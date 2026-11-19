Could selling or using a replacement part for a patented product which has been sold with the authorisation of the patentee constitute patent infringement? The answer depends on whether the replacement part is used for repair or reconstruction purposes.

This is an issue that applies to a wide range of technologies that have consumable and/or replaceable components, including machinery (such as agricultural or mining machines), consumer products, and medical devices amongst others.

Australia adopts a doctrine of patent exhaustion. When a patented product is sold with the patentee’s authority, the purchaser acquires ownership of that particular product, but not ownership of the patent itself.

Under this doctrine, the authorised sale of a patented product exhausts the patentee’s exclusive rights over that product, allowing it to be repaired, modified, and resold without patent infringement.

This article explores the issue of exhaustion of patent rights for patentees, options for patentees to enforce their patents under contributory infringement provisions, and practical tips for strengthening your enforcement position.

Exhaustion of Patent Rights

The High Court case Calidad Pty Ltd v Seiko Epson Corporation is the leading Australian authority for patent exhaustion. In deciding this case, the High Court of Australia rejected the older “implied licence” approach and adopted a doctrine of patent exhaustion.

The High Court ruled by a 4-3 majority that the sale of a patented product exhausts the patentee’s exclusive rights over that product. This allows for the repair, modification, and resale of the patented product without patent infringement.

The doctrine of patent exhaustion does not permit a person to make a new patented product. Thus, for replacement parts, the practical question is whether modification of a product with a replacement part, falls within the scope of permissible repair of an existing productor if it constitutes reconstruction of that product thus resulting in a new embodiment of the patented invention.

In more detail:

Repair is work done to keep an existing product useful or to restore it to working condition. Replacing a worn or spent component will usually be characterised as repair where the product remains the same commercial product and the work merely prolongs its useful life.

is work done to keep an existing product useful or to restore it to working condition. Replacing a worn or spent component will usually be characterised as repair where the product remains the same commercial product and the work merely prolongs its useful life. Reconstruction is work that goes beyond maintaining the product and amounts to making a new embodiment of the patented invention. If the original product has effectively ceased to exist as the patented product, or if the work re-creates the essential combination claimed by the patent, the conduct is more likely to be considered reconstruction.

The distinction between repair and reconstruction is fact sensitive. Relevant considerations include:

the extent of the work,

whether only consumable or worn parts are replaced,

whether the core inventive features are remade,

whether the product retains its identity,

whether the work is ordinary maintenance in the relevant trade, and

whether the resulting product is materially a new patented product rather than the same product restored.

Patent exhaustion applies to the sold product, but it does not automatically give a licence to practise every patented method. The analysis may differ depending on the type of patent claim involved. In particular, patents often contain both product claims and method claims, which can be affected differently by exhaustion.

After the authorised sale of a patented product, the patentee generally cannot control a purchasers conduct in relation to that product merely because it falls within the scope of a product claim. However, method claims may still be enforceable if the purchaser’s conduct goes beyond the rights exhausted by the sale of that product.

In practical terms:

if the patented method is merely the normal way of using the authorised sold product, patent exhaustion will usually make enforcement difficult.

if the method involves additional steps beyond ordinary use, especially steps amounting to manufacture, reconstruction, refurbishment, or use with other components, infringement risk arguably remains.

if a supplier sells a component intended to be used in a patented method, the issue may shift to one of contributory infringement.

if the supplied product is a staple commercial product, liability is harder to establish than for a specialised component adapted for the patented method.

Contributory Infringement

Contributory infringement (also known as indirect infringement) is a legal mechanism that allows a patentee to pursue a supplier of a product for patent infringement in situations where the infringing conduct is a use of the product carried out by a third party.

Broadly, contributory infringement arises if:

the product is capable of only one reasonable use, and that use would infringe;

the product is not a staple commercial product, and the supplier had reason to believe it would be put to an infringing use; or

a staple commercial product, and the supplier had reason to believe it would be put to an infringing use; or the product is supplied with instructions, inducement, or directions to use it in an infringing way.

If a replacement part is supplied for use in repairing an authorised sold product, there may be a reduced infringement risk (in view of Calidad) because patent exhaustion may apply to the downstream use. But if the supplied part is used to reconstruct or remake the patented product, or to perform a separately claimed patented method not exhausted by sale of the product, there is risk of contributory infringement.

For replacement parts, the key questions are therefore:

Was the original product sold with the patentee’s authority?

Does the downstream activity repair the sold product or reconstruct the product and make a new patented product?

Is the supplied part itself covered by a claim in a patent?

Is the supplied part a staple commercial product?

Did the supplier know, intend, instruct, or induce an infringing use?

Is the relevant claim a product claim or method claim?

Practical tips for patenting replaceable parts

A patentee generally cannot rely on patent rights to control all downstream use of an authorised sold patented product. However, liability may still arise where a party effectively makes a new patented product, supplies a specialised replacement component for infringing use, or induces customers to perform infringing reconstruction rather than ordinary repair.

For patent drafting, the safest strategy is to include claim coverage of multiple levels and types. Protection for replaceable parts is strongest when the application claims the part itself, the combination, and where appropriate the method of use, replacement, or refurbishment.

If the invention lies in a consumable, cartridge, liner, insert, cutting element, module, refill, filter, battery pack, sensor module, or similar component, the claims should not rely only on the host product. This strategy avoids relying only on a product claim which may be vulnerable to exhaustion after authorised sale.

How we can help

Whether you are developing patented products, supplying replacement parts, or assessing infringement risk, our team can provide practical advice on patent exhaustion, repair versus reconstruction, contributory infringement, and patent drafting strategies. Reach out to the team for a confidential discussion for your patent portfolio.