On 20 November 2026, the CNIPA announced the draft regulations on SEP’s administrative adjudication and mediation at the link below, with a deadline of 4 January 2026 to comment (this deadline is a lot more reasonable):

Machine English translation should be readily available.

My several observations on interesting points (to me) are as below:

· FRAND is everywhere (articles 7(5) (materials to be submitted that apparently are for FRAND determination), 13 (refuse to corporate is against FRAND), 15 (FRAND behaviour during oral hearing), 17 (FRAND consideration factors), 20 (consideration of injunction), 30 (failure to perform is against FRAND)).

· Jurisdiction – Article 4 recites that some local administration could have jurisdiction (including provincial, autonomous region, and municipal governments, prefecture-level cities), while article 5 recites that the location where the infringement occurs or where the defendant resides occur. Considering that SEP cases are generally complex, and to avoid local protectionism, I suggest revising article 4 to specify that only the CNIPA has the rights to handle such administrative adjudication and mediation cases.

· Article 20 specifies how FRAND behaviours could affect whether injunction would be granted in administrative adjudication cases as below:

1) Injunction - patentee plays nice and implementor has obvious fault.

2) Conditional injunction – patentee and implementor both play nice, or both play bad. May wish to ask for clarification what are the conditions involved.

3) No injunction – patentee plays bad, and implementor plays nice.

· Determination speed is fast from date of acceptance of the case:

a) Administrative adjudication – 8 months, maximum 10 months.

b) Mediation – 5 months (handling would be recorded and could affect subsequent cases).

· Article 31 requires that essential information of the resulting mediation involving license fees should be recorded at the CNIPA within 3 months. This could mean that the information on the license fees would become public, and patentee may try to avoid this by avoiding doing mediation at the CNIPA.

Other than the above, the below seem to be reasonable to me (whether you believe these could be properly executed is another question):

· Article 8 – Implementor could also ask for decision on non-infringement (seemingly only for decision on non-infringement).

· Article 12 – joint trial (same patentee with multiple patents under the same standard, same patent involving multiple implementors).

· Article 16 – presumption of infringement (infringed goods uses the standard, and the relevant SEP is presumed to be infringed).

· Article 19 – suspension of case due to invalidation petition accepted by the CNIPA, or willingness to mediate or negotiate.

· Article 30 – provisions on confidentiality.