litigation against a technology company. Because Hao appeared to have no apparent commercial connection with the infringement dispute, the patentee alleged that Hao was acting as a straw man for the accused infringer and challenged his qualification as the invalidation petitioner. The dispute ultimately reached the Supreme People’s Court through administrative litigation. Patentee’s Arguments : The patentee argued that Hao was not a qualified invalidation petitioner and that the invalidation request constituted a bad-faith filing. According to the patentee, the surrounding circumstances demonstrated that Hao was merely acting as a straw man for the accused infringer, which was the real party in interest behind the invalidation request. The patentee therefore contended that the request did not genuinely reflect Hao’s own intent and should not have been accepted.

: The patentee argued that Hao was not a qualified invalidation petitioner and that the invalidation request constituted a bad-faith filing. According to the patentee, the surrounding circumstances demonstrated that Hao was merely acting as a straw man for the accused infringer, which was the real party in interest behind the invalidation request. The patentee therefore contended that the request did not genuinely reflect Hao’s own intent and should not have been accepted. Supreme People’s Court Holding: The Supreme People’s Court rejected the patentee’s challenge to Hao’s qualification as an invalidation petitioner and upheld CNIPA’s invalidation decision. The Court emphasized that a petitioner is not required to demonstrate a direct commercial or legal interest in the patent. The Court further held that the patentee had failed to provide evidence showing that the invalidation request did not reflect Hao’s own intent or that Hao was otherwise disqualified from acting as a petitioner. The existence of parallel infringement litigation, the involvement of common legal counsel, or the fact that the invalidation costs may have been borne by a third party did not, by themselves, negate the petitioner’s qualification or render the invalidation request improper.

Practical implications

Read together, the cases suggest that Chinese practice focuses on the authenticity of the filing and the named petitioner’s genuine authorisation and intent, rather than on the mere existence of an undisclosed commercial interest. At the same time, the available decisions should not be treated as endorsing straw man strategies. The appropriate focus is compliance: arrangements involving fabricated documents, borrowed identities, nominal consent, or circumvention of patent-agency rules should not be recommended or facilitated. Where an entity has a legitimate need to preserve commercial confidentiality, it should consider transparent and legally compliant structures rather than assume that the use of a nominal petitioner is risk-free. Any proposed arrangement should be assessed in light of the following considerations:

Authentic documentation and proper authorisation: All authorisation documents, identity papers, and signatures must be genuine. Any Powers of Attorney must be validly executed and, where required, supported by notarisation, consular legalization, or an Apostille certificates capable of withstanding scrutiny. True intent of the named petitioner: The named petitioner must genuinely decide to bring and authorise the invalidation request. The petitioner should understand the nature of the challenged patent and the principal invalidation grounds and should be capable of independently confirming such intent if questioned by CNIPA or a court. Avoid nominal or abusive arrangements: Repeated filings across unrelated fields, unexplained involvement in numerous invalidation proceedings, or circumstances suggesting that the petitioner has merely lent an identity may attract scrutiny.

Current Chinese practice therefore requires a fact-specific assessment. A patentee that challenges a petitioner’s qualification bears the burden of producing supporting evidence, while the petitioner must ensure that the filing rests on authentic documents, valid authorisation, and genuine intent. Commercial confidentiality may remain a legitimate objective, but it should be pursued through a procedurally robust structure that does not rely on identity misuse, false authorisation, or other abusive conduct.