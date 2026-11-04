Filing Before The Data Is Complete | Lessons From A UK Patent Decision For Australian Innovators

In pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, waiting for a complete body of efficacy data before filing a patent application is not always commercially realistic. Research programs move quickly, competitors may be developing their own solutions, and securing an early priority date can be critical to long-term patent strategy.

The challenge is determining how much supporting evidence is enough.

A recent UK decision concerning Novartis’ cardiovascular drug Entresto provides a useful reminder that the answer is not always straightforward. While the case was decided under UK law, it offers practical lessons for Australian innovators preparing patent applications while experimental programs are still evolving.

The tension between filing early and filing well

For many pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, patent filing decisions are made before every experiment has been completed and long before clinical data is available.

Waiting for additional data can strengthen a patent application, but it can also create risks. Competitors may be active in the same area, publication deadlines may be approaching, and investment or partnering discussions may require intellectual property protection to be in place.

At the same time, filing too early creates its own challenges. Patent specifications need to provide sufficient technical information to support the invention being claimed. If the disclosure does not adequately support the promised technical benefit, the patent may be vulnerable to challenge later.

Navigating this balance can be one of the most important strategic decisions innovators and patent attorneys make when determining a filing strategy.

What happened in Accord v Novartis?

In Accord Healthcare Limited v Novartis AG [2026] EWHC 2127 (Pat), decided by Meade J in the UK Patents Court on 13 August 2026, the dispute centred on a patent covering the combination of valsartan and sacubitril, the active ingredients in Novartis’ successful heart medication Entresto.

The patent application contained no numerical experimental data in relation to the combination, but instead included qualitative statements describing successful outcomes, references to animal studies and potential therapeutic applications.

Accord effectively argued that the lack of numerical results in the application made it implausible that the claimed combination would deliver a clinically useful result in hypertension as compared to the individual components. Meade J ultimately disagreed. Although his Honour described the plausibility issue as a ‘close call’, it was decided that the application, read as a whole, conveyed that relevant experimental work had been performed (even if the numerical data was not disclosed) and positive results had been obtained regarding the efficacy of valsartan and sacubitril in treating hypertension.

Ultimately, that was enough to distinguish the disclosure from mere assertions regarding efficacy, despite the absence of quantitative data. Importantly, Meade J did not endorse filing an application without data but instead emphasised the importance of what the specification communicated to the skilled reader about the work that had actually been done.

The lesson is not that quantitative data does not matter

It would be easy to read the decision and conclude that quantitative experimental data may be unnecessary. However, that is not the main lesson.

Meade J did not suggest that applicants can rely on broad aspirations or hypotheticals. The specification still needs to provide a meaningful basis for the skilled reader to believe that the claimed technical effect can be achieved. A ‘bare assertion’ is insufficient.

What proved significant was that the specification contained qualitative disclosures which, when read collectively, indicated that relevant experimental work had been carried out and had produced positive outcomes. Meade J assessed the application holistically rather than focusing on individual parts in isolation.

For innovators, this is a reminder that the quality of the disclosure can be just as important as the quantity of supporting data.

What could this mean for Australian patent applicants?

While the decision is not binding in Australia, it is nevertheless worth noting when considering patent protection in Australia.

Australia’s Raising the Bar reforms were intended to bring Australian patent standards for disclosure closer to those applied in the UK and Europe. Developments in those jurisdictions may therefore provide useful guidance when questions of sufficiency arise under Australian law, including whether an invention can plausibly be worked across the full scope of a claim.

The practical reality is that many Australian innovators may file patent applications while research programs are still advancing. This is particularly common where commercial and development timelines can require early filing decisions.

Against that backdrop, Accord v Novartis reinforces a broader principle of good patent drafting: the specification should clearly communicate the technical basis for the invention and the data supporting it, and any rationale for why the invention is expected to work beyond the examples provided. Generally, the closer the connection between the claimed invention and the experimental data disclosed in the application, the stronger the arguments which can be put forward to assert that the invention would work across the whole scope of the claims.

Practical considerations before filing

Clearly distinguish completed work from future work

The specification should make clear what has been tested, what results have been observed and what investigations remain proposed but are plausible based on the underlying principles of the invention.

Avoid relying on unsupported assertions

Statements about efficacy, technical advantages or therapeutic benefit should be grounded in experimental data wherever possible.

Explain the significance of the experimental work

Even where quantitative data are limited, the application should help the skilled reader understand why the reported results provide a credible basis for the claimed effect.

Align claim scope with the supporting disclosure

Applicants should consider whether the specification supports the technical contribution across the full scope of the claims being pursued.

Consider filing strategy alongside data milestones

A staged filing strategy may help balance the need to secure an early priority date with the opportunity to add experimental evidence as the research program develops (for example when an international application is filed).

We also highlight that Accord v Novartis goes to considerations of sufficiency, and to validly claim priority to an earlier application in Australia (and be entitled to the corresponding priority date), the subject matter of the claim must be sufficiently disclosed in the earlier application. Consequently, the principles of Accord v Novartis may also be worthwhile considering when preparing priority applications.

A practical question, not a perfect moment

Patent filing strategy rarely presents innovators with perfect timing. Commercial pressures often favour early filing, while ongoing research may continue to strengthen the technical case for protection.

The decision in Accord v Novartis is a useful reminder that patent specifications should do more than state a desired outcome. They should help the skilled reader understand why the invention is expected to work, based on the technical contribution and experimental information available at the time of filing.

For Australian innovators, the practical question is not simply whether more data would be beneficial. It is whether the application, taken as a whole, provides a credible technical basis for the breadth of patent scope being sought.